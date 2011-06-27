  1. Home
2007 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive interior with quality materials, Denali's powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine, smooth road manners, tight turning circle, seats up to nine passengers.
  • No folding third-row seat, smaller V8s tire a bit under heavy loads, hefty curb weight dulls handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a little heavier than we'd like and it still doesn't have a fold-flat third row, but the new 2007 GMC Yukon is much more refined than the previous truck. Among full-size SUVs, it's a compelling choice.

Vehicle overview

As one of GM's triplets in its full-size SUV family, the GMC Yukon bridges the gap between the somewhat plain Chevy Tahoe and the over-the-top Cadillac Escalade. It's almost 2 feet shorter than the otherwise similar Yukon XL, which makes it more manageable in urban driving. Redesigned for 2007, the Yukon gets more of everything that's important in the large SUV segment: power, cabin space, features and safety.

Compared to newer competitors, the previous-generation Yukon was increasingly outclassed in its later years. The 2007 GMC Yukon rectifies nearly all of the previous model's deficiencies. Interior fit and finish is now excellent as soft-touch materials, tight gap tolerances and stylish design are present. On the outside, the 2007 Yukon's slab-sided exterior styling is clean, but in profile this GMC looks more Ford than GM. A major benefit of the new look is improved aerodynamics -- with a 0.36 coefficient of drag (Cd), the Yukon slices through the wind as efficiently as some sports cars.

Under the skin, the 2007 Yukon is still a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. But the chassis' evolution, though subtle, is significant. GMC claims that body stiffness has been increased significantly, and the old front torsion-bar suspension has been ditched in favor of a suppler coil-spring layout. Recirculating-ball steering has given way to a more precise rack-and-pinion system, and the four-wheel antilock disc brakes are larger than they were before.

Because of its seating for up to nine, inviting cabin and choice of three V8 engines, we suggest that consumers in need of a traditional full-size SUV take a hard look at the 2007 GMC Yukon. Other vehicles in this class -- such as the Dodge Durango, Ford Expedition and Nissan Armada -- still offer a few advantages, but overall we think the Yukon is a compelling choice.

2007 GMC Yukon models

The 2007 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV available in three well-equipped trim levels: base SLE, midlevel SLT and the top-shelf Denali. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked SLE. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a cloth interior, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, a power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a trip computer and an audio system with eight speakers and a CD player. The SLT adds leather seating, a six-disc CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, head curtain airbags, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. The Denali features a unique grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, XM Satellite Radio, heated seats (including the second row) and a premium Bose sound system with a six-disc CD changer. Options for the SLE and SLT include heated seats, a power liftgate, rear park assist (SLE) and triple-zone climate control. Options for all trims include a navigation system, power-folding second-row seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. Exclusive options for the Denali include a heated steering wheel and 20-inch wheels.

2007 Highlights

The GMC Yukon has been completely overhauled for 2007. The most notable changes include a more spacious cabin with upgraded materials, a more powerful 5.3-liter V8, available power-folding second-row seats and head curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

A trio of V8s are available in the Yukon family. Two-wheel-drive Yukon SLE models get a 4.8-liter mill (290 hp, 290 lb-ft). Four-wheel-drive SLEs and all SLTs employ a 5.3-liter V8 (320 hp, 340 lb-ft) with GM's "Displacement on Demand" cylinder deactivation technology that increases fuel-efficiency. A flexible-fuel version of the 5.3 is also available that can run on E85 (85-percent ethanol and 15-percent gasoline). A four-speed automatic transmission with a "tow-haul" mode is the sole transmission for those V8s. The GMC Yukon Denali comes with a 6.2-liter V8 (380 hp and 415 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode. All Denalis are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and do not have low-range gearing. The 2007 GMC Yukon can tow up to 7,700 pounds and its fuel mileage ratings (16/22 mpg for a 2WD SLT) are typically a bit better than those of the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia.

Safety

Stability control (dubbed StabiliTrak) with a rollover sensor is standard, as are antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitoring system and the OnStar telematics system. Standard on the SLT and Denali and optional on the SLE are head curtain airbags for all three rows.

Driving

Even a 4WD Yukon with the 5.3 V8 is fairly quick, getting to 60 mph in just 8.6 seconds. But enjoying that power will quickly pull mileage down into the single digits. A new suspension with coil-over shocks up front and five-link setup out back along with rack-and-pinion steering make for more composed handling and a smoother ride than before. However, this truck's reflexes are muted, an attribute likely caused by its hefty 5,500-pound curb weight. But the turning circle is a tight 39 feet, so it's fairly maneuverable. Aimed for the horizon on an interstate, there aren't many better cruisers, as the ride is notably quiet, with a suspension that smothers bumps without feeling sloppy when the turns come up. When towing a heavy trailer, the Yukon performs admirably. It's able to maintain speed up long grades, albeit with some gear hunting and rather loud exhaust noise.

