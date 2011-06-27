  1. Home
1996 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Shoppers who savor the idea of sport-utility motoring but need extra space have no alternative but to turn to General Motors. That's what GM's promotional folks claim, at any rate, though a relatively roomy Ford Explorer or Jeep Grand Cherokee might fill the bill for some families.

To capture this segment of the market, GMC launched the full-size four-door Yukon last year, joining its longer-lived two-door stablemate. Chevrolet's Tahoe is a near-duplicate, also offered in both two- and four-door format, with two- or four-wheel drive. Two-wheel drive is new to the two-door model; formerly, only four-wheel drive was available. In the size race, both fit squarely between the Blazer/Jimmy compact and the big-bruiser Suburban wagons. Squint your eyes, in fact, and the difference between a Yukon and Suburban begins to evaporate, despite the latter's extra 20 inches of steel.

Interiors have been borrowed from the full-size Sierra pickup, including a driver airbag and right-side A-pillar assist handle--a sensible addition, as climbing into full-size models can be a chore. Rear passengers get new heat ducts this year, and illuminated entry is now standard. Seat belts are height adjustable to fit many differently sized people, and 4WD models can be equipped with an electronic shift mechanism that is activated by pressing a switch on the dashboard. An electrochromic rearview mirror keeps bright lights out of drivers' eyes. Speaking of lights, the ones on the Yukon are on all the time, thanks to GM's obsession with daytime running lights.

The insanely popular Yukon four-door, and the sporty two-door, receive a new gasoline engine this year. Called the Vortec 5700, it pumps out 50 more horsepower and 25 foot-pounds more torque than last year's 5.7-liter V8. Two-door Yukons can also be ordered with a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine. Manual shift, too, is offered only on two-door models. Four-door owners enjoy the smoothness of GM's four-speed automatic transmission, with electronic controls. Yukon four-doors can have either panel-style rear doors or a tailgate with lift-glass. Two-door 4WD models get passenger car tires that reduce noise and improve the ride.

Naturally, though, you can still expect truck-style ride and handling, but reasonable comfort on the road. General Motors expects to have this market niche to itself for another year or more, until Ford and Dodge release SUV's a tick larger than the Explorer and Grand Cherokee. Not a bad deal, this Yukon, and think of the juicier 5700 engine as your reward for waiting so long to get your hands on one.

1996 Highlights

A two-wheel-drive two-door Yukon becomes available. A new 5700 Vortec V8 gets long-life coolant and spark plugs, as well as a hefty bump in power and torque. Passenger car tires on less stout Yukons result in a softer, quieter ride. Rear heat ducts, illuminated entry, and height-adjustable seatbelts debut. Four-wheel-drive models get an optional electronic shift mechanism.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Yukon.

5(69%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Smiling GMC Yukon Owner
Elated Alaskan,04/07/2005
We bought this vehicle used in September '99 with almost 44,000 miles on it. The vehicle had been leased for 3 years when new. Lease owners kept it in immaculate condition. All I did was buy new set of tires, thats it! Alaskan winters can be rough on a vehicle, and after 3 winters, I had to change the 4wd selector. My wife & I drove 12,400 miles down the Alaska highway to Waco,TX & back. We changed the oil 4 times in 6 weeks,averaged 18.4 MPG driving the interstate highways at 75 mph and never missed a beat. As of 4/05, it's showing 78,500 miles on the odometer. We had a thorough 60,000 mile check on the Yukon before the big tour in Sept.2003. Had the brakes changed before big trip...since then my 96 Yukon has performed flawlessly. We couldnt be happier.
orginal owner/wish they still offered 2dr Z71 model!
jrr11,10/15/2011
I have 165,000 miles on my 96 4x4 2dr Yukon I bought new in late 1996. I've never had any major problems with this truck and it just keeps on going. I did buy a replacement"life time waranty" GM starter and alt early on...that was a good move as i have gone through 3 alternators over the 15 yr span. Only minor repairs to what has been the most reliable vehicle i've ever owned. I get offers all the time to sell it as the 2 door models are becoming rare. I love this short wheel base 4x4, as it goes through about anything. I can't believe GM does not offer a short wheel base 2 dr 4x4 SUV with honest off road capability anymore. There are a lot of us that still covet them!
!996 Yukon
macadoodle,11/11/2002
We have over 100,000 miles on our 1996 SLT and have driven it from coast to coast with no major problems other than brake replacement every 15 to 20 thousand miles. It's been a dream to drive and very comfortable for a large vehicle. I'm looking forward to many more trouble free miles.
Great SUV
Jeff ,06/06/2005
I bought this truck with 96,000 miles on it. It now has 120,000 miles. The problems that I have had with it: 1) Thermal actuator switch for front axle. (4x4 only) 2) Fuel pump failed. The 4x4 actuator switch cost me $200 to replace. I did the work myself. The fuel pump failed after running it out of gas.
See all 16 reviews of the 1996 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1996 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 GMC Yukon

Used 1996 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SL 2dr SUV 4WD, SL 2dr SUV, SLT 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, SLE 2dr SUV, SLT 2dr SUV, and SLE 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 GMC Yukon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 GMC Yukon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 1996 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,571.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,073.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

