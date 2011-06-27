Vehicle overview

Midsize sport-utility vehicles get most of the attention nowadays, but for folks with big families (or scads of goods to lug around) they're just not spacious enough inside. GMC offers a solution in the form of the Yukon, a full-size four-door sport-utility with enough room to handle just about anything a family could need.

Offered in either standard SLE guise or new top-of-the-line Denali trim, the Yukon can be equipped with two- or four-wheel drive. Standard models come well stocked with power everything, a premium audio system, full instrumentation, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and numerous storage bins spread throughout the spacious cabin. Luxury-oriented Denali models add full leather upholstery, wood trim, Bose audio, chrome wheels, heated front seats, rear audio controls and the OnStar communications system just to name a few.

All Yukons are powered by a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 rated at 255 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, while a four-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting. Standard SLE models with four-wheel drive use a dual-range push button transfer case while the Denali offers AutoTrac 4WD that engages only when needed. The truck-derived suspension uses torsion bars up front and leaf springs in back for maximum durability and towing stability. Two-wheel-drive Yukons can tow up to 7,000 pounds.

On the interstate, the Yukon rides nicely, but the wide body takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to smaller midsize vehicles. The steering isn't a strong point as it's vague and unresponsive, but once you get used to the large turning radius it doesn't feel quite so overwhelming. Visibility is excellent as is passenger room, but if you need maximum cargo space better to upgrade to the slightly larger, but nearly identical Suburban. There's enough usable power from the V8 for towing average-size boats but don't expect sizzling acceleration.

Whether you choose the standard SLE or the high-line Denali, either Yukon is a solid choice for families who want the added room of a full-size but don't want to give up the upscale amenities that many smaller SUVs provide. It may not be the sharpest handling or most powerful full-size on the market, but as an all-around performer the Yukon has the ability to serve you well regardless of your needs.