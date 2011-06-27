  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2013 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats as many as nine people
  • stout towing capability
  • comfortable ride
  • smooth powertrains.
  • Third-row seat doesn't stow away or fold flat
  • lacks a telescoping steering wheel.
GMC Yukon for Sale
List Price Range
$12,000 - $29,000
Used Yukon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 GMC Yukon is a leading choice for a traditional large SUV thanks to its comfortable cabin and strong towing and hauling capabilities. But for many people, a large crossover SUV will likely make more sense.

Vehicle overview

By now, most folks know that the differences between the 2013 GMC Yukon and the Chevy Tahoe are mostly in the way they comb their hair. These essentially identical twins from GM differ only in minor styling of the front and rear ends, so they share the same strengths and weaknesses when it comes to real-world utility. Fortunately, for those seeking a rugged, full-size SUV, there are much more of the former than the latter.

With standard V8 power and a burly frame, the GMC Yukon is ready for hard work, whether that's transporting up to nine passengers or towing up to 8,500 pounds. Thanks to a reasonably composed ride on the highway and a handsome, welcoming cabin, the Yukon stands as one of the top picks among the dwindling number of truck-based SUVs.

In this segment, you could also consider the Ford Expedition; though it isn't as powerful, it does offer a fold-away third-row seat whereas the one in the Yukon must be removed from the vehicle. The Toyota Sequoia is likely the Yukon's most serious rival, as it provides a similar mix of capability and utility.

But unless you really need those massive abilities, a large crossover SUV would probably be a wiser choice. The GMC Acadia drives more comfortably, gets better fuel economy and has a third-row seat that's roomier, easier to access and which simply folds down into the cargo floor. The Mazda CX-9 and Ford Explorer are two other top models to consider.

2013 GMC Yukon models

The 2013 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV with three rows of seats that can accommodate as many as nine people. There are three trim levels available: SLE, SLT and Denali. There is a Hybrid version as well as an extended-length version known as the Yukon XL; both are both covered in separate reviews.

The SLE comes standard with 17-inch wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, running boards, heated outside mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, six-way power front bucket seats (manual recline), a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio, iPod/USB interface, auxiliary audio jack, CD player and rear seat headphone jacks. The SLE can be optioned with a 40/20/40-split three-person front bench seat that raises seating capacity from eight to nine people. A Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, remote engine start, a rearview camera (with mirror display) and power-adjustable pedals.

The SLT adds foglamps, leather upholstery, the Convenience package and the expanded availability of optional content. Options include an Off-Road Suspension package, heated eight-way power front seats with driver memory, ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs and a navigation system (with real-time traffic, music storage and an auto-dimming rearview mirror). The SLT-2 Equipment package adds a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats and a second-row power seat release.

The Denali includes the above (less the Off-Road package) plus 20-inch alloy wheels, an automatic damping suspension, unique styling cues, additional interior sound insulation, a blind-spot warning system and a 10-speaker surround-sound Bose audio system.

Some of the features on upper trims are available as options on the lower trims, while a sunroof and rear-seat entertainment system are optional for every Yukon.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the GMC Yukon sees no changes of note.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive is standard. There are two four-wheel-drive systems available: a single-speed transfer case and a more traditional two-speed case with low-range gearing for low-traction situations.

In Edmunds testing, the 4WD Chevrolet Tahoe -- the GMC Yukon's identical twin -- went from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. With rear- or four-wheel drive, estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. Depending on drivetrain and equipment, the Yukon can tow as much as 8,500 pounds.

The GMC Yukon Denali gets a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift capability is standard. In Edmunds testing, the mechanically similar Cadillac Escalade went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14/18/16.

Safety

The 2013 GMC Yukon comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar emergency telematics. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available on all Yukons, while the SLT-2 and Denali can be had with a blind-spot warning system.

In government crash testing, the Yukon earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. Its three-star rollover rating resulted in its lower overall score.

In Edmunds brake testing of the Chevy Tahoe, the stop from 60 mph took 134 feet, an average distance for this type of vehicle.

Driving

The 2013 GMC Yukon excels at highway cruising. The cabin is quiet and the suspension smoothes the bumps without letting the handling get sloppy in the corners. The Yukon's relatively compact 39-foot turning circle also makes this big SUV reasonably maneuverable in town. Still, the Yukon doesn't feel particularly agile in traffic and also exhibits some vagueness in its steering. It feels right at home when towing a trailer, however, cruising effortlessly and easily maintaining speed up long grades. The Denali shares the Escalade's potent 6.2-liter V8 and is thus notably quick for such a sizable vehicle.

Interior

The GMC Yukon boasts an attractive cabin with high-quality materials. The control layout is simple and straightforward, and the available navigation system is also easy to use (despite a smaller screen than newer GM models) and includes digital music storage. The front seats are comfortable, though the lack of a telescoping steering wheel might be a drawback for some drivers.

The Yukon can carry up to nine passengers, making it one of the most versatile utility vehicles in that regard. However, those in the rearmost row will find limited legroom due to a low-mounted seat cushion. That third-row seat also poses problems for cargo capacity, as it doesn't fold away into the floor. You must either fold the seatback down and place your stuff on top or physically remove the heavy seat from the truck. Once you do, 109 cubic feet of cargo space are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 GMC Yukon.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gone but not forgotten
tom hanish,01/22/2018
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
We just traded in our 2013 Denali for a 2018 Denali. Ours had 102,000 miles. It never gave us a problem, with one exception that was covered by the extended 100,000 mile warranty. It was in great shape and we received twice the amount that was owed on it. We have now purchased our third Yukon Denali from the same dealer. Having them do all services on it was the difference it trade in value. Our 2018 has been great. We took a 3,000 mile road trip last July. We got great gas mileage and the performance was very good 👍
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%

More about the 2013 GMC Yukon

Used 2013 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2013 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $23,966 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 91381 and127981 miles.
  • The Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $12,000 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 77649 and237725 miles.
  • The Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $20,000 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 68380 and68380 miles.

Which used 2013 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2013 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 68380 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 GMC Yukon.

