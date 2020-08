Used 2011 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey

2011 GMC Yukon SLE 4x4 just in on trade from one of our new car stores offered at an unbeatable wholesale to the public price. This Yukon runs and drives incredibly well and is priced to sell! 5.3 Vortec V8 runs incredibly well. Body is in excellent condition. Gorgeous alloy wheels wrapped in fresh rubber all around. Interior shows in well above average condition, and has not been smoked in. The ultimate in comfort, reliability, and capability with room for 7! 100% transparent pricing with no hidden fees or surprises. Financing is available as are up to 4 year bumper to bumper warranties! During the Covid19 pandemic we are offering complimentary door to door delivery within 75 miles and half off anything further. If you choose to pick up we offer a contact free on site delivery process. All vehicles are disinfected professionally before the sale. Looking to finance? Visit us at VantageAuto.com and select Finance at the top of the page!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2AE09BR148510

Stock: Y71

Certified Pre-Owned: No