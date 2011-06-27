Vehicle overview

For families who need a spacious, comfortable and rugged full-size SUV, GMC's entries have long been the go-to vehicles. With their stout, truck-based underpinnings, these sport-utilities are ideal for towing and off-roading duties. But until recently their interiors were seriously lacking in terms of build and materials quality compared to most rivals. That all changed with last year's redesign, which brought rave reviews thanks chiefly to the handsome, well-tailored new cabin design that was more in line with the GMC Yukon's price tag, particularly in high-end Denali form. For 2008, the well-respected Yukon sees only a few detail changes.

This SUV should meet just about any full-size SUV buyer's needs. It can seat up to nine passengers, can tow about 8,000 pounds and offers enough features to keep the most demanding families happy. And although it's not exactly nimble, the Yukon is a couple of feet shorter than its otherwise similar Yukon XL big brother, and hence easier to handle in the cities and suburbs.

Arguably, the Yukon's closest rival is the Ford Expedition. Certainly, both are capable and spacious and each offers a few advantages over the other. The GMC has a nicer interior, for instance, but the Ford features a fold-flat third seat while the Yukon's must be muscled out and stored in the garage. One could also consider the Nissan Armada, which has been updated this year, or even GMC's new large crossover SUV, the Acadia, if seating flexibility and fuel economy are bigger priorities than towing and off-road capability. Meanwhile, the ritzy and powerful Yukon Denali arguably surpasses the more expensive Lincoln Navigator and Infiniti QX56 for out-and-out luxury and performance. Obviously it's important to assess your priorities carefully. Thanks to its long list of attributes, though, the 2008 GMC Yukon (and its Chevy twin, the Tahoe) is a strong candidate if you require, or simply crave, the abilities of a traditional full-size SUV.