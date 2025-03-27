2026 GMC Sierra EV Lowers Its Base Price by $27,500

When the GMC Sierra EV launched last year, it was an expensive proposition, at more than $90,000. But that's because GMC launched this truck in Denali Extended Range and Max Range trim levels — the latter of which tops our Edmunds EV Range Test leaderboard. Now, the Sierra EV is available in Elevation and AT4 grades, as well as a Standard Range battery, which lowers the starting price significantly, to $64,495.

The new Elevation serves as the base model for the Sierra EV and offers features like a standard MultiPro split-function tailgate, 18-inch wheels, a power-operated front trunk and a 16.8-inch center infotainment screen. It’s available in Standard and Extended Range configurations, and while GMC hasn’t disclosed range figures for the new trims, we’d expect this to be among the more efficient options thanks to the Elevation's smaller wheels and fewer bells and whistles. Pricing for Elevation models starts at $64,495, inclusive of a $2,095 destination fee.