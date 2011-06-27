  1. Home
2011 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats as many as nine people
  • stout towing capability
  • comfortable ride
  • smooth powertrains
  • good fit and finish.
  • Third-row seat doesn't stow away or fold flat
  • lacks a telescoping steering wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 GMC Yukon is a leading choice for a traditional large SUV thanks to its comfortable cabin and strong towing and hauling capabilities. But for many people, a large crossover SUV might work out better.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 GMC Yukon is related to GM's full-size pickups and shares virtually everything but styling details with the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe. As such, this large, V8-powered SUV is capable of transporting up to nine people and towing upwards of 8,400 pounds. Though now entering its fifth year since a complete redesign, the Yukon remains one of the best choices in its dwindling class of truck-based SUVs. Highlights include a ride that's far more comfortable and handling that's far more composed than you'd expect from a truck. Its cabin is also well built, now featuring much higher quality than you might remember from GM's past big SUVs.

As capable as the Yukon is in the role of family hauler, it's worth pointing out that a large crossover SUV will likely be a better choice for most people. The 2011 GMC Acadia, for instance, drives more comfortably, gets better fuel economy and has a third-row seat that's roomier, easier to reach and more convenient to fold into the cargo floor. The Yukon's third row must be physically removed from the truck in order for you to utilize an otherwise sizable cargo hold.

Should a more rugged, tow-ready vehicle be needed, the 2011 GMC Yukon (including its high-lux Denali trim) is certainly one of the best vehicles available. Its Tahoe sibling is another. The 2011 Ford Expedition offers a fold-away third-row seat but isn't as powerful as the Yukon. The 2011 Toyota Sequoia is probably the Yukon's most serious competitor; it offers a similar mix of performance and utility. But if you don't expect to have anything beyond modest towing needs, we suggest checking out large crossovers like the GMC Acadia (and related Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse), 2011 Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9.

2011 GMC Yukon models

The 2011 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV with three rows of seats that are capable of accommodating as many as nine people. There are three trim levels available: SLE, SLT and Denali. There is a Hybrid model and an extended-length version known as the Yukon XL discussed in separate reviews.

The SLE comes standard with 17-inch wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, running boards, heated mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, six-way power front bucket seats (manual recline), a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio, iPod/USB interface, auxiliary audio jack, CD player and rear seat headphone jacks. The SLE can be optioned with a 40/20/40-split three-person bench seat that raises seating capacity from eight to nine people. A Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, remote engine start, a rearview camera (with mirror display) and power-adjustable pedals.

The SLT adds foglamps (optional SLE), leather upholstery, the Convenience package and the expanded availability of optional content. Options include an Off-Road Suspension package, heated eight-way power front seats with driver memory and power-adjustable lumbar, ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs and a navigation system with real-time traffic and auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SLT-2 Equipment package adds a power tailgate, power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats and a second-row power seat release.

The Denali adds all the SLT's above optional equipment plus 20-inch alloy wheels, special Denali styling cues, additional interior sound insulation, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker surround-sound Bose audio system.

A sunroof and rear-seat entertainment system are optional for every Yukon. A blind-spot warning system is optional on the SLT-2 and Denali.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 GMC Yukon is unchanged other than the updating of its OnStar system.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive is standard. There are two four-wheel-drive systems available: a single-speed transfer case and a more traditional two-speed case with low-range gearing. The Yukon's Tahoe sibling with four-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined with rear- or four-wheel drive. Depending on drivetrain and equipment, the Yukon can tow as much as 8,400 pounds.

The GMC Yukon Denali gets a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift capability is standard. In Edmunds testing, a Cadillac Escalade powered by the same V8 as the Yukon Denali went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13/18/15.

Safety

The 2011 GMC Yukon comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar emergency telematics. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available on all Yukons, while the SLT-2 and Denali can be had with a blind-spot warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing of the related Tahoe, the SUV came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, an average distance for this class of vehicle. In government crash testing, the Yukon received the top five-star rating for both frontal and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2011 GMC Yukon excels at highway cruising with a quiet cabin and a suspension that smoothes bumps and rough pavement without feeling sloppy when pointed through corners. Its relatively compact 39-foot turning circle also makes this GMC reasonably maneuverable in town. Still, the Yukon doesn't feel particularly agile in traffic and also exhibits some vagueness in its steering. It feels right at home when towing a trailer, however, cruising effortlessly and easily maintaining speed up long grades. The Denali shares the Escalade's potent 6.2-liter V8 and is thus notably quick for such a sizable vehicle.

