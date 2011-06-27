  1. Home
2010 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fit and finish, handsome cabin, comfortable ride, smooth powertrains, seats up to nine passengers, strong towing capability.
  • Bulky third-row seat doesn't stow away or fold flat, awkward driving position for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 GMC Yukon continues as a leading choice for a traditional large SUV thanks to its handsome styling, comfortable cabin and strong towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

In spite of the huge popularity of crossover SUVs -- those car-platform-based, stylish and sometimes even fuel-efficient family wagons -- there is still a place for traditional, truck-based SUVs. Yes, the latter are thirstier and typically aren't as nimble or space-efficient as a crossover. But strange as it may seem, some SUV owners actually do venture off-road (the soccer field doesn't count) and occasionally pull things -- large, heavy things -- behind their vehicles. For them, the 2010 GMC Yukon makes perfect sense.

Redesigned three years ago, the GMC Yukon (and its twin, the Chevrolet Tahoe) is the quintessential traditional full-size SUV. A robust, full-truck frame, rear-wheel or four-wheel drive with available low-range gearing, a beefy V8 engine, seating for up to nine passengers and plenty of cargo capacity are all part of the deal. Although the previous generations of the GMC Yukon (and Tahoe) were soundly criticized for their lackluster cabin materials and build quality, such is certainly not the case with the latest version, which compares favorably with competitors such as the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia.

If your vehicular needs are more Clydesdale than quarter horse, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better steed than the versatile 2010 GMC Yukon. While not exactly nimble, it has reasonable maneuverability while providing all the space, comfort and capability anyone considering a large SUV could want. However, it does come with all the unwanted baggage of a traditional SUV. Unless you truly need this workhorse's massive towing and hauling capabilities, you'd probably be better served by a more fuel-efficient, roomier and better-handling large crossover, such as GMC's own Acadia or the Ford Flex.

2010 GMC Yukon models

The full-size 2010 GMC Yukon SUV offers seating arrangements for five to nine passengers, and is available in three trim levels: basic SLE, upscale SLT and the ultra-luxurious Denali.

The base SLE is well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a three-passenger 40/20/40-split bench front seat (with built-in storage compartments), a power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, OnStar communications, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system (with satellite radio, a USB port and a CD/MP3 player).

For significantly more luxury, there is the SLT trim level, which adds leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a power passenger seat, a remote vehicle starter, rear parking assist (with rearview camera), a premium Bose sound system and "Turn-by-Turn" navigation for the OnStar system.

Stepping up to the Denali means you'll also enjoy unique styling touches (that include lower body cladding and a unique grille), 20-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs with a power fold feature, a larger display for the rearview camera and a navigation system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower ones as optional equipment. Other options (depending on trim) include 20- and 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, a navigation system, a blind-spot warning system and a rear-seat entertainment system. Options for the Denali include a variety of 20- and 22-inch wheel styles, a sunroof, an additional third-row screen for the rear-seat entertainment system and a heated steering wheel.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the GMC Yukon sees a few things simplified, as trim levels are pared down and the 5.3-liter V8 is made standard on all but the Denali (which continues with the 6.2-liter powerhouse). Additionally, all Yukons also have standard front-seat side airbags and a new USB port for the audio systems.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 GMC Yukon uses a pair of V8 engines. All but the Denali boast a 5.3-liter V8 with 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. This engine features GM's displacement-on-demand cylinder-deactivation technology and sends its power through a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions; this year, the base 4WD system has a single-speed transfer case, with the more traditional two-speed case (with low-range gearing) being an option.

The GMC Yukon Denali features a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shifting capability. Denali owners can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive, and a properly equipped Yukon can tow up to 8,400 pounds, depending on model and engine specs.

Fuel mileage estimates range from 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for a 2WD Yukon SLE or SLT down to 12/19/14 for the AWD Denali.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, OnStar communications, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags (with rollover sensor) are standard on all Yukons. A side blind zone alert warning system is available.

