Consumer Rating
(49)
1999 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Curb appeal, powerful V8 performance, fancy gadgetry and features.
  • Doesn't hide regular old Yukon underpinnings well enough, high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Midsize sport-utility vehicles get most of the attention nowadays, but for folks with big families (or scads of goods to lug around) they're just not spacious enough inside. GMC offers a solution in the form of the Yukon, a full-size four-door sport-utility with enough room to handle just about anything a family could need.

Offered in either standard SLE guise or new top-of-the-line Denali trim, the Yukon can be equipped with two- or four-wheel drive. Standard models come well stocked with power everything, a premium audio system, full instrumentation, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and numerous storage bins spread throughout the spacious cabin. Luxury-oriented Denali models add full leather upholstery, wood trim, Bose audio, chrome wheels, heated front seats, rear audio controls and the OnStar communications system just to name a few.

All Yukons are powered by a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 rated at 255 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, while a four-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting. Standard SLE models with four-wheel drive use a dual-range push button transfer case while the Denali offers AutoTrac 4WD that engages only when needed. The truck-derived suspension uses torsion bars up front and leaf springs in back for maximum durability and towing stability. Two-wheel-drive Yukons can tow up to 7,000 pounds.

On the interstate, the Yukon rides nicely, but the wide body takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to smaller midsize vehicles. The steering isn't a strong point as it's vague and unresponsive, but once you get used to the large turning radius it doesn't feel quite so overwhelming. Visibility is excellent as is passenger room, but if you need maximum cargo space better to upgrade to the slightly larger, but nearly identical Suburban. There's enough usable power from the V8 for towing average-size boats but don't expect sizzling acceleration.

Whether you choose the standard SLE or the high-line Denali, either Yukon is a solid choice for families who want the added room of a full-size but don't want to give up the upscale amenities that many smaller SUVs provide. It may not be the sharpest handling or most powerful full-size on the market, but as an all-around performer the Yukon has the ability to serve you well regardless of your needs.

1999 Highlights

An upscale version of the Yukon dubbed the Yukon Denali joins the lineup featuring distinct exterior colors, chrome wheels and a fully optioned interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Yukon.

5(49%)
4(33%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
49 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

buy a yukon!!
tragedy,09/20/2011
i bought this truck its a 99 yukon 4 yrs ago it currently has 139,500 miles. ive replaced all brakes,water pump,radiator,battery brakes i did just so i could feel secure,others i believe had something to do with the weather where i was living and coolant not being fresh it was 7 degrees when my radiator cracked lol.. ive not had any issues with the truck never stranded ive posted it 3 times to sell it and 3 times i blew off the buyers lol i got cold feet i love my truck and cant see myself selling it for no reason other then bad gas mileage but i bought a shadow bike to make up for my gas mileage so ill keep it now really reliable truck i recommend it to any1
99 GMC Yukon SLE
Darcy1,06/27/2003
I enjoy the pick up that this vehicle has. The smooth ride and comfortable interior.
Great Truck
Steve1,06/14/2003
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I'll probably put 200,000 miles on it before I'm done. My only complaint is a common one, the brakes are not suitable for a vehicle of this weight (A problem corrected in the 2000 model). If you don't drive like a maniac you'll have no problems stopping, but the front brakes will wear out quickly no matter what you driving habits are. Also, if you set your cruise control to 65, you can get 18-19 MPG on the highway. That's pretty good for a 5000 pound truck.
1999 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD
Charlie,09/04/2009
I bought my Yukon New and have owned it for 10 years now with 165,000 Miles. It was purchased for the four wheel drive. The drive train has performed flawless. Early repairs were leaky heater hose eng. block nipple; Exhaust gaskets RR; tightened the oil filter/cooler engine mounting. The original brakes are undersized and I replaced the front rotors with cryogenic cooled/hardened Praise units at 20k along with their stage III pads, rear brakes just the Praise shoes. These rotors lasted 120,000 miles. One problem engine not starting after a foggy nite or sitting awhile...The security light is on. OK after setting awhile. Overall the vehicle is stable with lower than Honda maint. costs.
See all 49 reviews of the 1999 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 GMC Yukon

Used 1999 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 1999 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV, Denali 4dr SUV 4WD, and SLT 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 GMC Yukon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 GMC Yukon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 1999 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,092.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,787.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon lease specials

