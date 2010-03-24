Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- 109,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$4,577 Below Market
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE...WELL KEPT...ONLY 1-OWNER... lOADED UP..INC. ENTERTAINMENT/NAV/MOONROOF.The exterior is clean and in good condition. The interior is clean and in good condition. This vehicle had one previous owner. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. Dealer warranty included WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING ALL TYPES OF EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE LOW MILES! Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE30AR203322
Stock: 3322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,436$2,399 Below Market
Hosick Motors Buick GMC - Vandalia / Illinois
Summit White 2010 GMC Yukon XL **LOCAL TRADE**, **ANOTHER HOSICK 1-OWNER**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **POWER REAR HATCH**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **TOW PACKAGE WITH RECEIVER**, 4WD, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Heated 2nd Row Seats, MP3 decoder, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Roof rack, SLT-1 Marketing Option Package, SLT-2 Equipment Package. Hosick Motors has been taking car of our neighbors vehicle needs since 1984!! Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People.....that is HOSICK!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE38AR256026
Stock: 35651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 186,771 milesGood Deal
$10,417$1,958 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
6.2L V8 AWD 6 Speed automatic 4 Door Gas/Flex POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - REAR TV/DVD Player LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.42 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL PARK ASSIST **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL ADJUSTABLE PEDALS MEMORY SEAT E85 capable HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree REAR VIEW CAMERA ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM HEATED STEERING WHEELCocoa/Light Cashmer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKMEF2AR200881
Stock: AR200881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 112,264 milesGood Deal
$14,991$2,755 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Slt-2 Equipment Package Leather Seats Side Blind Zone Alert 3rd Row Seat Suspension Package; Off-Road Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Transfer Case; Active; 2-Speed Electronic Autotrac Bluetooth Connection Tires; P265/70R17 On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil; Integral To Driver-Side Of Radiator Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated; Controlled From Front Overhead Console; Remote Key Fob Or Button Inside Liftgate Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding Onyx Black Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seat Release; Second Row Bench Or Bucket; Power Release Only Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Skid Plate Package Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow-Haul Mode; Tap Up/Tap Down Shifting Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean two Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE37AR270709
Stock: AR270709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 104,212 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,000$2,255 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2010 GMC Yukon XL 4dr AWD 4dr 1500 Denali features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Onyx Black with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKMEF0AR250761
Stock: 10104K20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 132,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$1,390 Below Market
Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! XL PACKAGE // NAVIGATION // Backup Camera // Heated and Cooled Leather Seats // Rear Heated Seats // Heated Steering Wheel // Rear Entertainment // Park Assist // Blind Spot // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats Clean CarFax No accident Vehicle.GRACE AUTO GROUP IS THE HOME OF FREE GAP !!! ONLY DEALERSHIP OFFERING FREE GAP INSURANCE ON EVERY FINANCED DEAL !!! $700 VALUE FOR FREE !!! LEARN MORE ABOUT GAP INSURANCE HERE-> https://www.gracequc.com/free-gapAll of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This Yukon is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 6.2L V8 Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!! For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKMEF1AR150295
Stock: 169-0295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,434$845 Below Market
Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee
*** JULY CLEARANCE *** PRICE REDUCED! Join us for SUMMER SAVINGS! Call Us NOW! Message Us NOW!Onyx Black 2010 GMC Yukon XL DenaliQuality Customers Trade Quality Cars! Danny England Motors has been a QUALITY leader since 1975! We stock the best and sell to the best- that's what you'll find here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKMEF2AR201688
Stock: 201688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2019
- 123,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,995$711 Below Market
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE37AR202796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,759$361 Below Market
Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - New Castle / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKMEF4AR139260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,978 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,999
Billion Auto Chevrolet - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
If you need a quality pre-owned vehicle at a great price, look no further. This vehicle is calling your name. To learn more about the equipment and features give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE33AR243488
Stock: 56982B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 247,045 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,999
Apple Chevrolet Buick Northfield - Northfield / Minnesota
*** CLEAN, ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT ***, *** LEATHER INTERIOR. Take the stress out of getting a good deal on your next car. See our lowest price upfront No hassle-No haggle pricing Commission-free sales team 7-day return policy Hundreds of 5 star Google reviews.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE3XAR171446
Stock: N79904B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 105,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,242
