2020 GMC Yukon
What’s new
- The GMC Yukon is essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Seating for up to nine people
- Impressive towing capacity from standard V8 engine
- Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
- Sluggish engine and brake responses with standard engine
- High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
- Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
2020 GMC Yukon Review
The 2020 GMC Yukon's appeal is pretty familiar: It has lots of interior space, three rows of seating, and enough capability to tow just about anything you put behind it. Just like its corporate twin, the Chevrolet Tahoe, the Yukon is based on a truck platform and has two robust V8 engines on offer.
The Yukon's traditional approach, however, isn't without some drawbacks. Compared to most crossover SUVs, the rear seats are mounted high and the cargo area has a high liftover height, which makes for difficult loading and unloading. What's more, the standard 5.3-liter V8 feels a bit overmatched in such a large vehicle, as do the merely adequate brakes.
If a three-row SUV with serious towing capacity is a must-have, we'd recommend looking at the Ford Expedition. It does a better job of combining truck-based utility with modern comfort. You could also check out the Tahoe if you want to save a bit of cash. The Yukon is a little nicer, but the differences are pretty minimal.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Yukon's steering is precise, but there's no denying physics — it is a big and heavy SUV. We do like how the optional adaptive suspension does a good job of resisting body roll when cornering. The Yukon stays planted as long as you're not making tight turns.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Noise isolation is excellent. You won't hear much traffic and tire noise, and wind noise is no more than a low whooshing sound at speed. The tri-zone climate-control system is easy to operate and has straightforward controls. The back-and-butt or back-only heated seats warm up quickly, and seat ventilation is effective.
How’s the interior?7.0
Most controls are clearly labeled and easy to locate, but the infotainment system is not as user-friendly as GM's newer setup found on other models. As for visibility, the views straight ahead and to the sides are commanding, but your view out of the back is poor.
How’s the tech?6.5
Voice controls work well enough for simple functions, but we had some issues inputting destinations to the nav system, with some extra steps required to complete a command. Sound quality for the optional stereo is average, but the system can handle plenty of volume without distortion.
How’s the storage?7.0
When it comes to family duty, the Yukon's raised seating positions make it a little difficult to get kids and safety seats in and out. But the car seat anchors are clearly marked, and there's plenty of second-row room for even the bulkiest car seats.
The Yukon's max towing capacity of 8,500 pounds is nearly class-leading, and you can get an integrated brake controller and Trailer Sway Control.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.0
Wildcard6.5
Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Yukon models
The 2020 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali. They reduce passenger capacity to seven.
The standard engine is the 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Available on the SLT and standard on the Denali is a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while four-wheel drive is optional.
Standard feature highlights for the SLE trim include tri-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar communications (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose nine-speaker audio system. The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds a few advanced driver safety aids, while the Convenience package provides enhancements such a power liftgate and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
There are two versions of the SLT trim: the SLT Standard Edition and the plain-old SLT. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, along with extras such as leather upholstery and heated front seats. The SLT further loads up the Yukon with keyless entry and ignition, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats, among other features.
Compared to the SLT, the top-of-the-line Denali trim adds the larger engine and 10-speed transmission (with low-range gearing on 4WD models), adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller and more technology features.
Most top-of-the-line features are available as optional extras on lower trims in some shape or form. Optional for SLE and SLT trims is an HD Trailering package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Yukon.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
This vehicle has so many great features. The drive is so smooth. The car has a sleek, lean look. Dealership staff was courteous, helpful and willing to work with us.
Good looking, stylish, many safety features and wide selection of colors.
I just picked up my Black on Black 2020 Denali in Feb and I get so many compliments on it. I love everything about it and it has everything I was looking for in an SUV. I test drove the Denali XL and I felt it was a little to much for me since I was by myself. I recommend Earnhardt GMC Mazda, Buick in Las Vegas if you're looking for excellent customer service and they treat you like family. This is my first GMC SUV and i'm in this for life... Victor B. Cohen NFL Alumni, Actor, Philanthropist.
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$69,700
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$60,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$66,700
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$57,600
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
GMC Yukon vs. the competition
GMC Yukon vs. Ford Expedition
One of the Yukon's chief rivals, the Expedition is a top-notch full-size SUV with lots of space for the family. The Expedition is available in a number of trim levels and now comes standard with Ford's suite of safety tech called Co-Pilot360. Towing power is impressive too, with the Expedition capable of pulling up to 9,300 pounds in the right trim.
GMC Yukon vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
If you're looking for some serious off-road capability with your three-row SUV, you'll want to start your search with a Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser uses Toyota's advanced traction-control systems to help it get far off the beaten path, and the robust body-on-frame design means it can tow more than 8,000 pounds. Unfortunately, the Toyota's interior feels a bit dated, especially when it comes to smartphone connectivity.
GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
The Yukon has an appealing combination of towing capability and interior space, but it's a bit pricey compared to its fraternal twin, the Chevy Tahoe. The less expensive Tahoe is available with most of the same equipment as the Yukon. You can even get the optional 6.2-liter V8. A decision between these two will largely depend on which creature comforts you want in your SUV.
FAQ
Is the GMC Yukon a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Yukon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Yukon:
- The GMC Yukon is essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Yukon reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Yukon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Yukon?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Yukon is the 2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,600.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,700
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $66,700
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,600
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,800
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,600
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,800
What are the different models of GMC Yukon?
More about the 2020 GMC Yukon
2020 GMC Yukon Overview
The 2020 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Yukon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Yukon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Yukon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Yukon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Yukon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Yukon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Yukon?
2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,505.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 9.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,748 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,748 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,762.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,065. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,555 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,555 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,510.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,780. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $4,524 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,524 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,256.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 GMC Yukons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2020 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $56,680 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Yukon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,351 on a used or CPO 2020 Yukon available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Yukon for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,413.
Find a new GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,297.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Yukon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
