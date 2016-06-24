Used 2010 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

One look at this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 69,568 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Yukon Denali 4WD is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD and we can guarantee it! Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine is more than up to the task. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted GMC Yukon Denali 4WD. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. For peace of mind, this SUV comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this Yukon Denali 4WD today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (301) 702-7214 right now! If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Dayton.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKUKEEF0AR100753

Stock: 100753

Certified Pre-Owned: No

