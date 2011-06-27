  1. Home
2017 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • Standard V8 engine delivers ample passing power and a stout tow rating
  • Clean cabin design is one of the best in the class
  • Available two-speed transfer case gives the Yukon the ability to tackle difficult off-road terrain
  • High cargo floor height makes loading bulky items difficult
  • Hard to maneuver in tight spaces
  • Less cargo room than car-based SUVs of similar size
  • Maximum passenger capacity is available only in the base model
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you need an SUV that's as good at towing your boat as it is hauling your family, the 2017 GMC Yukon is the kind of vehicle you should consider. It's based on GM's line of full-size trucks, so the Yukon has the kind of rugged construction that's well suited to towing heavy loads. Properly equipped, the Yukon also offers better off-road capabilities than some of its car-based competitors.

On the downside, the truck-based Yukon also drives much like a truck, so its handling, comfort and maneuverability are all compromised. Crossover SUVs, such as the GMC Acadia, are based on passenger cars, making them easier to drive and more fuel-efficient.

As a result, we encourage shoppers to check out the Yukon's competition before fully committing. Rivals include the Nissan Armada, Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition. The nearly identical Chevrolet Tahoe is worth mentioning as well because it costs a little bit less, but the Yukon's larger 6.2-liter V8 is not offered.

Standard safety features on all 2017 GMC Yukon models include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. A center airbag between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a teen-driver management system.

Available safety equipment includes forward collision alert with auto braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a vibrating safety-alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, a mechanically similar four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet. A rear-wheel-drive, lesser equipped Tahoe stopped in 121 feet. Both are short distances for a vehicle in this class, but we disliked the soft, long-travel pedal that elicits little confidence.

In government crash tests, the Yukon earned a four out of five stars for overall performance, with five stars for front- and side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection.

2017 GMC Yukon models

The 2017 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons you'll see have seating for eight passengers, but there is an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim that increases capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven. The larger Yukon XL is covered in a separate review.

Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, side assist steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.

On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, front bucket seats with a 10-way power driver seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, a teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar emergency telematics with navigation, a 110-volt household power outlet, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, the IntelliLink infotainment system, a Wi-Fi hot spot, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and a Bose nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, mobile apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and auxiliary and USB input.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams and lane keeping assist. The Convenience package adds a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.

The SLT trim includes all of the above, along with a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a heated, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 12-way power driver and front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless charging pad.

The top-of-the-line Denali trim adds a bigger, more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, a trailer brake controller, a head-up display, active noise cancellation, second-row bucket seats, a navigation system with real-time traffic and a 10-speaker surround-sound system.

Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional features for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels and an HD Trailering package (unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension). The SLT and Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Denali also offers power-retractable side steps.

The 2017 GMC Yukon is available with two different engines, based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels on base models or all four wheels if you opt for all-wheel drive. A single-speed transfer case is standard on four-wheel-drive models, but a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available as an option for improved performance in tricky off-road situations. Properly equipped, the maximum tow rating for the two-wheel-drive Yukon SLE or SLT is 8,500 pounds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with two-wheel drive and 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway) with four-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, a mechanically similar four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe accelerated to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is a solid performance, though several competitors are quicker.

The 2017 GMC Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, while the optional four-wheel drive includes a standard two-speed transfer case. Its maximum towing capacity is 8,400 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with two-wheel drive and 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway) for the four-wheel-drive model.

Driving

The 2017 GMC Yukon's 5.3-liter V8 is certainly capable when it comes to hauling a full load of people and cargo. It can deliver strong acceleration, too, but the engine often feels lazy due to sluggish throttle response. To its credit, the 5.3-liter V8 is smooth and quiet, and contrary to what you might expect, this engine also has a slightly higher tow rating that the Denali versions with the larger 6.2-liter engine.

At a time when car-based crossovers have taken over the SUV market, the Yukon still boasts rugged, truck-based underpinnings that can handle heavy-duty tasks such as towing trailers and hitting the trails. Be prepared for trade-offs, however, as those same traits make the Yukon feel less refined on city streets. The suspension ably smooths over larger road imperfections and undulations, but shakes and shudders are noticeable over smaller ripples and bumps. The available adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension might improve things a bit, but only marginally. On the plus side, the cabin does remain pleasantly quiet on the highway.

Interior

Inside the 2017 GMC Yukon, there's a wealth of space for passengers in the first two rows of seats, and materials quality is above average for the class. Despite its size, it's easy to see out of, and the standard rear parking sensors and rearview camera reduce the stress of maneuvering in tight spaces.

Taller drivers will easily fit, but the base SLE trim's lack of a telescoping steering wheel may extend their reach more than they'd prefer. The second-row seats, whether a bench or the optional buckets, are just as roomy, but the folding mechanisms limit the range of adjustments. The third-row seats are flat with thin cushioning by comparison, and the high floor significantly reduces legroom.

Cargo capacity doesn't fare any better, with only 15.3 cubic feet available behind the third row, 51.6 cubic feet behind the second row and a maximum of 94.7 cubic feet with both rows folded flat. Not only is the space limited compared to the competition, but the load floor itself is inconveniently high in order to house the folding third-row bench seats. This makes loading bulky cargo more strenuous, especially for smaller people.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Yukon.