In government crash testing, the Yukon received a perfect five stars for front crash protection. It has yet to be tested with its new front seat side airbags, but prior to their addition, the Tahoe still managed a five-star side crash performance. In our brake testing of the related Tahoe, we recorded a 60-0-mph stopping distance of 134 feet.

Driving

The 2010 GMC Yukon's ride is notably quiet, and it excels at highway cruising with a suspension calibration that smoothes bumps and rough pavement without feeling sloppy when pointed through corners. Its relatively compact 39-foot turning circle also makes it reasonably maneuverable in town. Still, the Yukon doesn't feel particularly nimble in traffic and also exhibits some vagueness in its steering. It feels right at home when towing a trailer, however, cruising effortlessly and easily maintaining speed up long grades.

Interior

The GMC Yukon boasts an attractive cabin whose high-quality materials and tight build tolerances place it among the class leaders. The control layout is simple and straightforward, and the available navigation system is also easy to use. The Yukon can carry up to nine passengers, making it one of the most versatile utility vehicles in that regard.

At 109 cubic feet, the Yukon's maximum cargo capacity rivals that of the Ford Expedition and bests most other competitors. To take advantage of all that room, however, the bulky and heavy third-row seats must still be removed manually and stored outside the vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 GMC Yukon.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.4
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Engine failure at 110,000 miles
Frank Pocino,06/24/2016
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I had to replace my Yukon with brand new engine at 110,000 miles because of cam/lifter failure. No help from GM or dealer. Apparently I am not alone. I have owned four Yukons/Suburbans. This is my last.
Traditional SUV
James82,07/26/2010
After owning a 2000 Dodge Durango for 10 years it was time to replace it. I like the space and comfort that a traditional truck based SUV provides and the GMC Yukon did not disappoint. Even though the price tag was pushing close to a base Escalade, a fully loaded Denali seemed like a better choice. This car has an impressive tow rating which helps me for work, the fuel economy is as expected from a large SUV and an average of 14 mpg city and 22 mpg highway is okay coming from a previous guzzler so I'm used to it. This car is the ultimate road trip car with lots of space and comfortable seats. A good family car that can also hold its own during offroading and one of the best SUVs you can buy.
I couldn't be happier
cdmgolfcarts,03/01/2010
I live in Southern California and demand a lot out of my vehicles. I spend time in the mountains, off- road, towing a boat and a trailer as well as hauling people around. This past weekend I was able to take my new Denali up to the local mountains and as lucky enough to be there for a decent sized storm. The truck hard no problem at all driving through the rough conditions. It gave me and my 5 passengers a good sense of security as we tooled around town without any heart stopping moments. I have a 23' Centurion Enzo wake-boarding boat that weighs roughly 6,000 lbs. and is a piece of cake to tow with the powerful 6.2 L engine. Gas mileage isn't good but its what you can only expect.
Better Value Than Escalade
PILOTVIC,05/02/2010
I just purchased a Yukon Denali AWD yesterday. I had three Escalades prior to this car. The Denali has the same engine, transmission, creature features, etc. as the Escalade minus the Cadillac badging and a few other non consequential items. The Denali has a better value per dollar than the Escalade. The Denali should get better mileage after it is broken in than my 2007 Escalade because of the active fuel management. Mileage of Escalade at 68-70 mph with a K&N air filter was over 21 mpg at times. In town average was 16.9 over three years. Denali should be better. Performance in deep snow should be excellent. Most driving will be long cross country. Will give updates after break in.
See all 13 reviews of the 2010 GMC Yukon
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 GMC Yukon

Used 2010 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $14,690 and$21,966 with odometer readings between 69568 and138632 miles.
  • The Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $24,988 and$24,988 with odometer readings between 77329 and77329 miles.

Which used 2010 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,690 and mileage as low as 69568 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 GMC Yukon.

