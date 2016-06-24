Used 2010 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    95,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $2,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    97,571 miles

    $15,500

    $2,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    120,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,899

    $3,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    174,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,950

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    173,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    138,632 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,690

    $1,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    169,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    143,101 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,841

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    116,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    155,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    169,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    188,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    239,131 miles

    $8,995

    $324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    103,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,488

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    69,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,966

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    187,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon Denali in Light Brown
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon Denali

    142,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,850

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Yukon SLT in Gray
    used

    2010 GMC Yukon SLT

    181,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details

Engine failure at 110,000 miles
Frank Pocino,06/24/2016
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I had to replace my Yukon with brand new engine at 110,000 miles because of cam/lifter failure. No help from GM or dealer. Apparently I am not alone. I have owned four Yukons/Suburbans. This is my last.