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Contact Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Take home this GMC Yukon XL SLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The Yukon XL SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 105,726mi put on this GMC. More information about the 2010 GMC Yukon XL: For being such a large SUV, with a capability of up to nine passengers depending on its configuration, the ride is comfortable and controlled. The interior makes a high-quality impression and the towing capacity ranges all the way up to 9600 pounds. Even the hybrid is capable of pulling 5900 pounds. Interesting features of this model are hybrid helps large SUV achieve respectable fuel economy, Lots of seating, and impressive hauling and towing capacity
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE32AR244180
Stock: Z4140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 124,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$14,900
Direct Autoplex - Midland / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE38AR289981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCMEF1AR217359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,337 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,598
Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission - Merriam / Kansas
Clean. Leather Interior, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Trailer Hitch, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTA...THIS YUKON XL IS FULLY EQUIPPEDSLT-2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating, (KA6) heated second row seats, (ARS) second row power seat release, (E61) rear power-operated liftgate and (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors and memory feature, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND CLOSE AND WIND DEFLECTOR, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and USB port, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW-HAUL MODE, TAP UP/TAP DOWN SHIFTING (STD), MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, POWER-FOLDING and driver-side auto-dimming, body color, with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and curb-tilt, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [239 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [454 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [472 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), aluminum block (STD)THIS YUKON XL PROVIDES EXCEPTIONAL VALUEReduced from $14,998.KEY FEATURES ON THIS YUKON XL INCLUDEThird Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy GlassHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE33AR161972
Stock: XHB0197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 144,271 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
Premier GMC - Rittman / Ohio
Serviced regularly at Premier GMC since new!!! RUNNING BOARDS/ASSIST STEPS will make entering and exiting your vehicle for you and your passengers easier and much safer while providing a much nicer look. BACKUP/REAR VISION CAMERA provides the safety when backing up and makes hooking your trailer easier and safer. REMOTE START will cool your vehicle down in the hot summer days and warm it up during those cold winter days before you even enter. POWER SEAT(s) makes driving more comfortable and safer for any driver, short, tall big or small. THIRD SEAT lets the whole family travel together more comfortably. ULTRASONIC REAR PARKING ASSIST uses multiple ultrasonic sensors located on the rear bumper to detect other vehicles or objects when slowly backing and warns you to prevent any damage to property or injury to others. BLUETOOTH allows for easy phone calls with hands-free technology so you can safely converse with callers through your car???s speaker system while driving and keeping you legal in most states and most importantly SAFE. Going through drive up windows is easier with the POWER WINDOWS and POWER DOOR LOCKS for you and your passengers comfort and convenience. POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS gives every driver the comfort and safety of controlling the pedals and making the driver more comfortable and safer. HD TRAILERING EQUIPMENT PKG: * INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER for all you towing needs easily and safely. Maintain control of your vehicle while changing the radio stations and setting your cruise control with the STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS more easily and of course much safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKHE30AR157364
Stock: P3173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 209,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,725
Radley Chevrolet - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 SLT 2500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Yukon XL SLT 2500, 4WD.** RADLEY VIP INCLUDED** Oil changes, tire rotations, alignment checks, engine light diagnostics and state inspection. Our goal is to make sure your next purchase will result in a high quality trade in later on down the road. Recent Arrival!This vehicle is located at Radley Chevrolet 3670 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg VA 22408. Phone 5408984000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKZKREG4AR208816
Stock: T51014AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 174,270 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,888
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Slt-2 Equipment Package Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated; Controlled From Front Overhead Console; Remote Key Fob Or Button Inside Liftgate Light Titanium; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Second Row Bench Or Bucket; Power Release Only Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow-Haul Mode; Tap Up/Tap Down Shifting Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 GMC Yukon XL we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Yukon XL SLT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. More information about the 2010 GMC Yukon XL: For being such a large SUV, with a capability of up to nine passengers depending on its configuration, the ride is comfortable and controlled. The interior makes a high-quality impression and the towing capacity ranges all the way up to 9600 pounds. Even the hybrid is capable of pulling 5900 pounds. Strengths of this model include hybrid helps large SUV achieve respectable fuel economy, Lots of seating, and impressive hauling and towing capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKKE32AR203581
Stock: AR203581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
