I have owned three tahoes and one yukon since year 2000. i have bought all brand new and done regular service. i have been very impressed with all. My 2011 gmc yukon i purchased new and is my daily driver. it has 78000. I have a third car i drive some so keeps the miles down on my yukon. the only problem i remember with my tahoes was a leaking sunroof on my 2004 which they never fixed after two trips to dealer under warranty. i think it leaked since new only it didn't see rain much. My 2011 yukon has a funny shift pattern compared to my 2007 tahoe but i have gotten used to it. (I prefer the shift pattern of my 2007 chevrolet tahoe ltz.) i think my 2011 yukon shifts more for fuel economy reasons. About my 2011 yukon. the paint is good (diamond white tri-coat). looks new still. (i wash and wax it a lot.) Never a mechanical issue. I am on my third set of tires. (i like to replace tires well before they are worn.) 2nd battery. 1st one lasted almost 6 years. original brakes. interior has held up well. the ride is nice. handles well for a big vehicle. gas mileage is average for such a big vehicle. i just love my yukon and highly recommend it. the only problem i have had is that when i lock the vehicle and arm the alarm system after about 5 or 10 minutes sometimes the alarms sound for no reason. it is very annoying to people parked within earshot and i find myself leaving my car unlocked for this reason. i have never sent a review in like this before but have been looking at edmunds reviews lately for considering purchase of a third car and appreciate people who have written reviews. Update: my yukon now has 101000 miles. dealer says the original brakes still have plenty of life. I keep my yukon in the garage and wax it alot. it still looks brand new. i have recently noticed an occasional rattle in the left rear door panel. it still drives like new. i had an emission code for leaking gas cap but that is resolved now. very satisfied with this vehicle.