Interior

The GMC Yukon boasts an attractive cabin with high-quality materials. The control layout is simple and straightforward, and the available navigation system is also easy to use despite a smaller screen than newer GM models have. The front seats are comfortable, though the lack of a telescoping steering wheel might be a drawback for some drivers. The Yukon can carry up to nine passengers, making it one of the most versatile utility vehicles in that regard. However, those in the rearmost row will find limited legroom due to a low-mounted seat cushion.

That third-row seat also poses problems for cargo capacity, as it doesn't fold away into the floor. You must either fold the seatback down and place your stuff on top or physically remove the heavy seat from the truck. Once you do, 109 cubic feet of cargo space are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 GMC Yukon.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(50%)
3.0
8 reviews
See all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our third Yukon; still love 'em
drat19,04/14/2011
The '11 Yuke does just about everything better than our '06 did. The ride is smoother, the seats more comfortable, and GM has finally caught up to the competition in terms of refinement and the usefulness of the electronic gadgetry. The stereo and nav system are very solid, and the iPod integration via the USB port is killer. It also looks gorgeous (esp. in the RJT color)...we began receiving parking lot compliments the first place we parked it, and that continues. You don't buy this vehicle for the gas mileage; you buy it because you want it for what it is...the most capable true full-size SUV on the road. Towing, cargo, passenger comfort - the Yukon has it all.
Right choice
hjt777,04/13/2011
I traded in my 8 year old Trailblazer on a 2011 Yukon Denali. I'm hoping to get the same result with the Denali as having 0 problems in the future. Good to hope anyway. The Suv drives real smooth on the road and is fun to drive. Size works fine in the garage and the wife has no problems driving. Rear view camera and nav are a welcome addition. no real negative comments as after 500 miles I have zero buyers remorse.
First SUV
Chelif Junor,10/05/2010
Not a bad ride for an SUV. Handles like a car with good front end responsiveness. The interior is very well finished. Exterior is a cross between the Tahoe and Escalade which make it just right for some buyers. Fuel economy may not be appealing but most SUVs aren't bought for fuel economy. The Hybrid version should would be a good option.
gmc yukon is great!
wade,10/06/2017
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned three tahoes and one yukon since year 2000. i have bought all brand new and done regular service. i have been very impressed with all. My 2011 gmc yukon i purchased new and is my daily driver. it has 78000. I have a third car i drive some so keeps the miles down on my yukon. the only problem i remember with my tahoes was a leaking sunroof on my 2004 which they never fixed after two trips to dealer under warranty. i think it leaked since new only it didn't see rain much. My 2011 yukon has a funny shift pattern compared to my 2007 tahoe but i have gotten used to it. (I prefer the shift pattern of my 2007 chevrolet tahoe ltz.) i think my 2011 yukon shifts more for fuel economy reasons. About my 2011 yukon. the paint is good (diamond white tri-coat). looks new still. (i wash and wax it a lot.) Never a mechanical issue. I am on my third set of tires. (i like to replace tires well before they are worn.) 2nd battery. 1st one lasted almost 6 years. original brakes. interior has held up well. the ride is nice. handles well for a big vehicle. gas mileage is average for such a big vehicle. i just love my yukon and highly recommend it. the only problem i have had is that when i lock the vehicle and arm the alarm system after about 5 or 10 minutes sometimes the alarms sound for no reason. it is very annoying to people parked within earshot and i find myself leaving my car unlocked for this reason. i have never sent a review in like this before but have been looking at edmunds reviews lately for considering purchase of a third car and appreciate people who have written reviews. Update: my yukon now has 101000 miles. dealer says the original brakes still have plenty of life. I keep my yukon in the garage and wax it alot. it still looks brand new. i have recently noticed an occasional rattle in the left rear door panel. it still drives like new. i had an emission code for leaking gas cap but that is resolved now. very satisfied with this vehicle.
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2011 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%

Used 2011 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2011 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $14,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 93003 and157061 miles.
  • The Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $9,999 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 211000 and211000 miles.
  • The Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $10,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 132959 and160896 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2011 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2011 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 93003 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 2011 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,303.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,344.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,964.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon lease specials

