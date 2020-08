Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Crest Nissan - Frisco / Texas

Recent Arrival! 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 RWD 4D Sport Utility Clean CARFAX. Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Crest Nissanâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS1KE06ER130964

Stock: PER130964

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020