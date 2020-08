Used 2010 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Littleton Chevrolet Buick - Littleton / New Hampshire

2010 GMC Yukon SLTSLT PACKAGE, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., POWER SUNROOF, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 4WD, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.The team at Littleton Chevrolet Buick in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this Yukon SLT for sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKUKCE02AR100608

Stock: T20273C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020