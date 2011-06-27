Vehicle overview

By now, most folks know that the differences between the 2013 GMC Yukon and the Chevy Tahoe are mostly in the way they comb their hair. These essentially identical twins from GM differ only in minor styling of the front and rear ends, so they share the same strengths and weaknesses when it comes to real-world utility. Fortunately, for those seeking a rugged, full-size SUV, there are much more of the former than the latter.

With standard V8 power and a burly frame, the GMC Yukon is ready for hard work, whether that's transporting up to nine passengers or towing up to 8,500 pounds. Thanks to a reasonably composed ride on the highway and a handsome, welcoming cabin, the Yukon stands as one of the top picks among the dwindling number of truck-based SUVs.

In this segment, you could also consider the Ford Expedition; though it isn't as powerful, it does offer a fold-away third-row seat whereas the one in the Yukon must be removed from the vehicle. The Toyota Sequoia is likely the Yukon's most serious rival, as it provides a similar mix of capability and utility.

But unless you really need those massive abilities, a large crossover SUV would probably be a wiser choice. The GMC Acadia drives more comfortably, gets better fuel economy and has a third-row seat that's roomier, easier to access and which simply folds down into the cargo floor. The Mazda CX-9 and Ford Explorer are two other top models to consider.