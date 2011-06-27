  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2004 GMC Yukon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(171)
Appraise this car

2004 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, rugged chassis, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could be better.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
GMC Yukon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,941 - $3,625
Used Yukon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenities, the Yukon is a full-featured family sport-ute that's tough to beat.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Yukon features the addition of a tire-pressure monitoring system and newly styled optional 17-inch wheels. A chrome exhaust tip is now standard and the trailering package includes a seven-to-four-pin adapter and electric brake wiring harness. For added safety, the Yukon now features Hydroboost brakes, and there is a front passenger seatbelt reminder. The antenna for the optional XM Satellite Radio is smaller this year, and the rear-seat entertainment system can now be combined with a sunroof. Lastly, the passenger-side exterior door lock has been eliminated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Yukon.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
171 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 171 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Black Beauty
sammy d,01/29/2006
It is the greatest truck I have had. I had a 1995 Chevy Tahoe, I would never buy another one, although the gas is not the greatest, the interior is great and the truck is quick considering it weighs just over 5,000 lbs. All in All I love my 2004 Denali, and would never trade it for anything, except maybe a new Denali.
Oldest car in the parking lot
Jon,05/01/2019
SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I am a teacher. Mine is the oldest car in the school's parking lot. The students have newer cars than mine. However, it is a dandy. I bought the Yukon used with just over 100,000 miles. It now has 270,000 miles on it. I have had two issues since owning my Yukon: (1) Although, I have only used the 4-wheel drive maybe twice, the transfer when out and cost $1,200 to fix. That was about three years ago, and I haven't had any other trouble. (2) My heat and air act up. It is only on the driver's. The passenger and rear perform well. This is a common problem with these vehicles; I have heard many owners complain about this. I may have the air on in the summer and the heater will sudden come on full blast and will not turn off. It doesn't matter that I turn it off by the knob, it still will not go off and the fan will not slow. The opposite may happen in the winter. I have been told it is a $600 fix as it would require replacing two computers. Oh and I have a lot of road noise around the front windshield, not sure why. No leaks or seal issues. I average 15 miles per gallon no matter if I use cruise, drive slow, pull my camper, or speed down the highway. The paint is fantastic, no issues with clearcoat and it still holds a shine despite the fact that I don't park in the garage. The third row doesn't really have leg room for adults. In the future I would by the XL version because it has more storage. However, I am determined to get 300,000 miles out of this Yukon before I buy my next one.
Load 'er up!
TrackMan,03/29/2010
I bought my 2004 Yukon 4x4 new, and I am content on keeping it. It delivers lots of power and is a very safe SUV to drive in all kinds of conditions. It will pull about anything you can hook up to it, yet will result in good fuel economy for something this big. In the past when I had to get a group of kids somewhere not far away, I had sometimes 18-20 kids in it (took to the side roads of course). Besides having a couple of small items go wrong, it has been pretty much a perfect vehicle. If you are looking for a load 'er up and go set of wheels, you won't go wrong with a Yukon!
04 Denali
spike1n1,01/08/2004
The Yukon Denali has extreme power waiting to be unleashed. Had Hypertech/Headers/Exhaust/Volant Intake and gained some good horsepower to it. Our denali will go through anything. It takes off like a beast. The All wheel drive handles marvelously in the rain. Backing up is not hard at all, and the mirrors fold down so you can see the curb when parking close. The seats fold down in less than 3 minutes and are nice and heavy duty. The electric heated seats are a NICE luxuary in the wintertime. All and all this SUV is one of the best. It IS worth 50 grand.
See all 171 reviews of the 2004 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 GMC Yukon

Used 2004 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Yukon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Yukon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 2004 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,791.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,465.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,411.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,960.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon lease specials

Related Used 2004 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles