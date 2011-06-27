Overall rating

The 2018 GMC Yukon occupies what little space there is between the related Chevrolet Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade. Though less premium than the Escalade, it does offer a few more luxuries and features than the Tahoe.

Like its siblings, the Yukon offers available seating for nine and an impressive towing capacity. You also get plenty of standard equipment. However, the Yukon's road manners and cargo utility aren't up to par, and its elevated price point (compared to the Tahoe) pits it against some more luxurious vehicles.

Buyers who demand the towing capacity of a body-on-frame SUV should take a look at the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Both promise impressive capability but with more utility and comfort than the Yukon.

Those who need three rows but are willing to sacrifice towing capacity have quite a few options. The Audi Q7 has excellent driving dynamics and lots of advanced technology options. The Acura MDX is similarly well-behaved on the road and offers plenty of luxury trimmings. The price of the top trim Yukon Denali even makes a competitor of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLS Class, which makes up what it lacks in content with a much more upscale interior and refined driving experience.