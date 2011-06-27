2018 GMC Yukon Review
- Seating for up to nine people
- Impressive towing capacity from standard V8 engine
- Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
- Sluggish engine and brake responses
- High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
- Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
The 2018 GMC Yukon occupies what little space there is between the related Chevrolet Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade. Though less premium than the Escalade, it does offer a few more luxuries and features than the Tahoe.
Like its siblings, the Yukon offers available seating for nine and an impressive towing capacity. You also get plenty of standard equipment. However, the Yukon's road manners and cargo utility aren't up to par, and its elevated price point (compared to the Tahoe) pits it against some more luxurious vehicles.
Buyers who demand the towing capacity of a body-on-frame SUV should take a look at the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Both promise impressive capability but with more utility and comfort than the Yukon.
Those who need three rows but are willing to sacrifice towing capacity have quite a few options. The Audi Q7 has excellent driving dynamics and lots of advanced technology options. The Acura MDX is similarly well-behaved on the road and offers plenty of luxury trimmings. The price of the top trim Yukon Denali even makes a competitor of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLS Class, which makes up what it lacks in content with a much more upscale interior and refined driving experience.
2018 GMC Yukon models
The 2018 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven.
GMC offers two different engines based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is available with a single-speed transfer case that is optional for all trims, and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available. The Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with a new 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. The optional four-wheel drive includes a standard two-speed transfer case.
Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.
On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, front bucket seats (with a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat), 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, a teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communications (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt household power outlet, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.
The SLT trim includes all of the above, along with a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless charging pad.
The top-of-the-line Denali trim adds the larger engine and 10-speed transmission, 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller, a head-up display, active noise cancellation, second-row bucket seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker surround-sound system.
Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional features for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels and an HD Trailering package (unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension). The SLT and Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Denali also offers power-retractable side steps and adaptive cruise control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Driver Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when a safety alert occurs.
