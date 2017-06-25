Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    75,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    111,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    $3,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    114,092 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,977

    $1,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    115,435 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,970

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    74,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    217,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    103,137 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,750

    $2,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    106,167 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,391

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    151,604 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,868

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    123,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    95,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,500

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    72,755 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,594

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    92,743 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,300

    $263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    102,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,695

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    171,914 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    77,052 miles

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    124,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,949

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Gold
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    69,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Well equipped with some "Bling"
Bill McCall,06/25/2017
SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
My Yukon XL SLT is a Texas Edition which adds a lot of chrome and the Max Trailering package to an already well equipped vehicle. Plenty of room for 6 adults (2nd row buckets) and gear. I also tow an enclosed car trailer and this car has the ability to handle that easily.
