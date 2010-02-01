Used 2008 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 142,412 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$4,997 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK638X8J103123
Stock: 103123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,412 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,950$2,487 Below Market
Alex Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13008R179271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,685$1,399 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** Fully Loaded SLT-2 Package - Runs Excellent - Good Tires - Navigation - Color Back Up Camera - Power Sunroof - DVD Entertainment System - Dual Power Heated Leather Seats - Second Row Bucket Seats - Factory Remote Starter - Power Rear Liftgate - XM Satellite Radio - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls - Onstar - Dual Digital Climate Control *** This 2008 GMC Yukon SLT-2 4WD is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission. It has 181221 miles on it and is loaded with the following equipment: - Power Sunroof - DVD Player - Factory Remote Starter - Dual Power Leather Seats - XM Satellite Radio - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls - Power Rear Liftgate - Onstar - Power Adjustable Pedals - Dual Digital Climate Control - Driver Memory Functions - Running Boards - 50/50 Split Removable Third Row - AM/FM Stereo With In Dash CD Player And Aux Input - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Side Impact Airbags - Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Homelink Garage Door Opener - Cruise Control - Cold Air Conditioning - Rear Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Luggage Rack - And Much Much More...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13078J115226
Stock: 8J115226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,000$1,143 Below Market
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2008 GMC Yukon SLE Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. This GMC Yukon is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, LOCAL TRADE!, AWD / 4x4 / Four Wheel, Sunroof / Moonroof / Roof / Panoramic, 4WD, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package.2008 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable Summit WhiteCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13068J168435
Stock: 2168435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 190,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,339 Below Market
World of Wheels - Owatonna / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63888J155785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,134 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** 1 Owner - Clean Carfax - SLT-2 - 4 New Tires - Navigation - DVD Entertainment System - Power Sunroof - Color Back Up Camera - Factory Remote Starter - Dual Power Heated Leather Front Seats - Second Row Bucket Seats - XM Satellite Radio - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls - Onstar - Runs Excellent *** This 2008 GMC Yukon SLT-2 4WD is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission. It has 198268 miles on it and is loaded with the following equipment: Navigation - DVD Player - Power Sunroof - Color Back Up Camera - Factory Remote Starter - Dual Power Heated Leather Seats - Second Row Bucket Seats - XM Satellite Radio - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls - Onstar - Power Adjustable Pedals - Dual Digital Climate Control - Driver Memory Functions - Rear Parking Sensors - Running Boards - Power Folding Sideview Mirrors - 50/50 Split Removable Third Row - AM/FM Stereo With In Dash CD Player And Aux Input - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Side Impact Airbags - Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Homelink Garage Door Opener - Cruise Control - Cold Air Conditioning - Rear Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Luggage Rack - Owners Manual - Two Keys - And Much Much More...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13008R129079
Stock: 8R129079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,495$1,218 Below Market
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
BLACK ON BLACK, YUKON DENALI, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, CUSTOM WHEELS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, LEATHER IS IN GOOD CONDITION, INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE AVE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 99212 509-534-7992 KEY: GMC YUKON, DANALI, CHEVY TAHOE, GMC SIERRA, GMC, CHEVROLET TAHOE CHEVY BLAZER, 4X4, SUV, 3RD ROW SEATING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63868J142310
Stock: 142150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
You can find this 2008 GMC Yukon SLE w/3SA and many others like it at Dallas Autos Direct. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This GMC Yukon SLE w/3SA defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. The Yukon SLE w/3SA has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 143,077mi put on this GMC. More information about the 2008 GMC Yukon: The new Yukon family, which was introduced last year, can fill a wide range of roles, domestic or professional, with its capable packaging and tow rating of up to 9700 pounds. It also has a much more stylish, accommodating interior than the vehicle that preceded it--and much of the full-size truck competition--along with a nice, smooth ride. For 2008, the new Hybrid model presents an alternative for those who would prefer a full-size SUV but are torn about the fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are new fuel-efficient Hybrid model., plush interior, Range of engines and equipment, and reassuring ride Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13C98R120632
Stock: 8R120632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-16-2019
- 115,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,974$684 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Ebony; Custom Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi Onyx Black Rear Axle; 3.23 Ratio Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Sle Preferred Equipment Group Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our quality Pre-Owned vehicles are priced just right. That means there's no haggling, no pressure . We've eliminated the back and forth, so our Associates can focus on finding the vehicle that's just right for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13C48R168460
