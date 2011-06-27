Overall rating

If you need an SUV that's as good at towing your boat as it is hauling your family, the 2017 GMC Yukon is the kind of vehicle you should consider. It's based on GM's line of full-size trucks, so the Yukon has the kind of rugged construction that's well suited to towing heavy loads. Properly equipped, the Yukon also offers better off-road capabilities than some of its car-based competitors.

On the downside, the truck-based Yukon also drives much like a truck, so its handling, comfort and maneuverability are all compromised. Crossover SUVs, such as the GMC Acadia, are based on passenger cars, making them easier to drive and more fuel-efficient.

As a result, we encourage shoppers to check out the Yukon's competition before fully committing. Rivals include the Nissan Armada, Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition. The nearly identical Chevrolet Tahoe is worth mentioning as well because it costs a little bit less, but the Yukon's larger 6.2-liter V8 is not offered.

Standard safety features on all 2017 GMC Yukon models include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. A center airbag between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a teen-driver management system.

Available safety equipment includes forward collision alert with auto braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a vibrating safety-alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, a mechanically similar four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet. A rear-wheel-drive, lesser equipped Tahoe stopped in 121 feet. Both are short distances for a vehicle in this class, but we disliked the soft, long-travel pedal that elicits little confidence.

In government crash tests, the Yukon earned a four out of five stars for overall performance, with five stars for front- and side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection.