What is the GMC Yukon?

The Yukon is the pricier and slightly more luxurious corporate cousin of the Chevrolet Tahoe. It's a large truck-based SUV, and it offers loads of interior room, robust power and plenty of towing capacity. If you need a big SUV to haul stuff, pull a trailer or do some combination of the two, the Yukon might be for you. A 355-horsepower V8 is standard, and a 420-hp V8 is either optional or standard depending on the trim. There's even a diesel-fueled turbocharged six-cylinder engine available as an option that gets impressive fuel economy.

Cosseting comfort is another Yukon highlight, especially when you upgrade to the high-level Denali trim. And if the Denali isn't luxurious enough for you, GMC has perhaps heard your plaintive cries for more open-pore wood and dark chrome. The Denali Ultimate package GMC offered last year will reportedly become its own top-of-the-line trim level for the 2023 model year. And if that holds true, we'd it expect it to come standard with everything in the Yukon catalog, including a rear-seat entertainment system, 22-inch wheels and a towing package.

We'd expect the newly added trim to help keep the Yukon competitive in a set that includes the Tahoe, the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and the recently introduced Jeep Wagoneer.