Interior

Those used to past Yukons won't recognize the 2007 version with its high-quality materials, fine fit and finish and logical control layouts. The regular Yukon can be configured to seat anywhere from five to nine passengers, while the Yukon Denali tops out at eight. Maximum cargo capacity stands at 108.9 cubic feet -- around 12 cubes more than an Armada and roughly the same as a Ford Expedition. (Toyota's Sequoia has a 19-cubic-foot advantage over the Yukon, but only if you unbolt its second-row seats from the floor.) Although the Yukon's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the third-row seat must still be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, some owners will find these seats heavy and difficult to remove.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Yukon.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mr. Meticulous Highly Recommends
legaleagle,07/27/2006
I have owned 5 foreign cars/trucks. 1 VW Jetta in my teens, two BMWs and 2 Range Rovers. My last BMW was just too small for my growing family so we decided on another SUV. We considered the X5, the Armada, the new ML, and the Navigator. After driving all, we were thoroughly impressed with the '07 Denali. To us, by far it was more luxurious than all the others, the ride quality is top of the line, it had ample interior space, and its exterior is quite impressive-and Yukon has an excellent reliability track record. We have black/cashmier, fully loaded with every single option. At least one person does a double take every day I drive it. To spend $50K and not have any remorse says it all.
Denali review
silverchevy,12/26/2006
I love the Denali! It drives more like a Mercedes M, but smoother. The fit and finish is amazing. The sound (or lack of it) is great! The MSRP on it with Nav, rear ent., sunroof and 20" wheels is $54,500. I paid approx $47,900 ($500 under invoice).
Nice Looking - but Poor Quality
Marty Simms,06/17/2009
I bought this vehicle in Sept of 06 and thought it was going to be the best purchase ever. I have only had problems with this Yukon since the day I bought it. Problems with the battery, heater, arm rests and more. I was so disappointed as the vehicle looks sooo nice on the outside. Inside is great, lots of room...but poorly made with cheap parts. Time to move onto something else.
Money pit
Barbara,06/09/2019
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I bought this thing used from a dealership with about 150,000 miles on it. I've had it for a little over 2 years now and have put close to what i paid for it into repairs. It spends more time in the garage getting work done on it ( and I'm not talking minor stuff,I'm talking major engine problems). The looks and comfort are great ( when i get to drive it). The 6.2 engine apparently is a total flop for this vehicle. When we bought it we figured it would be the last one we would need being retired and on disability, but due to the multiple problems and expenses of repairs we had to pick up a beater just to get back and forth to Dr appointments while this one is undergoing one of it's many expensive repairs. I can't even get rid of it because no one will buy a broke ass vehicle. I've lost so much on this thing i can't even afford to trade it in because it again has major problems that need to be fixed. Sorry for the rant,but after paying $14,000 for this thing and now close to that much in repairs I'm extremely frustrated.
See all 90 reviews of the 2007 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2007 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 GMC Yukon
More About This Model

Gaps kill.

If the Yankees have a gap at second base, they're going to lose games. If a bridge has gaps in its span, it's gonna fall down. No matter how great something is, gaps will eventually destroy it if left unfilled.

Sport-utilities are no different. Over the past few years, the SUV's gaps have become painfully obvious. Nowadays, the lumbering sport-ute segment is plagued by worries about high oil prices and bad gas mileage. And it's stymied by uncomfortable handling in tight corners.

With this in mind, the folks at GMC set about filling the SUV gap when developing the 2007 GMC Yukon and its upscale cousin, the Yukon Denali. The revised Yukons attack the most famous weaknesses of the segment by aiming to give drivers of full-size SUVs the comfort, performance and efficiency they need to fill the gaps in their desire.

Not a slug
We sampled the 2007 Yukon and Yukon Denali on country roads in rural Georgia, navigating past the ponds, barbecue joints and town squares with surprising amounts of elegance and grace.

Far from the lumbering slug feeling you get from the typical full-size SUV, the new Yukon offers plenty of refined power, a tight 39-foot turning radius and stunningly accurate handling at higher speeds.

Our initial drive led us to believe the new suspension is the star of the show, with electronically adjusting shocks and a stiffer frame providing an impressive amount of control and confidence in the 5,200-plus-pound vehicle as it cruised the two-lane highways of the region. Essentially, the optional electronic-damper system stiffens and loosens the suspension, depending on the vehicle's load and speed, enhancing the ability of the coil-over-shock front and five-link rear system to handle the loads created by a large vehicle at speed. GM created a new fully boxed frame to increase stiffness and improve the ride. And the new Yukon's stance has been widened and lengthened, giving it a lower center of gravity, which improves handling greatly. Body roll on normal highway turns is a thing of the past. Add to this mix a superb rack-and-pinion steering system with comparatively impressive feedback, and this truck even offers a somewhat sporty feeling around town.

