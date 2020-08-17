Used 2017 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 28,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$34,999$5,816 Below Market
- 48,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,990$5,328 Below Market
- 41,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,597
- 26,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,450$4,047 Below Market
- 30,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,812$3,737 Below Market
- 30,051 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,961$4,173 Below Market
- 85,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,290$6,509 Below Market
- 63,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,494$3,499 Below Market
- 89,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,690$4,686 Below Market
- 43,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,250$4,720 Below Market
- 30,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995$2,693 Below Market
- 101,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,894$3,030 Below Market
- 49,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,336$2,530 Below Market
- 27,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,569$3,866 Below Market
- 93,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$39,998$2,742 Below Market
- 54,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,994
- 47,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,500$2,659 Below Market
- 25,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,931$3,598 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon
Write a review
Overall Consumer Rating3.213 Reviews
Report abuse
Disappointed Mark,02/24/2018
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
If your considering a GMC Yukon Denali, I'd encourage you to run and run fast. I realize many are skeptical of these reviews, but I felt compelled to provide a review of my recent experiences. I purchased a new 2017 GMC Yukon Denali in August of 2017. In less than a year and 12,000 miles, I've had significant issues. First, I had issues with the Collision Detection system. The Haptic Seat Motor has been replaced once and is now throwing the same error message, in fact this is a know issue by GM (https://gm.oemdtc.com/4389/pit5445a-diagnostic-tip-service-driver-assist-message-2014-2017-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc) My $75K Yukon is now heading to the dealership Monday for repair for the third time for this particular issue. The last time around, they couldn't find anything wrong. Now for the bigger issue, I just got the truck back earlier this week for an issue with the Lifters and Lifter rods. About 2 weeks ago I noticed a ticking coming from the engine. After taking it to the dealership, I was informed that their were issues with the lifters. The dealership has just rebuilt the entire right side of the engine. Again, GM is well aware of the issues based on their service bulletin ( https://gm.oemdtc.com/3656/15-06-01-002f-engine-misfire-tick-noise-malfunction-indicator-lamp-mil-illuminated-with-dtc-p0300-set-2014-2018-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc). In fact, they just modified the bulletin to include the 2018 models of the Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade. It's evident that GM engineering cannot figure out how to engineer the AFM ( Automatic Fuel Management) system based on the government's mileage regulations. After getting my Yukon back, it was back in the shop a day later, as the water pump was defective, throwing a screeching noise. For $75K you should certainly consider other vehicles. I love the look of the truck, however be warned, the quality is less than acceptable. Those are real services bulletins issued by GM, therefore buyer beware. Before you consider buying a GMC truck, please take a moment to review the extensive list of Services Bulletins released by GM. They should be embarrassed by the extensive list and the poor quality of the vehicles they are manufacturing.
