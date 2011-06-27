I am a teacher. Mine is the oldest car in the school's parking lot. The students have newer cars than mine. However, it is a dandy. I bought the Yukon used with just over 100,000 miles. It now has 270,000 miles on it. I have had two issues since owning my Yukon: (1) Although, I have only used the 4-wheel drive maybe twice, the transfer when out and cost $1,200 to fix. That was about three years ago, and I haven't had any other trouble. (2) My heat and air act up. It is only on the driver's. The passenger and rear perform well. This is a common problem with these vehicles; I have heard many owners complain about this. I may have the air on in the summer and the heater will sudden come on full blast and will not turn off. It doesn't matter that I turn it off by the knob, it still will not go off and the fan will not slow. The opposite may happen in the winter. I have been told it is a $600 fix as it would require replacing two computers. Oh and I have a lot of road noise around the front windshield, not sure why. No leaks or seal issues. I average 15 miles per gallon no matter if I use cruise, drive slow, pull my camper, or speed down the highway. The paint is fantastic, no issues with clearcoat and it still holds a shine despite the fact that I don't park in the garage. The third row doesn't really have leg room for adults. In the future I would by the XL version because it has more storage. However, I am determined to get 300,000 miles out of this Yukon before I buy my next one.

