Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    109,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    182,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,436

    $2,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    186,771 miles
    Good Deal

    $10,417

    $1,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    112,264 miles
    Good Deal

    $14,991

    $2,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    104,212 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,000

    $2,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    132,186 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    146,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,434

    $845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    123,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    $711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    118,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,759

    $361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    210,978 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    247,045 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    105,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,242

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    124,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    135,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    166,337 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,598

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    144,271 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500

    209,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,725

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    174,270 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,888

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Initial Review
YukonXL_Man,03/24/2010
We ordered the Yukon XL the way we wanted it and are quite pleased with the ride handling low noise level. We got the SLT, SLT 2, Z71 plus the Red Tintcoat with Ebony interior. We have two large German Shepherds we travel with so buying a Yukon was no brainer. Used the USAA Buying Service and got a excellent deal. Compared Suburban LT to Yukon XL SLT and prefer the Yukon to Suburban based on the options available. Did not buy DVD or GPS system as they are way overpriced. We also opted to purchase the GMPP but shopped around to find the best price. No regrets about buying the Yukon XL it definitely satisfies our needs quite well.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Yukon XL
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Yukon XL info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings