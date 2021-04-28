  1. Home
2022 GMC Yukon

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $53,000
2022 GMC Yukon
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the fifth generation Yukon introduced for 2021
2022 GMC Yukon Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/28/2021
What is the Yukon?

If you have a sizable family and need to tow on your adventures, chances are you're considering a classic body-on-frame SUV for your next vehicle. Until recently, you would have had to make some sacrifices to get that kind of capability. But vehicles like the 2022 GMC Yukon prove that modern large SUVs don't require the kind of compromises demanded by their forebears.

First, the bad news. Yes, the Yukon is still thirsty, unwieldy around tight corners, and hard to navigate in crowded urban environments. But last year's full redesign introduced a number of under-the-skin upgrades that make this beast easier to tame day to day. A newly independent rear suspension does wonders to ride comfort, and it helps lower the trunk floor for easier cargo access. The stretched wheelbase opens up the third row — fitting adults in the very back for a road trip is no longer considered a violation of the Eighth Amendment. The number of available tech features and driving aids further drive home the impression of the Yukon's embracing of modernity.

There are inherent downsides to driving a large utility vehicle, but the 2022 GMC Yukon proves that many bad habits of body-on-frame SUV can be negated with smart design and attention to detail. After last year's complete overhaul, we don't expect many changes to the 2022 model. So if you're in the market for a well-rounded large SUV, be sure to check out the 2021 GMC Yukon.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 GMC Yukon is a desirable vehicle if you need a large SUV to transport your family and tow your toys. Redesigned last year, the Yukon introduces a list of improvements to make this big lug easier to drive day to day.

