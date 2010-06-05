Used 2006 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 182,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,000$1,599 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.3L V8 engine with 295hp @ 5200rpm and 335ft-lb @ 4000rpm 15mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2006 GMC Yukon 1500 and drive with confidence. This model features a high end BOSE stereo system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this unit. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z46R132011
Stock: UT132011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 122,703 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,998
RS Motors - Falconer / New York
Get a great deal on an extra clean and nice GMC Yukon with 7 passenger, third row seating and 4X4! This loaded SLT Model has leather, moonroof, rear entertainment system and so much more! Very little rust and great condition make this Yukon our BEST BUY UNDER $10,000! We accept trades and offer guaranteed credit approval financing! See more photos and information or apply for financing online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z96R160077
Stock: RS8014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Slt Preferred Equipment Group Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Touch-Screen Navigation Radio (Tnr) Entertainment System; Rear Seat Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Rear 3Rd Row Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; All-Belts-To-Seat; Removable Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Captains Chairs Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Cargo Package Universal Home Remote Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Customer Dialogue Network Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power Folding; Power Adjustable; Heated Paint; Solid Seats; Front Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R16; All-Season Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Wheels; 4-16" X 7" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 6-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CLEAN CARFAX AND EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS. 22 ALLOW WHEELS. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. A GMC with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Yukon SLT was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13Z26R143005
Stock: 6R143005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 169,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,976
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2006 GMC Yukon. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Want more room? Want more style? This GMC Yukon SLT is the vehicle for you. With 4WD, you can take this 2006 GMC Yukon SLT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this GMC Yukon is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T06J105012
Stock: 6J105012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 180,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,971
Billion Cadillac of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
If you need a quality pre-owned vehicle at a great price, look no further. This vehicle is calling your name. To learn more about the equipment and features give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U96J157552
Stock: 43685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2019
- 174,444 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
Slt Preferred Equipment Group Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Rear 3Rd Row Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; All-Belts-To-Seat; Removable Wheels; 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 6-Spoke Premium Aluminum Ultra Bright Polish Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Cargo Package Pedals; Power Adjustable Universal Home Remote Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Customer Dialogue Network Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 6900 Lbs. (3130 Kg) Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power Folding; Power Adjustable; Heated Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z96R146454
Stock: 6R146454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 224,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
Yukon Denali trim. PRICE DROP FROM $7,995, PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UM8) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, Touch-screen Navigation Radio (TNR), (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, SEATS, MIDDLE LEATHER APPOINTED CAPTAINS CHAIRS, 2 RECLINING BUCKETS with heated cushions, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (335 HP [249.8 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 375 LB.-FT. [506.3 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). GMC Yukon Denali with STEEL GRAY METALLIC exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains 'With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenitiesAFFORDABILITYReduced from $7,995. This Yukon Denali is priced $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book.Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U46J123793
Stock: C10034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 123,420 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,750
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2006 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BEIGE with a BEIGE interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Front Power Lumbar Support, Leather Seat, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Subwoofer, Third Row Removable Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Full Size Spare Tire, Heated Exterior Mirror, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Running Boards, Tow Hitch Receiver, Automatic Load-Leveling, Rear Wiper 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U96J139178
Stock: PT9178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 149,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$2,992 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 GMC Yukon 4dr 4dr 1500 4WD SLE features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T55R251759
Stock: EYC-251759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 112,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,200$3,150 Below Market
Motor Inn of Carroll - Carroll / Iowa
Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,Anti Theft System,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking Rear Differential,Four Wheel Drive,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Electrochromatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,-,Running Boards,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Traction Control,Transmission Overdrive Switch,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T65J116983
Stock: TTT3306B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 149,510 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,588$3,723 Below Market
Northwest Autoloan - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13067J222685
Stock: 22685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,971 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,988$1,742 Below Market
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK638X7J215001
Stock: 4634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,893 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,988$1,269 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY DVD 3RD ROW LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13087R229104
Stock: VIN9104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,988$1,839 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2007 GMC Yukon 4x4 SLT with alloy wheels tinted glass tow package and third seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13017R119644
Stock: 23387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,873$1,380 Below Market
King Chevrolet Buick GMC - Longmont / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Olympic White 2005 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD.Recent Arrival!We're Family!! King GM is a GM Mark of Excellence Award Winner five years in a row. We've been the recipient of many community awards in Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley too. We're family owned and operated, and community-oriented. Price valid only through our internet department. Price includes all applicable incentives. Internet price includes $750 dealer arranged finance rebate. Call 303-776-2650 to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T35J206446
Stock: 19060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 249,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,822$968 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2007 GMC Yukon SLT 4D Sport Utility Deep Blue Metallic 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable4WD.At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13027J376133
Stock: PXT00198B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 148,634 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,744$1,165 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable Odometer is 5961 miles below market average! Great Condition, Local Trade, Hard to Find, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Hudson Nissan on Rivers Avenue is now offering Value Priced cars, trucks, and suv’s to our customers. We know that there is a high demand for quality, low-cost automobiles, especially in today's economy. This is a terrific opportunity for you to save big! Hudson Nissan Value Cars are pre-reconditioned and most have over 100,000 miles. Value Cars are offered and sold "As Is". Value Cars are priced below market for the public. Hudson Value Cars are backed by our Peace-of-Mind 10-day/300-mile exchange policy. All Value Cars have been inspected by a certified Technician making sure that all safety components are operational and functional. Value Cars are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase. Hudson Nissan is proud to serve Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Columbia and surrounding cities in South Carolina. Prices include $597.53 closing fee. Buyer is responsible for all state, county, and city taxes, tag, title, and registration fees in the state in which the vehicle will be registered. Offer good while supply lasts. Must finance with one of our lenders to receive full discounts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13047J145962
Stock: T145962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 190,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,992$1,213 Below Market
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
Fully loaded 2007 GMC Yukon with all the features you could want for the year. This vehicle would make the perfect family vehicle if you're on a budget. This Yukon is equipped with leather seats, dual heated and power seats, sunroof, tow package, DVD player, Bose speakers, power options, cruise control, and remote start. CONTACT FOR VIRTUAL TEST WE OFFER FREE CAR WASHES FREE SERVICE LOANERS VIRTUAL TEST DRIVE An immersive, virtual test drive experience that allows consumers to experience the dealership or vehicle from the comfort of their own home. HOME DELIVERY/SERVICING OPTIONS Let us come to you! We are proud to offer home delivery for vehicle purchases as well as valet style test drives. We also offer home pick up and drop off servicing options. Contact us to discuss virtual or home test drive or purchase arrangements that are convenient and simple. With 190,741 miles and priced at $12,982.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Alpine Motor Co.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63867J364568
Stock: 86301W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2018
