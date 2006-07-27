Used 2007 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 149,510 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,588$3,723 Below Market
Northwest Autoloan - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13067J222685
Stock: 22685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,971 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,988$1,742 Below Market
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK638X7J215001
Stock: 4634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,893 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,988$1,269 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY DVD 3RD ROW LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13087R229104
Stock: VIN9104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,988$1,839 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2007 GMC Yukon 4x4 SLT with alloy wheels tinted glass tow package and third seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13017R119644
Stock: 23387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 249,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,822$968 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2007 GMC Yukon SLT 4D Sport Utility Deep Blue Metallic 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable4WD.At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13027J376133
Stock: PXT00198B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 148,634 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,744$1,165 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable Odometer is 5961 miles below market average! Great Condition, Local Trade, Hard to Find, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Hudson Nissan on Rivers Avenue is now offering Value Priced cars, trucks, and suv’s to our customers. We know that there is a high demand for quality, low-cost automobiles, especially in today's economy. This is a terrific opportunity for you to save big! Hudson Nissan Value Cars are pre-reconditioned and most have over 100,000 miles. Value Cars are offered and sold "As Is". Value Cars are priced below market for the public. Hudson Value Cars are backed by our Peace-of-Mind 10-day/300-mile exchange policy. All Value Cars have been inspected by a certified Technician making sure that all safety components are operational and functional. Value Cars are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase. Hudson Nissan is proud to serve Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Columbia and surrounding cities in South Carolina. Prices include $597.53 closing fee. Buyer is responsible for all state, county, and city taxes, tag, title, and registration fees in the state in which the vehicle will be registered. Offer good while supply lasts. Must finance with one of our lenders to receive full discounts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13047J145962
Stock: T145962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 190,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,992$1,213 Below Market
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
Fully loaded 2007 GMC Yukon with all the features you could want for the year. This vehicle would make the perfect family vehicle if you're on a budget. This Yukon is equipped with leather seats, dual heated and power seats, sunroof, tow package, DVD player, Bose speakers, power options, cruise control, and remote start. CONTACT FOR VIRTUAL TEST WE OFFER FREE CAR WASHES FREE SERVICE LOANERS VIRTUAL TEST DRIVE An immersive, virtual test drive experience that allows consumers to experience the dealership or vehicle from the comfort of their own home. HOME DELIVERY/SERVICING OPTIONS Let us come to you! We are proud to offer home delivery for vehicle purchases as well as valet style test drives. We also offer home pick up and drop off servicing options. Contact us to discuss virtual or home test drive or purchase arrangements that are convenient and simple. With 190,741 miles and priced at $12,982.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Alpine Motor Co.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63867J364568
Stock: 86301W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2018
- 149,909 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,995$1,472 Below Market
Billion Auto Buick GMC - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13077J144417
Stock: G26387C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2012
- 216,195 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,992$731 Below Market
Friesen's Chevrolet - Sutton / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Black 2007 GMC Yukon SLT4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Shade, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side-Impact Head Curtain Airbags, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, 4WD.Stop by to visit with Allen, Tony or Jacque today! Sutton NE 402.773.5538 or visit www.friesenchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13057R334900
Stock: 7R334900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 115,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,150$368 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** **LOCAL TRADE** **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE** ** AWD ** ** LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** SUNROOF ** ** NAVIGATION ** ** REMOTE START ** ** DVD PLAYER ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** 3RD ROW SEATING ** ** CAPTAIN CHAIRS ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER LIFT GATE ** ** AUX PORT / MP3 / IPOD ** ** TOW PACKAGE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** **LOW MILES** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** AWD Heated rear seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 51145 miles below market average!Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63877J388152