Under the hood, GMC offers a 320-horsepower 5.3-liter Vortec V8 as standard on the Yukon. Thanks to a GM system called Active Fuel Management, the engine shuts off four cylinders at cruising speed, pushing fuel efficiency up to 16 in the city and 22 on the highway with the rear-wheel-drive system. The four-wheel-drive Yukon gets ratings of 15 and 21, although we didn't take the system off-road so we can't really judge its performance. The engine provides plenty of acceleration for everyday city and highway driving. There's enough in there for passing, but not quite enough to punch out a sports car.

This engine also comes in an ethanol-compatible version which comes standard on four-wheel-drive versions, allowing the driver to use E85 fuel to reduce emissions. If ethanol isn't available, it'll gladly run on regular gasoline. On the low end, a standard gasoline 4.8-liter V8 is also available with 290 hp, and while we didn't sample it, we doubt that the down-powered V8 is enough for this size of vehicle. For now, the 5.3 liter comes standard on all Yukons, while the 4.8 liter will become standard later in the model year.

In the Yukon Denali, drivers get a 6.2-liter 380-hp V8 with substantially more power, but substantially worse gas mileage as well because it is not equipped with the Active Fuel Management system. This engine offers a noticeable step up from the 5.3-liter, especially in terms of passing. Regular Yukons come with a four-speed electronic automatic transmission with overdrive and a tow mode. The Denali comes with an impressive six-speed automatic with overdrive and tow mode; performance is also enviably quiet and efficient.

Braking was generally impressive and quiet, an improvement over the previous generation. As it turns out, there's a new brake system for all Yukons, with larger four-wheel discs, 50-percent stiffer calipers and next-generation four-channel ABS.

A world-class interior
The interior of the previous-generation Yukon left us feeling empty, with its cheap interior materials and generally unattractive design taking away any sense of refinement for the occupants. And with a price tag well over $30,000, we expected more.

This time around, GM focused like a laser beam on the interior, adding upscale design across the board. The result is a cabin that fits the personality of the SUV without appearing too posh for a practical vehicle.

Colors are warm and trendy, with matched tones across the dash, floor and seats. Radio and temperature controls are packaged more logically, eliminating gaps between pieces, and design concepts carry over between components. The instrument panel and other trim pieces feature new softer, low-gloss materials. And LED backlighting for the instruments provides a sophisticated appearance, complemented by brushed-metal-like accents around the gauges and vents.

All Yukons and Yukon Denalis come with a leather-wrapped steering wheel complete with cruise and audio controls. The Denali comes with wood inserts on the wheel and wood-like accents across the dash.

For 2007, GMC redesigned the Yukon seats, with a slimmer design, a greater range of recline angle and stiffer foam providing comfort on long drives, with easy adjustment and access to cupholders and controls. The rear seats are impressively firm, but slightly cramped considering the size of the vehicle. Third-row seats are fairly easy to remove, thanks to new tracks placed on the floor, but only if you're capable of lifting something like a 40-pound suitcase. Cloth upholstery is standard on base Yukons, with leather as an option. The Denali offers leather as standard.

What a drag
If you were to drop the stats of the new GMC Yukon into the lap of an auto engineer and ask, "What's cool about this?" he'd likely jump to an oft passed-by stat: drag coefficient. It might seem trivial at first, but the Yukon's class-leading 0.36 coefficient of drag is actually quite profound.

A host of problems with SUVs start with their huge wall-like physiques moving against the wind. Whereas a Toyota Prius glides through the air, the typical SUV fights it tooth and nail, wasting gallon after gallon pushing through the atmosphere like an obese elephant swimming upstream.

To improve the new-generation Yukons, GM increased the slant of the windshield, lowered the vehicle and tightened up all those little gaps between components on the front end. As a result, the new Yukon and Yukon Denali have almost as little drag as some cars. (The current design of the Honda Accord has been measured at 0.3, with its predecessor at 0.33. The VW Beetle has been measured at 0.38. The Hummer H2 has been measured at 0.57.) The Yukon's lower drag translates into savings at the pump as a result.

A job well done
Pricing for the base 2007 GMC Yukon begins at $34,690. The 2007 Yukon Denali will be offered with an MSRP of $47,990. The Denali offers a more advanced climate system, an auxiliary transmission oil cooler, more cupholders, adjustable pedals, leather, rain-sensing wipers, parking assist, remote starter, premium Bose speakers and wood accented steering wheel standard.

Given this extraordinarily wide gap in price, our first thought was that it might make more sense to simply cherry-pick what options you like on a regular Yukon rather than just paying for the loaded Denali, given the similar interiors and exteriors. Buying a Denali also keeps you from saving money with the Active Fuel Management engine as well, as the 6.2-liter V8 doesn't have that feature.

GM is making a case that you don't need to apologize or pay dearly for driving a substantial vehicle. The GMC Yukon and Yukon Denali offer hope for the segment's future by improving ride comfort and handling, increasing efficiency and refining a potentially atrocious vehicle into a potentially beautiful one.

So with that out of the way, how about those Yankees?

Used 2007 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and SLE 4dr SUV w/3SA (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $9,786 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 127443 and201460 miles.
  • The Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $8,998 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 115000 and171997 miles.

