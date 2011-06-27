  1. Home
2018 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine people
  • Impressive towing capacity from standard V8 engine
  • Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
  • Sluggish engine and brake responses
  • High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?

Unless seating for nine people is a necessity, we recommend the SLT trim. This trim level's tilt-and-telescoping wheel and power-adjustable pedals mean the vehicle can accommodate more comfortable driving positions for most buyers. It also adds some useful features such as power-folding second- and third-row seats, a hands-free liftgate and proximity entry with push-button start.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 GMC Yukon occupies what little space there is between the related Chevrolet Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade. Though less premium than the Escalade, it does offer a few more luxuries and features than the Tahoe.

Like its siblings, the Yukon offers available seating for nine and an impressive towing capacity. You also get plenty of standard equipment. However, the Yukon's road manners and cargo utility aren't up to par, and its elevated price point (compared to the Tahoe) pits it against some more luxurious vehicles.

Buyers who demand the towing capacity of a body-on-frame SUV should take a look at the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Both promise impressive capability but with more utility and comfort than the Yukon.

Those who need three rows but are willing to sacrifice towing capacity have quite a few options. The Audi Q7 has excellent driving dynamics and lots of advanced technology options. The Acura MDX is similarly well-behaved on the road and offers plenty of luxury trimmings. The price of the top trim Yukon Denali even makes a competitor of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLS Class, which makes up what it lacks in content with a much more upscale interior and refined driving experience.

2018 GMC Yukon models

The 2018 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven.

GMC offers two different engines based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is available with a single-speed transfer case that is optional for all trims, and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available. The Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with a new 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. The optional four-wheel drive includes a standard two-speed transfer case.

Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.

On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, front bucket seats (with a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat), 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, a teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communications (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt household power outlet, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.

The SLT trim includes all of the above, along with a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless charging pad.

The top-of-the-line Denali trim adds the larger engine and 10-speed transmission, 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller, a head-up display, active noise cancellation, second-row bucket seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker surround-sound system.

Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional features for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels and an HD Trailering package (unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension). The SLT and Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Denali also offers power-retractable side steps and adaptive cruise control.

Driving

The base V8 feels strong, but only if you really stomp on the gas. Otherwise, the Yukon's sluggish throttle response and soft brake pedal make for a disconnected driving experience. Maneuverability in tight spaces is also an issue.

Comfort

The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort. The base suspension manages sharp impacts well, but surprisingly small road imperfections tend to give the cockpit the shakes. The powerful air conditioning has no issue regulating cabin temperatures.

Interior

The controls are easy to find and use. The big doors, side steps and grab handles mean entry and exit is relatively easy for such a tall vehicle. There's plenty of room for the first two rows, but the third row has a high floor and lacks legroom compared to smaller competitors.

Utility

An impressive maximum tow rating of 8,400 pounds and plenty of small-item storage in the cabin are definite strengths. But the cargo area has a high floor that makes loading and unloading difficult, and storage space behind the third row lags behind competitors, even significantly smaller ones.

Technology

Even the base Yukon comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 4G hotspot with Wi-Fi. The GMC infotainment system is also generally easy to use. There are plenty of safety features, and driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 GMC Yukon.

5(43%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(14%)
3.7
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Effort with great new Transmission
MikeO,11/02/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Great engine and new 10 speed transmission. Shifts really smooth and its never guessing on when to down shift or search for gears. Great on the highway. Rear visibility due to the middle row seat and C pillars is poor at best. Must use your mirrors and trust the tech. The tech is awesome and unrivalled by others. Touch screen is easy to use, love the layout, response time is great. High step in, but its a big car and I knew that. Gas mileage is ok for a big car, cylinder deactivation is seemless. Turning radius is good for a big SUV. Overall please so far, two weeks under my belt.
So far great SUV but little issue!
Greg Kosmatka,06/29/2018
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Very excited to take delivery of our new 2018 Yukon Denali. Was very surprised at the power and handling as my wife is very pleased! I will say there are a couple of things that took me. We did not purchase the XL but the regular length SUV (thank god we don't have to fit in the third row) as the rear cargo area is small as expected. Automatic folding seats are nice when doing a Costco trip or traveling. What we did notice, which really had me wondering is the very rear cargo area does not have a light! Strange enough, with LED technology being so inexpensive you would think that they would have addressed it. Other than the issue with lighting, we are very pleased.
Owned a lot of vehicles this one is the best
Steven N.,01/05/2019
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Only time will tell for sure but after owning my Yukon SLT for 3 months and 2600 miles I absolutely love everything about it. The 0ne exception is the 3rd row seat is short on leg room for average size adults. Not a problem for us because we seldom if ever us it. I would buy this vehicle again in a second.
Wife with mobility problems loves it!
Larry L. Letzer Sr.,07/31/2018
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
My wife had a 2006 Yukon and loved it. Only reason she got rid of it was expense to maintain it. She got another SUV and hated the mirrors. She felt very uncomfortable attempting to back up. Visibility was the problem. She traded it in on the 2018 Yukon and loves this. Only problem is the rocking on uneven ground. We park on the front yard and its bumpy. The vehicle feels like we are at sea. It rocks from side to side. Other than this, the comfort is the best we have experienced.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Yukon models:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
Lane Keep Assist
Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when a safety alert occurs.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

Used 2018 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2018 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $44,990 and$57,254 with odometer readings between 14023 and52201 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $43,612 and$47,664 with odometer readings between 35832 and43292 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $35,995 and$35,995 with odometer readings between 24429 and24429 miles.