Stock: 9310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$535 Below Market
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13037J221684
Stock: 2200532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 134,056 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,336$506 Below Market
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2007 Black Onyx GMC Yukon Denali Odometer is 62262 miles below market average!At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63807J350391
Stock: PJ350391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 239,075 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,999$687 Below Market
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 2-Position Driver-Side Memory, 3rd Row 2-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player/XM Satellite, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Floor Console, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Side-Impact Head Curtain Airbags, SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 GMC Yukon Silver Birch Metallic SLT Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Home of the Lifetime Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13087J128338
Stock: 22025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2019
- 88,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,370
Toyota of Katy - Katy / Texas
Gold Mist Metallic 2007 GMC Yukon SLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 844-221-8804 Please call us to make an appointment or for more photos. We have over 600 pre owned to choose from and one of the largest selections of Certified Toyota's in Texas. Thank you for shopping with us. ADVERTISED SALES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECON FEES !!! Recent Arrival! If it is a deal you're chasin then come on down to I-10 and Mason. Only at Toyota of Katy! Call 844-221-8804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13J67R275961
Stock: K27681A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 131,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$1,854 Below Market
Minot Toyota - Minot / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63817J261509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,490$918 Below Market
Droubay Chevrolet Buick - Delta / Utah
This 2007 GMC Yukon SLE is proudly offered by Droubay Chevrolet If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Yukon SLE. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2007 GMC Yukon: GMC's 2007 Yukon lineup offers a terrific diversity of comfortable large and extra-large luxury SUVs. Nine passengers can be comfortably accommodated, and the Yukon XL has a tremendous amount of cargo space, even with all of the seats filled. The Yukon is also able to tow up to 8,200 pounds and has a payload capacity of nearly a ton, meaning buyers don't have to choose between utility and luxury. The new interiors are absolutely the top of the class, and will send many of the competitors back to the drawing board. And while the Yukon is lavishly trimmed inside, the Denali is even more so, with heated seats in the first and second rows, power pedals, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-CD changer all standard. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, seats up to nine and tows up to 8,200 pounds., Luxury, and lots of features All used vehicles come with no charge warranty! See us in Delta, UT and Nephi, UT or on the web at www.droubaychevrolet.com. Call us at 800.925.6094 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. 'World Class Service with a Hometown Feeling'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13027R119524
Stock: 3020B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2019
- 173,377 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,900$386 Below Market
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Now Delivering in Central Alabama! Fully Online Digital Buying Experience Available! SLT with Tan Leather, Running Boards, Tow, 17'' Alloys, and 4 New Tires! Driver's Way selective AS IS vehicle! Here at Driver's Way, we choose the best of our trade-ins like this champagne 2007 GMC Yukon SLT that is available to customers on a budget. Features: Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 17 x 7.5 Bright Aluminum Sport Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Cargo Shade, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Side-Impact Head Curtain Airbags, SLT-1 Marketing Option Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, and Universal Home Remote. These AS IS vehicles do not come up for grabs very often, so you better act fast and make this Yukon yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC13J07J236362
Stock: D53311C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 122,635 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,998$1,214 Below Market
Hollywood Motor Company - Saint Louis / Missouri
2007 GMC Yukon SLT-2 ** 4WD ** 3 MONTH/3000 MILE POWER TRAIN INCLUDED ** **Two Owner & Zero Accidents **Reduced to move **Hollywood Motor Co. vehicles are thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to the highest level and are sold with a 90 day/3000 mile limited warranty and there’s financing for everyone with rates as low as 1.99% with approved credit!**FEATURES: **Upgraded sound **Single Disc CD Changer ** **Steering Wheel Audio Controls **Power Locks **Power Windows **Driver Power Seats ** 4WD ** ** Rear BENCH **Heated Seats **Leather Seats **Tilt Wheel **Cruise control **Security Alarm **Theft Recovery **Power Sunroof/ Moon roof ****Alloy Wheels **Luggage Rack ** **Dual Climate Control **Running boards **Towing Package ** Power Tailgate **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK130X7J245631
Stock: 5556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(62%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related GMC Yukon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon