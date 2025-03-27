2026 GMC Sierra EV Lowers Its Base Price by $27,500

  • The GMC Sierra EV adds Elevation and AT4 trim levels to the lineup.
  • There's also a new Standard Range battery option, which helps to lower cost.
  • The 2026 Sierra EV starts at $64,495 including destination.

When the GMC Sierra EV launched last year, it was an expensive proposition, at more than $90,000. But that's because GMC launched this truck in Denali Extended Range and Max Range trim levels — the latter of which tops our Edmunds EV Range Test leaderboard. Now, the Sierra EV is available in Elevation and AT4 grades, as well as a Standard Range battery, which lowers the starting price significantly, to $64,495.

The new Elevation serves as the base model for the Sierra EV and offers features like a standard MultiPro split-function tailgate, 18-inch wheels, a power-operated front trunk and a 16.8-inch center infotainment screen. It’s available in Standard and Extended Range configurations, and while GMC hasn’t disclosed range figures for the new trims, we’d expect this to be among the more efficient options thanks to the Elevation's smaller wheels and fewer bells and whistles. Pricing for Elevation models starts at $64,495, inclusive of a $2,095 destination fee.

2026 GMC Sierra EV interior

Also new this year is an off-road-focused AT4 trim level which gets a 2-inch suspension lift, standard four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, standard SuperCruise hands-free highway driving assist and a red-illuminated GMC badge. In the right configuration, the AT4 will have a max towing capacity of 12,300 pounds and it’s available with 350-kW DC charging capability and a 10.2-kW Energy Transfer Pro off-board power system with 120 and 220-volt outlets. The Sierra EV AT4 is available in Extended and Max Range variants and prices start at $81,395, including that $2,095 destination fee.

The Denali trim sticks around, with a focus on luxury and comfort. It comes standard with SuperCruise and heated and ventilated seats, and is available with an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic glass roof and four-wheel steering. Buyers can pick between Standard, Extended and Max Range models with prices starting at $71,795, including destination.

The 2026 GMC Sierra EVs are expected to arrive at dealerships this summer.

