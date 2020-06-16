2020 Kia Niro EV Review

The 2020 Kia Niro EV is a fully electric version of, yes, Kia's Niro. Kia also sells the Niro as a regular hybrid as well as a plug-in hybrid, but the EV only uses electricity. For power, it uses a 64-kWh battery with a 201-horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels. The result is both quick acceleration and an EPA-estimated range of 239 miles. That's not quite as much as rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt or Tesla Model 3 are capable of, but it's still plenty for most EV drivers. There's more to the Niro EV than just some impressive numbers. You'll also like its roomy seating and impressive amount of technology and safety features. This is one of our top-ranked electric vehicles, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.3 / 10

The Kia Niro EV is a feature-packed hatchback with 239 miles of range and an eager-to-please personality. Quick acceleration and stable handling also make the Niro EV more fun to drive than its eco-friendly nature might suggest. Other highlights include a spacious and well-thought-out interior and plenty of standard features.

How does it drive? 8.0

Kia markets the Niro EV as a crossover SUV, but it moves and handles more like a small performance car. Power is plentiful, immediate and delivered smoothly. In Edmunds testing, our Niro EV test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. That's noticeably quicker than rival EVs such as the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf, though the Tesla Model 3 is quicker still.



Braking is smooth and consistent. The Niro offers partial one-pedal driving, but it won't bring you to a complete stop unless you hold the steering paddle. The steering is direct but doesn't translate much feedback from the road. When the Niro is pushed, the suspension keeps the car planted and composed. It's fun to drive this car quickly, though the eco-oriented tires provide only modest amounts of grip.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

We like the Niro's ride quality. It smooths out bumps in the road without being overly soft or bouncy. The front seats are well shaped and firm, but they don't offer many adjustments. The dual-zone climate control works quickly and evenly, and the rear air vents are a welcome feature for passengers.



The Niro EV is very quiet with little wind, tire or road noise coming into the cabin. At low speeds, the car emits a futuristic whirring sound that's required to help alert pedestrians. It fades away above 20 mph.

How’s the interior? 8.5

Kia nailed the Niro's interior. The rear offers plenty of legroom and headroom — something we've knocked some competitors for not having — and there's quite a bit of open space up front. It's also easy to get in and out of.



The rear window is a bit small, which can hamper your view when backing up or trying to see what's behind you in traffic. Otherwise the Niro EV is pretty easy to see out of. All of the controls are easy to find and use too.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The Niro's infotainment system is functional and easy to use. There are EV-specific screens that show range, driving data and more, which is a welcome feature for eco-conscious drivers. Syncing a smartphone is easy, and the Niro quickly reconnects once you get back inside. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. There are one data and two charging USB ports as well as a wireless charging pad.



Like the related Hyundai Kona Electric, the Niro comes standard with a full suite of advanced driver aids. We like the smooth and easy operation of the adaptive cruise control, especially in traffic. But we found the lane keeping assist to be too aggressive; it's constantly fighting your hands to keep things straight.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Rear cargo space is lacking. As EVs go, the Niro ranks near the bottom of the class with the Chevy Bolt when it comes to total storage capacity. But it makes the most of it with an easy-to-load nature and rear seats that fold flat.



Up front, you'll find a lot of places to store your small items inside the cabin. All four doors feature pockets and water bottle holders. The main cupholders are adjustable and can be folded away to provide another bin or room for larger water bottles. Finally, we've found that it's pretty easy to install child safety seats in the Niro EV thanks to the roomy rear seat and easily accessible seat anchors.

How economical is it? 8.5

The EPA estimates the Niro EV will use 30 kWh of electricity for every 100 miles driven. That's about average for an EV in this price range. Total EPA-estimated range is 239 miles, which is also average. But in real-world driving we've found that this figure to be pretty conservative. Depending on your route and driving style, you'll probably be able to clear 250 miles without much trouble.

Is it a good value? 8.5

You get a lot for your money relative to other EVs. Besides standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Niro comes standard with dual-zone climate control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. The available ventilated front seats are nice too.



The Niro is solidly put together, but we noticed a few small finishing issues including a small bubble on the plastic shifter. Still, there was nary a squeak or rattle from the car, especially important given just how quiet the Niro EV is on the road.

Wildcard 8.5

This car is way more fun than you expect it to be and shines both in traffic and on a twisty road. It's small and nimble, which makes it easy to place into a corner or slide into a small gap in traffic. The steering may not have much feedback, but it's quick and weighted well. With a better set of tires, the Niro could be a lot of fun on an autocross course. As it stands, it's a quick little hatchback.



The styling is more conservative-looking than some rivals, but we dig the design and blue accents inside and out. The plastic cladding gives it a bit of an SUV vibe, but it's really just a small hatchback playing a game of dress-up.

Which Niro EV does Edmunds recommend?

With the Niro EV, we recommend the base trim, the EX. It comes with a lot of standard equipment, including an 8-inch touchscreen, traffic-adaptive cruise control and heated front seats. If you want a few more luxury items such as a sunroof, a larger touchscreen and a premium sound system, go with the EX Premium, but know that both trim levels get the same powertrain and the same estimated range.

Kia Niro EV models

The Kia Niro EV is a five-passenger electric vehicle with a 64-kWh battery and a 201-hp electric motor. That combo is good for an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range on a full charge. The Niro EV comes in two trim levels: the base EX and the EX Premium. Highlight features include: