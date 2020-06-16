2020 Kia Niro EV
What’s new
- Redesigned headlights
- EX trim level gets standard 8-inch touchscreen
- EX Premium trim now includes 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard safety features
- Suitable amount of range for an affordable EV
- Fun to drive thanks to zippy acceleration and secure handling
- Clever interior storage options
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover SUV-like styling
2020 Kia Niro EV Review
The 2020 Kia Niro EV is a fully electric version of, yes, Kia's Niro. Kia also sells the Niro as a regular hybrid as well as a plug-in hybrid, but the EV only uses electricity. For power, it uses a 64-kWh battery with a 201-horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels. The result is both quick acceleration and an EPA-estimated range of 239 miles. That's not quite as much as rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt or Tesla Model 3 are capable of, but it's still plenty for most EV drivers.
There's more to the Niro EV than just some impressive numbers. You'll also like its roomy seating and impressive amount of technology and safety features. This is one of our top-ranked electric vehicles, and it's definitely worth checking out.
Our verdict8.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Braking is smooth and consistent. The Niro offers partial one-pedal driving, but it won't bring you to a complete stop unless you hold the steering paddle. The steering is direct but doesn't translate much feedback from the road. When the Niro is pushed, the suspension keeps the car planted and composed. It's fun to drive this car quickly, though the eco-oriented tires provide only modest amounts of grip.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The Niro EV is very quiet with little wind, tire or road noise coming into the cabin. At low speeds, the car emits a futuristic whirring sound that's required to help alert pedestrians. It fades away above 20 mph.
How’s the interior?8.5
The rear window is a bit small, which can hamper your view when backing up or trying to see what's behind you in traffic. Otherwise the Niro EV is pretty easy to see out of. All of the controls are easy to find and use too.
How’s the tech?8.5
Like the related Hyundai Kona Electric, the Niro comes standard with a full suite of advanced driver aids. We like the smooth and easy operation of the adaptive cruise control, especially in traffic. But we found the lane keeping assist to be too aggressive; it's constantly fighting your hands to keep things straight.
How’s the storage?7.5
Up front, you'll find a lot of places to store your small items inside the cabin. All four doors feature pockets and water bottle holders. The main cupholders are adjustable and can be folded away to provide another bin or room for larger water bottles. Finally, we've found that it's pretty easy to install child safety seats in the Niro EV thanks to the roomy rear seat and easily accessible seat anchors.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.5
The Niro is solidly put together, but we noticed a few small finishing issues including a small bubble on the plastic shifter. Still, there was nary a squeak or rattle from the car, especially important given just how quiet the Niro EV is on the road.
Wildcard8.5
The styling is more conservative-looking than some rivals, but we dig the design and blue accents inside and out. The plastic cladding gives it a bit of an SUV vibe, but it's really just a small hatchback playing a game of dress-up.
Which Niro EV does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Niro EV models
The Kia Niro EV is a five-passenger electric vehicle with a 64-kWh battery and a 201-hp electric motor. That combo is good for an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range on a full charge. The Niro EV comes in two trim levels: the base EX and the EX Premium. Highlight features include:
EX
Starts you off with:
- 17-inch wheels
- DC fast-charge connector (up to 100 kW capable)
- Xenon headlights
- Automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Cloth and simulated leather upholstery
Standard tech features include:
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Six-speaker sound system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Safety equipment includes:
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Niro EV back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Niro EV and the car in front)
The EX Premium model adds:
- Sunroof
- Rear parking sensors
- Full simulated leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Wireless device charging pad
- 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
Options include:
- Cold Weather package
- Heated steering wheel
- Battery heater (improves battery performance in very cold weather)
- Heat pump (heats the cabin more efficiently than normal heater)
- Crossbars for the roof rails
Features & Specs
|EX Premium 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$44,590
|MPG
|123 city / 102 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3800 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$39,090
|MPG
|123 city / 102 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Niro EV safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
Kia Niro EV vs. the competition
Kia Niro EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
Kia and Hyundai are corporately connected, and as a result the Niro EV and the Kona Electric have a lot of similarities. They have the same battery and electric motor, for instance, and offer many of the same features. The Kona is a bit smaller and provides a bit more range, but the Niro has a roomier back seat.
Kia Niro EV vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
Like the Kona, the Bolt is a bit smaller than the Niro and that comes with some benefits and some drawbacks. The Bolt has an impressive range of 259 miles, and it's fun to drive, just like the Niro. But its interior isn't nearly as nice, and you can't get as many upscale features as you can with the Niro EV.
Kia Niro EV vs. Tesla Model 3
While it's more expensive than the Niro EV, the Tesla Model 3 does provide more of just about everything. It's quicker, and it offers a longer range and access to Tesla's Supercharger network. There's also the Model 3's minimalist interior. It looks great, though we do prefer the Kia's more traditional setup with easier-to-use buttons and controls.
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro EV a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Niro EV?
Is the Kia Niro EV reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Niro EV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Niro EV?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Niro EV is the 2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,090.
Other versions include:
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,590
- EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $39,090
What are the different models of Kia Niro EV?
2020 Kia Niro EV Overview
The 2020 Kia Niro EV is offered in the following submodels: Niro EV SUV. Available styles include EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX 4dr SUV (electric DD).
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Niro EV?
2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $1,169 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,169 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,776.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 2.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $1,630 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,630 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,815.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
- 2020 Outback