Used 2010 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990$2,297 Below Market
Harper Jeep Ram - Alcoa / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Leather! Heated seats! Power windows and power locks! Sunroof!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCEEF8AR290248
Stock: J20267A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,571 miles
$15,500$2,571 Below Market
Littleton Chevrolet Buick - Littleton / New Hampshire
2010 GMC Yukon SLTSLT PACKAGE, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., POWER SUNROOF, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 4WD, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.The team at Littleton Chevrolet Buick in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this Yukon SLT for sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKCE02AR100608
Stock: T20273C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 120,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,899$3,321 Below Market
Precision Fleet Services - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF9AR157856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,950$799 Below Market
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2010 GMC...YUKON...TEXAS EDITION...LEATHER WITH REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS AND DVD...BACK UP CAMERA...CLEAN CARFAX CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...ALSO BUY HERE PAY HERE OPTIONS FOR TN RESIDENTS...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCCE06AR282309
Stock: 4882N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 173,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,500 Below Market
Rivera Auto Sales - St. Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKCE05AR102711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,632 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,690$1,635 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2014 GMC YUKON DENALI LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA / CLIMATE CONTROL / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / XM RADIO /CHROME WHEELS/PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF5AR230432
Stock: LLM7050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 169,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995$1,000 Below Market
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2010 GMC Yukon is a great SUV with room for the whole family and all the sports equipment or bags. This SUV comes equipped with fog lights, luggage rack, rear defrost, rear windshield wiper, sunroof, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, adjustable foot pedals, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power passenger seat, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, DVD player, heated rear seats, heated seats, roof airbags, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, backup camera, 4 wheel disc brakes, rear backup sensors, side airbags, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, running boards, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, floormats, fold down rear seats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel cruise controls, trunk release, vanity mirrors, woodgrain trim, remote start, 4WD, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKCE08AR255342
Stock: 13683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 143,101 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,841$762 Below Market
Ross Downing Chevrolet - Hammond / Louisiana
This one-owner 2010 GMC Yukon SLT features a 5.3L V8 engine, remote start, all power equipment, leather, OnStar, Bluetooth , AM-FM-XM radio, CD/mp3 player with aux input and USB port, Bose premium sound system, tri-zone automatic air conditioning, adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, rear camera and rear park assist, HD trailering equipment, premium smooth-ride suspension and more! Call us to arrange a test drive or stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCCE06AR107347
Stock: 17525C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 116,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,000
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 2010 GMC Yukon Denali 4D Sport Utility AWD Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel Odometer is 42991 miles below market average! Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF8AR148212
Stock: 4148212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 155,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$844 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! Denali 6.2 V8 AWD. Navigation System, DVD Player, Power Sunroof, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Power Rear Liftgate, 20' Chrome Wheels, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Third Row Seats, Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Black Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires! This Yukon has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Power Rear Liftgate Navigation CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats 2nd Row Captains Chairs Second Row Bucket Seats Second Row Buckets Backup Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Heated Steering Wheel Running Boards Rear Heated Seats Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Cooled Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats 20' Chrome Wheels 20 Inch Chrome Wheels 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF5AR275547
Stock: L204050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 169,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,088 Below Market
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO, MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE POWER-FOLDING and driver-side auto-dimming body-color with integrated turn signal indicators ground illumination and curb-tilt, TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes (KNP) auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (KC4) external engine oil cooler power steering cooler increased capacity radiator and cooling fans and (NQH) Transfer case active 2-speed., SEATS SECOND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS with leather-appointed seating 2 reclining bucket seats, COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER HEAVY-DUTY AIR-TO-OIL, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control overhead display sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, LIFTGATE REAR POWER-OPERATED controlled from front overhead console remote key fob or button inside liftgate, SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING 10-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS including power lumbar control power recline heated seat cushion and seatbacks 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints storage pockets and floor console, TRANSFER CASE ACTIVE 2-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing., SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, PURE SILVER METALLIC, LIGHT TAN ULTRASOFT LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, SEATS THIRD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH WITH VINYL 3-passenger removable all-belts-to-seat (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER HEAVY-DUTY AIR-TO-OIL integral to driver side of radiator, SEAT RELEASE POWER SEAT RELEASE ONLY SECOND ROW BENCH OR BUCKET, SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW, SLT-2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating (KA6) heated second row seats (ARS) second row power seat release (E61) rear power-operated liftgate and (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding mirrors and memory feature, ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) iron block (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume TheftLock and USB port, TIRES P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), WHEELS 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) BRIGHT ALUMINUM SPORT (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Luggage Rack, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Adjustable Pedals, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKCE05AR140567
Stock: 32332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 188,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$470 Below Market
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. AWD. 2010 GMC Yukon Red Jewel Tintcoat Denali Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF9AR197614
Stock: 70219B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 239,131 miles
$8,995$324 Below Market
EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF1AR290501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,488
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
C3Auto.com has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 GMC Yukon. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this GMC Yukon Denali is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. There's a level of quality and refinement in this GMC Yukon Denali that you won't find in your average vehicle. This low mileage GMC Yukon has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2010 GMC Yukon: For being such a large SUV, with a capability of up to nine passengers depending on its configuration, the ride is comfortable and controlled. The interior makes a high-quality impression and the towing capacity ranges all the way up to 9600 pounds. Even the hybrid is capable of pulling 5900 pounds. This model sets itself apart with Lots of seating, impressive hauling and towing capacity, and hybrid helps large SUV achieve respectable fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCEEF9AR199408
Stock: P5359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 69,568 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Yukon Denali 4WD is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD and we can guarantee it! Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine is more than up to the task. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted GMC Yukon Denali 4WD. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this GMC Yukon Denali 4WD. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. For peace of mind, this SUV comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this Yukon Denali 4WD today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (301) 702-7214 right now! If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Dayton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF0AR100753
Stock: 100753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Royce Auto X-Change - Mount Airy / North Carolina
Loaded with all the bells and whistles - leather DVD Navigation sunroof heated/cooled front seats 3rd row seats -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKEEF5AR183953
Stock: 20-526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,850
Harbor Auto Sales - Port Charlotte / Florida
2010 GMC YUKON DENALI 1-OWNER FLORIDA VEHICLE LEATHER DUAL POWER SEATS SUNROOF NAV BUCKET SEATS. TOW PACKAGE. VERY CLEAN COMES WITH 6 MONTH WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUCEEFXAR216412
Stock: 1918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 181,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
Baierl Ford - Zelienople / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKUKCE07AR267482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(69%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(8%)
- 1(8%)
Related GMC Yukon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Envoy Orlando FL
- Used GMC Terrain Charleston WV
- Used GMC Terrain Orange CA
- Used GMC Envoy Los Angeles CA
- Used GMC Envoy XL New York NY
- Used GMC Terrain Charleston SC
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Hayward CA
- Used GMC Envoy XL Bronx NY
- Used GMC Terrain Rockford IL
- Used GMC Terrain Silver Spring MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020