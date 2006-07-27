Used 2007 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Droubay Chevrolet Buick - Delta / Utah

This 2007 GMC Yukon SLE is proudly offered by Droubay Chevrolet If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Yukon SLE. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2007 GMC Yukon: GMC's 2007 Yukon lineup offers a terrific diversity of comfortable large and extra-large luxury SUVs. Nine passengers can be comfortably accommodated, and the Yukon XL has a tremendous amount of cargo space, even with all of the seats filled. The Yukon is also able to tow up to 8,200 pounds and has a payload capacity of nearly a ton, meaning buyers don't have to choose between utility and luxury. The new interiors are absolutely the top of the class, and will send many of the competitors back to the drawing board. And while the Yukon is lavishly trimmed inside, the Denali is even more so, with heated seats in the first and second rows, power pedals, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-CD changer all standard. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, seats up to nine and tows up to 8,200 pounds., Luxury, and lots of features All used vehicles come with no charge warranty! See us in Delta, UT and Nephi, UT or on the web at www.droubaychevrolet.com. Call us at 800.925.6094 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. 'World Class Service with a Hometown Feeling'

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK13027R119524

Stock: 3020B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2019