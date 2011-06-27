2001 GMC Yukon Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 lineup, roomy and luxurious cabins, extensive list of standard features, standard all-wheel drive in Denali.
- Interior fit-and-finish concerns, regular Yukon still too similar to the Chevy Tahoe.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, well behaved road manners and a spacious and comfortable interior makes the Yukon one of the best full-size sport-utilities on the market.
Vehicle overview
After undergoing a complete redesign last year, the GMC Yukon has become one of the most popular full-size SUVs on the market. With a spacious interior that has legitimate room for seven, strong V8 engines that provide ample power, and a truck-derived chassis that assures long lasting durability, the Yukon is a versatile package that appeals to active-lifestyle families that need a little bit of everything from their family truckster.
Yukon buyers can choose between two different trim levels: base SLE or uplevel SLT. SLEs come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower, front and rear air conditioning, aluminum alloy wheels, and deep tinted glass. Add to that power windows, locks and doors, a nine-speaker AM/FM CD stereo, and an electrochromic rearview mirror with an integrated compass and it's easy to see why these are popular SUVs.
Step up to SLT trim and you'll enjoy leather upholstery, heated driver and passenger front seats with power lumbar and lateral support, electronic climate control, and the OnStar communications system. All Yukons come with four-wheel disc ABS for short stopping distances and a five-link, coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth highway ride. An optional Autoride suspension system varies shock dampening automatically as needed, and 4WD models can be equipped with a Z71 off-road package that includes protective skid plates and a high-capacity air filter. Front and side airbags are standard, and an optional traction control system keeps the 2WD Yukon's tail planted in the slippery stuff.
A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the Yukon, but an optional 5.3-liter V8 engine is available if you need the extra torque for towing. Other extra cost items include a power sunroof, locking rear differential, rear-seat audio controls, and polished aluminum wheels.
Although hardly groundbreaking on the outside, the luxo Denali features a monochromatic paint scheme and an exclusive polished metal grille that gives it a distinctive, yet understated look. On the inside, the Denali features a long list of standard features that includes: leather-covered seats, steering wheel and grab handles; a 250-watt 11-speaker Bose stereo system with an in-dash six-disc changer; six-way power driver and passenger seats with dual-zone heating; rear seat audio controls and cupholders; and a multifunction trip computer. The next-generation OnStar communications system is an available option providing not only navigational assistance and concierge services, but also hands-free personal calling and a Virtual Advisor that allows access to Web-based information such as e-mail and stock quotes.
Although the Denali coddles its passengers with a luxurious interior, it still packs plenty of high-performance hardware. The standard 6.0-liter V8 is rated at 320 horsepower and 365 ft-lbs. of torque, a step above the Lincoln Navigator's 300 hp V8. Power is sent through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic that combines the off-the-line power with the freeway fuel economy.
As if a class-leading engine and versatile transmission aren't enough, the Denali adds the performance and safety of full-time all-wheel drive. This system, in conjunction with a locking rear differential, allocates power to the wheels with the most traction for maximum stability and power in slippery situations. GMC also claims that the all-wheel-drive configuration results in improved driveline durability, better tire-wear characteristics, and a more nimble handling feel.
One of the great things about the Yukon lineup is that it gives you plenty of interior room and luggage capacity in a garageable, daily-driver package. Despite its full-size SUV status, it delivers an enjoyable highway ride while remaining manageable in tight quarters. With third-row seating, you can have the practicality of a minivan and the go-anywhere capability of an SUV in one easy-to-live-with package. If you're looking for a versatile full-size SUV, the GMC Yukon or Yukon Denali is hard to beat.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Yukon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2001 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana