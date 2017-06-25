Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas

Slt-2 Equipment Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Close And Wind Deflector Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System With Rear Seat Entertainment Dvd Screen; Third Row Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated; Controlled From Front Overhead Console; Remote Key Fob Or Button Inside Liftgate Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding Onyx Black Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Power Seat Release Only; Second Row Bench Or Bucket Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather-Wrapped And Color-Keyed Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow-Haul Mode; Tap Up/Tap Down Shifting Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon XL SLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a "must have" for any family.Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Yukon XL.More information about the 2014 GMC Yukon XL:The GMC Yukon is a sturdy full-size SUV, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points.This model sets itself apart with Towing and hauling ability, available 9-passenger seating, available luxury features, quiet, refined interior, standard features, and ride and handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS1KE00ER104599

Stock: ER104599

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020