5(38%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(31%)
3.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Run Run Fast
Disappointed Mark,02/24/2018
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
If your considering a GMC Yukon Denali, I'd encourage you to run and run fast. I realize many are skeptical of these reviews, but I felt compelled to provide a review of my recent experiences. I purchased a new 2017 GMC Yukon Denali in August of 2017. In less than a year and 12,000 miles, I've had significant issues. First, I had issues with the Collision Detection system. The Haptic Seat Motor has been replaced once and is now throwing the same error message, in fact this is a know issue by GM (https://gm.oemdtc.com/4389/pit5445a-diagnostic-tip-service-driver-assist-message-2014-2017-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc) My $75K Yukon is now heading to the dealership Monday for repair for the third time for this particular issue. The last time around, they couldn't find anything wrong. Now for the bigger issue, I just got the truck back earlier this week for an issue with the Lifters and Lifter rods. About 2 weeks ago I noticed a ticking coming from the engine. After taking it to the dealership, I was informed that their were issues with the lifters. The dealership has just rebuilt the entire right side of the engine. Again, GM is well aware of the issues based on their service bulletin ( https://gm.oemdtc.com/3656/15-06-01-002f-engine-misfire-tick-noise-malfunction-indicator-lamp-mil-illuminated-with-dtc-p0300-set-2014-2018-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc). In fact, they just modified the bulletin to include the 2018 models of the Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade. It's evident that GM engineering cannot figure out how to engineer the AFM ( Automatic Fuel Management) system based on the government's mileage regulations. After getting my Yukon back, it was back in the shop a day later, as the water pump was defective, throwing a screeching noise. For $75K you should certainly consider other vehicles. I love the look of the truck, however be warned, the quality is less than acceptable. Those are real services bulletins issued by GM, therefore buyer beware. Before you consider buying a GMC truck, please take a moment to review the extensive list of Services Bulletins released by GM. They should be embarrassed by the extensive list and the poor quality of the vehicles they are manufacturing.
Great Luxury but Capable SUV
JNE,06/15/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
We did alot research on SUV's and found some challenges with capacity, luxury and a reasonable price. We really liked the Lexus LX 570 but the price 90K+. We looked at the Infiniti QX80 and while it was clearly the most luxurious the exterior was less than desirable. We considered the Cadillac Escalade but found that it had the same capacity and motor as the GMC Yukon Denali at 20K+ dollars more with interior differences. We also considered the Tahoe but when we priced it out with all the options it was the same price as the Denali. All in all the Yukon was the best bang for the buck and quite frankly it just looked better. Our research showed that it was a mix of happiness with owners from 15 and 16 years as these models had alot or recurring issues. We learned that many of the issues were to be resolved in 2017 and decided to lease one. Ours is fully loaded and we really like the technology GM brought to the table. The onstar app and myGMC app are designed well. Our only issue is that sometimes the apple play does't start when connected to the iPhone and we are unsure if it is the USB port or the iPhone cable. It gets great gas mileage as well. We really like the look and the ride and love the fact that is a truck base SUV vs a car base which provides us with more options. If you are looking for a luxury SUV with technology, towing and capacity to seat that is truck base this is your truck.
GMC won't fix the problem!
Drew Baker,07/03/2019
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
We bought a 2017 Yukon Denali XL new, so even though we already have 70k miles on it, it is still a new vehicle. Too new to have a vacuum pump fail. As it turns out is cheap part that GM chose to use and now the problem is common. Now we have this transmission vibration that my dealer tells me is also now a common problem in fact continues to be a problem through 2019. The problem? GM put an incompatible transmission fluid in at factory. The Solution? flush the transmission twice with a synthetic fluid. The bad news? we are still under 5 years but 20k over the 50k warranty. The bill to fix this problem? $754. Buyer Beware
Awesome! Yukon Denali
Dennis,11/20/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
If you do not mind the price, which is high, but as someone said you get what you pay for. I am over 60 years of age and this vehicle is amazing to drive. It reminds me of my dad's 1973 Caprice Classic which had a 454 cubic inch monster. The heads up display is wonderful as is all the technological advances of the automotive industries. I received/took delivery during the end of August 2017. Every time I drive the vehicle i just smile! I have the 22 inch tires and I am actually impressed with the gas mileage, if you can stay off throttle. If you prefer a large SUV, you must give the Yukon Denali a try. I should have tried one years ago, but due to price I never pulled the trigger. I am glad I am able to enjoy the comforts of this Denali. I cannot say enough about this vehicle, just test drive one. You will not be disappointed. The vehicle continues to amaze me. Buy one. GOING ON TWO YEARS NOW, NO REGRETS.Continues to impress me, a joy to drive.
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

More about the 2017 GMC Yukon

Used 2017 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $39,888 and$52,000 with odometer readings between 31083 and73380 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $36,500 and$49,995 with odometer readings between 21741 and49797 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $32,495 and$33,985 with odometer readings between 80183 and86740 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2017 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,495 and mileage as low as 21741 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,776.

Find a used GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,424.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,092.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

