Used 2017 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

If your considering a GMC Yukon Denali, I'd encourage you to run and run fast. I realize many are skeptical of these reviews, but I felt compelled to provide a review of my recent experiences. I purchased a new 2017 GMC Yukon Denali in August of 2017. In less than a year and 12,000 miles, I've had significant issues. First, I had issues with the Collision Detection system. The Haptic Seat Motor has been replaced once and is now throwing the same error message, in fact this is a know issue by GM (https://gm.oemdtc.com/4389/pit5445a-diagnostic-tip-service-driver-assist-message-2014-2017-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc) My $75K Yukon is now heading to the dealership Monday for repair for the third time for this particular issue. The last time around, they couldn't find anything wrong. Now for the bigger issue, I just got the truck back earlier this week for an issue with the Lifters and Lifter rods. About 2 weeks ago I noticed a ticking coming from the engine. After taking it to the dealership, I was informed that their were issues with the lifters. The dealership has just rebuilt the entire right side of the engine. Again, GM is well aware of the issues based on their service bulletin ( https://gm.oemdtc.com/3656/15-06-01-002f-engine-misfire-tick-noise-malfunction-indicator-lamp-mil-illuminated-with-dtc-p0300-set-2014-2018-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc). In fact, they just modified the bulletin to include the 2018 models of the Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade. It's evident that GM engineering cannot figure out how to engineer the AFM ( Automatic Fuel Management) system based on the government's mileage regulations. After getting my Yukon back, it was back in the shop a day later, as the water pump was defective, throwing a screeching noise. For $75K you should certainly consider other vehicles. I love the look of the truck, however be warned, the quality is less than acceptable. Those are real services bulletins issued by GM, therefore buyer beware. Before you consider buying a GMC truck, please take a moment to review the extensive list of Services Bulletins released by GM. They should be embarrassed by the extensive list and the poor quality of the vehicles they are manufacturing.