Stock: 8R168460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 203,570 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Yukon Denali trim. PRICE DROP FROM $10,990, $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, Trailer Hitch. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Seat Audio Controls, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING ON FIRST AND SECOND ROWS (INCLUDING HEAD RESTRAINTS) 12-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS, POWER LUMBAR CONTROL, HEATED SEAT CUSHION AND SEATBACKS, 2- POSITION DRIVER MEMORY, ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, STORAGE POCKETS AND FLOOR CONSOLE, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (380 hp [283.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [563.0 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD). A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $10,990. This Yukon Denali is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63848J226643
Stock: 8J226643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 153,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,000$1,112 Below Market
Dondelinger Chevrolet - Baxter / Minnesota
**Wholesale4Sale** as-is cars priced cheap before they go to auction** Call for details**, ***SLT-2 WITH 4X4, POWER SUNROOF, CENTER ROW BUCKETS, 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER AND MORE***, ***SUMMIT WHITE WITH EBONY***. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 17097 miles below market average! The flag is up and the coffee is on at Dondelinger Auto Family! For more information please visit us at www.dondelingerauto.com or call 1-218-829-4787.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13018J164826
Stock: 29131-2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 107,535 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 4X4 2008 GMC YUKON SLE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM CASSETTE WITH SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE! VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13018J156810
Stock: 13719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,778 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,526$370 Below Market
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF!, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Denali Package, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63878J194013
Stock: N22871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 127,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,495$1,046 Below Market
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2008 GMC Yukon Denali. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this GMC, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this GMC Yukon Denali's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! In addition to being well-cared for, this GMC Yukon Denali has very low mileage making it a rare find. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63868J177154
Stock: 8J177154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 177,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$680 Below Market
Apple Chevrolet Buick Northfield - Northfield / Minnesota
*** CLEAN, ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT ***, *** DRIVER AND PASSENGER HEATED SEATS ***, *** 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS ***, *** FACTORY REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER ***, *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 2-Position Driver-Side Memory, 3rd Row 2-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Console, Front dual zone A/C, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Take the stress out of getting a good deal on your next car. See our lowest price upfront No hassle-No haggle pricing Commission-free sales team 7-day return policy Hundreds of 5 star Google reviews.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK130X8J155106
Stock: ND4635B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 191,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,945$1,044 Below Market
Kokomo Auto World Ford - Kokomo / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13068J128503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,258 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,500$722 Below Market
Blade Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Washington
2008 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD/4x4, Power Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, 2nd Row Captain Chairs, Only 8.7% Sales Tax, Save Hundreds!, Integrated Trailer Brake, Third Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Bose High End Sound package, Cargo Package, Climate Package, DVD Entertainment System, Heavy Duty Trailer Package, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Rear Climate Package, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Tow Package, AWD. We offer a free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty with select pre-owned vehicles. Exclusions include vehicles with 100K or more miles or from select exotic manufacturers. See dealer for details. All of our used vehicles go thru a complete ASE Certified safety inspection. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS, there is NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of the Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. MPG ratings on used vehicles are based on original EPA estimates for that vehicle as it was at time of production. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Customer is requested to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63828J238306
Stock: H449A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 177,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,675
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
Equipment This GMC Yukon has satellite radio capabilities. This GMC Yukon is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in the vehicle. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this GMC Yukon. Keep safely connected while in this model with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This unit has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this GMC Yukon and drive with confidence. The vehicle emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This 1/2 ton suv is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This vehicle has an automatic transmission. It can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Packages SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes Standard Equipment. SEAT RELEASE: SECOND ROW POWER RELEASE ONLY. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13018J193601
Stock: G1936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
