Vehicle overview

In spite of the huge popularity of crossover SUVs -- those car-platform-based, stylish and sometimes even fuel-efficient family wagons -- there is still a place for traditional, truck-based SUVs. Yes, the latter are thirstier and typically aren't as nimble or space-efficient as a crossover. But strange as it may seem, some SUV owners actually do venture off-road (the soccer field doesn't count) and occasionally pull things -- large, heavy things -- behind their vehicles. For them, the 2010 GMC Yukon makes perfect sense.

Redesigned three years ago, the GMC Yukon (and its twin, the Chevrolet Tahoe) is the quintessential traditional full-size SUV. A robust, full-truck frame, rear-wheel or four-wheel drive with available low-range gearing, a beefy V8 engine, seating for up to nine passengers and plenty of cargo capacity are all part of the deal. Although the previous generations of the GMC Yukon (and Tahoe) were soundly criticized for their lackluster cabin materials and build quality, such is certainly not the case with the latest version, which compares favorably with competitors such as the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia.

If your vehicular needs are more Clydesdale than quarter horse, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better steed than the versatile 2010 GMC Yukon. While not exactly nimble, it has reasonable maneuverability while providing all the space, comfort and capability anyone considering a large SUV could want. However, it does come with all the unwanted baggage of a traditional SUV. Unless you truly need this workhorse's massive towing and hauling capabilities, you'd probably be better served by a more fuel-efficient, roomier and better-handling large crossover, such as GMC's own Acadia or the Ford Flex.