Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 75,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Crest Nissan - Frisco / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 RWD 4D Sport Utility Clean CARFAX. Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Crest Nissanâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE06ER130964
Stock: PER130964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 111,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900$3,151 Below Market
Ed Proko's Mill St Motors - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF8ER182707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,092 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,977$1,879 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF5ER138213
Stock: G201113B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 115,435 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,970$1,671 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2014 GMC YUKON SLT - LEATHER - CARFAX CERTIFIED - THIRD ROW SEATS - PEARL WHITE COLOR - BACK CAMERA - CHROME WHEELS - RUNNING BOARDS - FOG HEADLIGHTS - TINTED WINDOWS - 2 WHEEL DRIVE - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BEAUTIFUL PEARL WHITE COLOR - NO DINGS-NON-SMOKER - NO SCRATCHES - GOOD TIRES - ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 939
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE07ER236887
Stock: MA236887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,900
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 GMC Yukon XL. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Yukon XL SLT. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. A GMC with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Yukon XL SLT was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2014 GMC Yukon XL: The GMC Yukon is a sturdy full-size SUV, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, available 9-passenger seating, available luxury features, quiet, refined interior, standard features, and ride and handling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE08ER151248
Stock: ER151248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 217,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999$2,000 Below Market
Perfect 10 Auto - Spring Lake Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF8ER108056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,137 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$18,750$2,221 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Onyx Black 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4WD CLEAN CARFAX!, Backup Camera, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE72ER108700
Stock: 32424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 106,167 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,391
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
Slt-2 Equipment Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Close And Wind Deflector Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System With Rear Seat Entertainment Dvd Screen; Third Row Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated; Controlled From Front Overhead Console; Remote Key Fob Or Button Inside Liftgate Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding Onyx Black Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Power Seat Release Only; Second Row Bench Or Bucket Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather-Wrapped And Color-Keyed Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow-Haul Mode; Tap Up/Tap Down Shifting Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon XL SLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a "must have" for any family.Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Yukon XL.More information about the 2014 GMC Yukon XL:The GMC Yukon is a sturdy full-size SUV, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points.This model sets itself apart with Towing and hauling ability, available 9-passenger seating, available luxury features, quiet, refined interior, standard features, and ride and handling Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE00ER104599
Stock: ER104599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 151,604 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,868
Frank Brown GMC - Lubbock / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean Auto Check Report, AWD, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 20' x 8.5' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 2nd Row Reclining Captain's Bucket Seats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Autoride Suspension Package, Blind Spot Sensor, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF8ER222364
Stock: 21G009B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 123,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$913 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This GMC is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF5ER206865
Stock: 7964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 95,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,500$1,022 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this GMC Yukon XL SLT handles with ease. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this GMC Yukon XL SLT. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this White GMC Yukon XL. If you are looking for a stunning vehicle with an equally impressive entertainment package, look no further than this amazing ride. More information about the 2014 GMC Yukon XL: The GMC Yukon is a sturdy full-size SUV, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. This model sets itself apart with Towing and hauling ability, available 9-passenger seating, available luxury features, quiet, refined interior, standard features, and ride and handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE02ER105933
Stock: 105933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,755 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,594$2,475 Below Market
Landmark FIAT of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1MEF9ER132515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,743 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,300$263 Below Market
Don's Ford - Utica / New York
Call Dan Dillenbeck at 1-866-932-8244 or come see it at Don's Superstore 5712 Horatio St, Rt. 12 North, Utica, NY 13502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE75ER238129
Stock: F24138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 102,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,695
Lynch Chevrolet of Mukwonago - Mukwonago / Wisconsin
*AWD - Navigation - Rear DVD - Sunroof - Heated/Cooled Leather - Heated Wheel - Heated 2nd Row Captains - Remote Start - Rear Camera - Power Adjustable Pedals - Assist Steps - 20" Chrome Wheels - Rear Park Assist - Tow Pkg - Trailer Brake Controller - Side Blind Zone Alert - Bose - XM Radio - Bluetooth - Onstar - Brand New Front Brakes - Loaded! *Our vehicles are inspected by Factory Certified Technicians. We ensure that every vehicle passes a strict safety inspection to provide you with peace of mind so that you won't be spending money after your purchase. *Using strong relationships with over 20 Financial Institutions, we will provide you with the strongest, most competitive terms available! *Let us show you how the Lynch Family of Dealerships will treat YOU like family. Provide us with the opportunity to earn your business and you will agree that "NOBODY Sells for Less than Lynch!" **Advertised vehicle sale price subject to Tax, Title, Licensing Fees, and $358 Service Fee. *Some Restrictions/Exclusions Apply on Lynch Certified Warranty. See Sales Consultant for Details *Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF7ER104841
Stock: MP2169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 171,914 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used 2014 GMC Yukon XL in Laramie, WYOMING is ready for a new home. This SUV doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 8 cylinder Tan SUV that helps make driving safer for the whole family. With 171,914 miles and priced at $18,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF1ER157308
Stock: 2254A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 77,052 miles
$22,995
Boulevard Cadillac - Signal Hill / California
. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE0XER208873
Stock: TER208873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 124,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,949
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Close And Wind Deflector Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tips Lpo; Rear Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Audio System With Navigation Denali Preferred Equipment Group Dvd Screen; Third Row Ebony; Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management Onyx Black Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row Captain'S Chairs With Leather-Appointed Seating; Solid Paint Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1MEF2ER163444
Stock: ER163444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 69,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,990
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
SLT trim. LOW MILES - 69,135! 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards/Side Steps, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Flex Fuel Capability, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Rear A/C, Four Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com's review says 'The 2014 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, cargo and towing capacities.'. SEE MORE!WHY BUY FROM USRay Skillman Westside Auto Mall has been in the automotive business in the Indianapolis and Speedway area since 2006. Ray Skillman has happily served the Indianapolis area since 1980. Our 4 dealerships stock a large selection of Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as pre-owned models from a variety of manufacturers. Our many years as a premier auto group in the region have helped us understand exactly what our customers are looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE71ER238659
Stock: H7402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
- 5(100%)
Related GMC Yukon XL info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Miami Beach FL
- Used GMC Terrain Billings MT
- Used GMC Terrain Evansville IN
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Charlottesville VA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Reading PA
- Used GMC Terrain Alexandria VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Mckinney TX
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Birmingham AL
- Used GMC Terrain Bangor ME
- Used GMC Terrain Jackson MS
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2016 Spring TX
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2016 Mountain View CA
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014 Minneapolis MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019