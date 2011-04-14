Used 2011 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Yukon Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    177,335 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,000

    $2,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLE

    110,570 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,477

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    126,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    80,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,100

    $3,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLE

    133,297 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    83,520 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    188,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,988

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    137,605 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,748

    $2,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Light Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    135,854 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,985

    $2,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    142,777 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $2,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    112,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    $2,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    151,029 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $16,649

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    106,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    143,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,793

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    80,791 miles

    $17,999

    $1,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    110,050 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,570

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Denali

    117,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,491

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon SLT

    101,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Overall Consumer Rating
38 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
Our third Yukon; still love 'em
drat19,04/14/2011
The '11 Yuke does just about everything better than our '06 did. The ride is smoother, the seats more comfortable, and GM has finally caught up to the competition in terms of refinement and the usefulness of the electronic gadgetry. The stereo and nav system are very solid, and the iPod integration via the USB port is killer. It also looks gorgeous (esp. in the RJT color)...we began receiving parking lot compliments the first place we parked it, and that continues. You don't buy this vehicle for the gas mileage; you buy it because you want it for what it is...the most capable true full-size SUV on the road. Towing, cargo, passenger comfort - the Yukon has it all.
Report abuse
