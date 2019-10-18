2020 GMC Yukon Review

The 2020 GMC Yukon's appeal is pretty familiar: It has lots of interior space, three rows of seating, and enough capability to tow just about anything you put behind it. Just like its corporate twin, the Chevrolet Tahoe, the Yukon is based on a truck platform and has two robust V8 engines on offer. The Yukon's traditional approach, however, isn't without some drawbacks. Compared to most crossover SUVs, the rear seats are mounted high and the cargo area has a high liftover height, which makes for difficult loading and unloading. What's more, the standard 5.3-liter V8 feels a bit overmatched in such a large vehicle, as do the merely adequate brakes. If a three-row SUV with serious towing capacity is a must-have, we'd recommend looking at the Ford Expedition. It does a better job of combining truck-based utility with modern comfort. You could also check out the Tahoe if you want to save a bit of cash. The Yukon is a little nicer, but the differences are pretty minimal.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

The Yukon we tested came equipped with the optional 6.2-liter V8, an adaptive suspension and a 10-speed automatic transmission. These are nice upgrades, but a high price and lackluster technology and utility make the Yukon a questionable choice for a large SUV.

How does it drive? 7.5

With the 6.2-liter V8, the Yukon is quick to accelerate. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds. The 10-speed automatic shifts smoothly, but it's not as responsive as we'd like in city driving or traffic. You have to push the pedal down quite a bit to get a strong braking response. In our panic-braking test, the Yukon took a lengthy 141 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph.



The Yukon's steering is precise, but there's no denying physics — it is a big and heavy SUV. We do like how the optional adaptive suspension does a good job of resisting body roll when cornering. The Yukon stays planted as long as you're not making tight turns.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Comfortable front seats and a quiet cabin are the highlights of the Yukon's interior. But even the MagneRide suspension can't correct for the oversized wheels and unsophisticated chassis. Small, sharp bumps are transmitted into the cabin, making for a busy ride.



Noise isolation is excellent. You won't hear much traffic and tire noise, and wind noise is no more than a low whooshing sound at speed. The tri-zone climate-control system is easy to operate and has straightforward controls. The back-and-butt or back-only heated seats warm up quickly, and seat ventilation is effective.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Passengers in the front and second rows enjoy plenty of space. There's knee, elbow and shoulder room to spare. Drivers should easily be able to find a comfortable seating position, too. The third row is perched up high, so adults will sit hugging their knees. There's also no toe room for third-row passengers. On anything longer than a short trip, the third row is ultimately for kids only.



Most controls are clearly labeled and easy to locate, but the infotainment system is not as user-friendly as GM's newer setup found on other models. As for visibility, the views straight ahead and to the sides are commanding, but your view out of the back is poor.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Compared to the newer GM infotainment systems, this interface feels noticeably dated. It's more complicated to navigate, and the mix of touch and button controls is more awkward. The rearview camera is low-resolution and barely helpful at night. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard but integration isn't smooth. For example, you have to stop playing phone audio to adjust the stereo's tone settings.



Voice controls work well enough for simple functions, but we had some issues inputting destinations to the nav system, with some extra steps required to complete a command. Sound quality for the optional stereo is average, but the system can handle plenty of volume without distortion.

How’s the storage? 7.0

With the second and third rows folded down, you get an impressive 94.7 cubic feet of storage space. Unfortunately, the cargo area is narrow and the load floor is high, limiting the usefulness of this space. Up front, there's sufficient space for small items, but it's not organized as well as in some rival SUVs.



When it comes to family duty, the Yukon's raised seating positions make it a little difficult to get kids and safety seats in and out. But the car seat anchors are clearly marked, and there's plenty of second-row room for even the bulkiest car seats.



The Yukon's max towing capacity of 8,500 pounds is nearly class-leading, and you can get an integrated brake controller and Trailer Sway Control.

How economical is it? 6.0

The 6.2-liter V8 with four-wheel drive returns nearly the same EPA-estimated mileage as the less powerful 5.3-liter engine: 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving. On our real-world evaluation loop we fell short of estimates, coming in around 16 mpg even with extensive freeway miles.

Is it a good value? 6.0

You get a lot of power for your money with the 6.2-liter V8, but overall the Yukon lacks the features and refinement we expect. Interior surface coverings make the cabin look nice at a glance, but they're still more plasticky than the materials in some rivals. We also noted a few creaks from our test vehicle's cabin during our testing. GMC's warranties are on par for the segment.

Wildcard 6.5

Certain aspects of the Yukon are cool. We admire the vibe of a big SUV with a big engine, and there's something laudable about this GMC's staunch faith in truck-based toughness. But the lack of refinement and smart design ultimately makes the Yukon a bit of a head-scratcher.

Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?

At the top of the heap, the GMC Yukon we recommend is the Denali trim level. It comes standard with the 6.2-liter V8 and adaptive suspension, and it allows you access to some of the safety features you can't get on lower trim levels. If the Denali is a bit pricey for your taste, you might want to take a look at the nearly identical Chevy Tahoe.

2020 GMC Yukon models

The 2020 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali. They reduce passenger capacity to seven.