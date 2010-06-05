Used 2006 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

Slt Preferred Equipment Group Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Touch-Screen Navigation Radio (Tnr) Entertainment System; Rear Seat Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Rear 3Rd Row Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; All-Belts-To-Seat; Removable Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Captains Chairs Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Cargo Package Universal Home Remote Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Customer Dialogue Network Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power Folding; Power Adjustable; Heated Paint; Solid Seats; Front Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R16; All-Season Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Wheels; 4-16" X 7" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 6-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CLEAN CARFAX AND EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS. 22 ALLOW WHEELS. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. A GMC with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Yukon SLT was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEC13Z26R143005

Stock: 6R143005

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020