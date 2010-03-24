Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Slt-2 Equipment Package Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated; Controlled From Front Overhead Console; Remote Key Fob Or Button Inside Liftgate Light Titanium; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Second Row Bench Or Bucket; Power Release Only Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow-Haul Mode; Tap Up/Tap Down Shifting Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 GMC Yukon XL we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Yukon XL SLT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. More information about the 2010 GMC Yukon XL: For being such a large SUV, with a capability of up to nine passengers depending on its configuration, the ride is comfortable and controlled. The interior makes a high-quality impression and the towing capacity ranges all the way up to 9600 pounds. Even the hybrid is capable of pulling 5900 pounds. Strengths of this model include hybrid helps large SUV achieve respectable fuel economy, Lots of seating, and impressive hauling and towing capacity

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKUKKE32AR203581

Stock: AR203581

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020