Used 2011 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding White Diamond Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Side Blind Zone Alert Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tips Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Audio System With Rear Seat Entertainment And Navigation Cocoa/Light Cashmere; Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Seats; Second Row Captain'S Chairs Solid Paint Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Arlington today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2011 GMC Yukon comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this GMC Yukon Denali offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 GMC. The Yukon Denali is well maintained and has just 117,344mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2011 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. This model sets itself apart with available seating for up to nine, Towing and hauling ability, quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2EEF9BR378236

Stock: BR378236

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020