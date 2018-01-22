Used 2013 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  • 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Gold
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon SLT

    203,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,888

    $2,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon SLT

    100,444 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Silver
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    83,329 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $5,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Gold
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    128,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    131,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,700

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    128,429 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    100,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,590

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    97,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,495

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Gold
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon SLT

    113,281 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,880

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Silver
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    91,084 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,983

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon SLT

    135,625 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Gold
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    136,176 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon SLT

    143,540 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,300

    $1,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    62,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,740

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    111,056 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,800

    $927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    115,866 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    64,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,681

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Denali

    128,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $1,278 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
Gone but not forgotten
tom hanish,01/22/2018
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
We just traded in our 2013 Denali for a 2018 Denali. Ours had 102,000 miles. It never gave us a problem, with one exception that was covered by the extended 100,000 mile warranty. It was in great shape and we received twice the amount that was owed on it. We have now purchased our third Yukon Denali from the same dealer. Having them do all services on it was the difference it trade in value. Our 2018 has been great. We took a 3,000 mile road trip last July. We got great gas mileage and the performance was very good 👍
