Used 2011 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 177,335 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$10,000$2,698 Below Market
Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois
SOLD AS IS AS SHOWN W/ NO WARRANTY. PASSENGER SIDE DOORS NEED WORK BUT OPERATE. 4X4 WORKS. HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE06BR187745
Stock: P7082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 110,570 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,477$2,544 Below Market
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2011 GMC Yukon SLE 4x4 just in on trade from one of our new car stores offered at an unbeatable wholesale to the public price. This Yukon runs and drives incredibly well and is priced to sell! 5.3 Vortec V8 runs incredibly well. Body is in excellent condition. Gorgeous alloy wheels wrapped in fresh rubber all around. Interior shows in well above average condition, and has not been smoked in. The ultimate in comfort, reliability, and capability with room for 7! 100% transparent pricing with no hidden fees or surprises. Financing is available as are up to 4 year bumper to bumper warranties! During the Covid19 pandemic we are offering complimentary door to door delivery within 75 miles and half off anything further. If you choose to pick up we offer a contact free on site delivery process. All vehicles are disinfected professionally before the sale. Looking to finance? Visit us at VantageAuto.com and select Finance at the top of the page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AE09BR148510
Stock: Y71
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,988
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE05BR248229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,100$3,220 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray - Murray / Utah
KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $20,000. Only 80,812 Miles! Delivers 18 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This GMC Yukon boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), TIRES, P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector.*This GMC Yukon Comes Equipped with These Options *SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, (UUK) audio system with rear seat entertainment and navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system , SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS with leather-appointed seating, 2 reclining bucket seats (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING, 10-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS including power lumbar control, power recline, heated seat cushion and seatbacks, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, storage pockets and floor console (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ONYX BLACK, LPO, 22' (55.9 CM) CHROME 8-SINGLE SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 17' wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22' LPO wheel selected., LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks.*Stop By Today *Stop by Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray located at 5500 South State St, Murray, UT 84107 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4BR341692
Stock: P17730A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 133,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System Controls; Rear Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Ebony; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Pure Silver Metallic Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Premium Cloth Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Premium Cloth Sle Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 GMC Yukon we recently got in. This GMC includes: PURE SILVER METALLIC ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The GMC Yukon SLE redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. More information about the 2011 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Strengths of this model include available seating for up to nine, Towing and hauling ability, quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AE08BR152177
Stock: BR152177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,520 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Driscoll Motors - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF0BR218023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988$1,818 Below Market
Stockton Auto World - Stockton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEFXBR180149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,605 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,748$2,351 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE03BR363960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,854 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,985$2,199 Below Market
Williston Economy Motors - Williston / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEFXBR258364
Stock: 16321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,777 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$2,195 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEFXBR107752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,988$2,394 Below Market
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
At CHAPARRAL we are dedicated to exceeding our customers expectations and guaranteeing satisfaction. Speaking of expectations, this 2011 GMC Yukon is sure to go above and beyond! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Listen to the music you want, when you want it! This GMC's MP3 player is perfect for any music lover! To help this vehicle look better....It has a nice set of Alloys on it! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. Got a long road trip planned Cruise Control can help keep your speed under control! This one also has Rear Defrost! Make changing the Radio Stations and Volume a piece of cake....with the Controls right on the Steering Wheel. Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag The Heated Seats in this GMC make driving in cold weather more comfortable than ever! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Almost as good as sitting in the recliner...comfortable leather seats are what this one has. Day or night, bring the outdoors in and open up the Power Sunroof! When planning you next trip........'Plan' on using this Navigation System!! Includes a desirous Back Up Camera!! Help Make Backing up a Breeze! Make any long road trip more enjoyable and bring your favorite movies along! The DVD player in this one let's you watch movies anywhere! Bring your favorite music with you....this one has a CD player. Having a third row seat is like super-sizing your vehicle and has room for everyone!! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF8BR386120
Stock: M5900-M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 151,029 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$16,649$1,279 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2011 GMC Yukon Denali AWD ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** CAPTAIN CHAIRS ** POWER RUNNING BOARDS ** NAVIGATION ** Safety checked ** Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our Value vehicles may have some known or unknown mechanical or cosmetic flaws, but have passed a safety inspection. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4BR352059
Stock: ATBR352059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 106,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Onyx Black is a maximum-size SUV for maximum-size projects. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 that offers 403hp and is perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. This one of a kind Rear Wheel Drive is sure to please as it achieves near 18mpg on the open road. This elegant machine will take you anywhere you need to go, along with all the baggage and cargo you need to haul and look fantastic in the process. Climb inside our Denali and discover what real comfort means. You will enjoy ultra-comfortable leather seating, an incredible sound system, heated seats with memory, a heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls, power sunroof, rear DVD player plus a full-color navigation system are just a few of the amenities assuring you and your passengers of a comfortable ride. This GMC Yukon Denali takes the safety of you and your loved ones to heart. You can depend on ABS, multiple airbags, a rearview camera, and available OnStar to keep your precious cargo safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF2BR346800
Stock: BR346800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 143,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,793
Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Houston / Texas
2011 GMC Yukon SLT Our Motto of â We Hear Youâ is our commitment to providing you with the best experience in the automotive industry. Call Northwest Dodge for a hassle free quote. You will be glad you did! ***Pricing may not reflect dealer installed options, vendor add-ons and/or reconditioning done to the vehicle*** Reviews: * Seats as many as nine people; stout towing capability; comfortable ride; smooth powertrains; good fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE05BR315122
Stock: TR315122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 80,791 miles
$17,999$1,090 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
This 2011 GMC Yukon doesn't compromise function for style. This Yukon offers you 80791 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. It was cleverly designed with details that make every drive a delight, such as: 4WD,Automatic Headlights,blue tooth,heated rear seats,heated seats,leather seats,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,moon roof,mp3 audio input,navigation,power locks,power seats,power windows,rear view camera,side steps,third row seat and Touch Screen Display Real cars. Real prices. Real people. Do not Hesitate on such a great offer. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE06BR217612
Stock: HU05182T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 110,050 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,570$1,422 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2011 GMC YUKON DENALI - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT MONITOR- DVD PLAYER- THIRD ROW SEATS - BACK CAMERA - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 20 INCH SPORTS WHEELS - PRIVACY SHADES - ALL WHEEL DRIVE -RUNNING BOARDS- MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLUETOOTH-BEAUTIFUL BLACK COLOR-NO DINGS-NON-SMOKER-NO SCRATCHES-BLACK INSIDE OUT- GOOD TIRES- CARFAX CERTIFIED- ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF1BR257314
Stock: MC257314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,491
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding White Diamond Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Side Blind Zone Alert Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tips Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Audio System With Rear Seat Entertainment And Navigation Cocoa/Light Cashmere; Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Seats; Second Row Captain'S Chairs Solid Paint Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Arlington today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2011 GMC Yukon comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this GMC Yukon Denali offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 GMC. The Yukon Denali is well maintained and has just 117,344mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2011 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. This model sets itself apart with available seating for up to nine, Towing and hauling ability, quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF9BR378236
Stock: BR378236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 101,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,013 Below Market
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. Recent Arrival! Silver 2011 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Odometer is 2609 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study Here at Ultimate Rides We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at Ultimate Rides is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: * Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Non-Commissioned, Pressure Free , Efficient, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! * ASE Certified Service Technicians! Experience the Ultimate Rides Difference for Yourself Today!: *WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK!*. Reviews: * Seats as many as nine people stout towing capability comfortable ride smooth powertrains good fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE06BR242467
Stock: 7185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
