Used 2013 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

- 203,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,888$2,528 Below Market
Nereson - The Big Lot - Moorhead / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE03DR243448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,444 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2013 GMC Yukon SLT ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $48,240 PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! 8 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! RUNNING BOARDS ! ROOF RACK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Onyx Black on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE07DR104832
Stock: 104832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,329 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$5,478 Below Market
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF5DR171975
Stock: IOJ083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- 128,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,900
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
Get it while it's hot! The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses.. You don't have to drive all over town...we have the SUV you need in stock. Learning that you purchased a wrecked car is no FUN. Reading the CarFax History before you buy is FUN, so we took the liberty of pulling it for you! CarFax says is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Stop by the showroom today to give her a test drive. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Easy to use navigation system included. This vehicle includes: backup camera, convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, satellite ready stereo and anti-theft system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF4DR239346
Stock: G141927A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 131,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,700$1,953 Below Market
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This Yukon is equipped with the following options: AWD. We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA! Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4DR317976
Stock: K9227566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,429 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,999$1,941 Below Market
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF0DR281686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,590
Baytown GMC Buick - Baytown / Texas
10 Speakers, 120 Point Safety Inspection, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 22 Chrome 8-Single Open Spoke Design Wheels, 22 WHEELS, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 2nd Row Reclining Captain's Bucket Seats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Autoride Suspension Package, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Blind spot sensor: warning, BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, CLEAN CARFAX!, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY!, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Denali Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Console Organizer, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, LOCAL TRADE IN!, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Memory seat, NAVIGATION, Navigation System, NavTraffic, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Polished Exhaust Tips, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED FOR DELIVERY!, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Mat, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, SUPER LOW MILES!, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter.Baytown GMC Buick is proud to offer this terrific 2013 GMC Yukon. Denali RWD White Diamond TricoatWhy should you buy from Baytown GMC Buick? Our unmatched service and diverse New and Used Buick, GMC, Cars and Trucks inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Baytown. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Baytown area. Advertised Prices do not include any dealer installed options and advertised prices exclude leases.Awards: * JD Power Dependability StudyReviews: * If you regularly need to carry eight or nine people and their gear and dont want to be seen in a minivan the GMC easily accommodates passengers and cargo. Those who need serious
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF8DR334198
Stock: 334198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2013 GMC Yukon Denali SUN, ENTERTAINMENT, AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE $2,435 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $60,315 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! REMOTE START ! ROOF RACK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Onyx Black on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEFXDR260847
Stock: 260847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,281 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Our 2013 GMC Yukon SLT in Champagne Silver Metallic offers refined styling, premium materials, and absolute capability. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 that offers 355hp while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive Yukon helps you score near 24mpg on the highway. You'll enjoy a smooth ride in this confident SUV and appreciate tremendous towing capability. Our SLT turns heads and makes a powerful first impression. With seating for up to eight passengers, the tranquil interior is welcoming with tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated and cooled power-adjustable seats. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate, keyless ignition, and a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat. You'll stay seamlessly connected thanks to Bluetooth, OnStar, and the GMC IntelliLink interface touchscreen with voice control and smartphone integration or listen to whatever tunes suit your mood courtesy of a premium Bose sound system with available satellite/HD radio, a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, SD card slot, and 5 USB ports. Safety features have been carefully designed by GMC with your needs in mind. Rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, traction/stability control, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning, and a vibrating safety alert seat are all included. This is an ideal blend of traditional truck capability and luxurious top-shelf amenities. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE08DR185999
Stock: 185999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 91,084 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheels Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tips Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Audio System With Navigation Ebony; Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management Preferred Equipment Group Quicksilver Metallic Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row Captain'S Chairs Solid Paint Tires; P285/45R22; All Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheel; 22" X 9.0"; Steel; Interim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 GMC Yukon? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this GMC Yukon Denali handles with ease. There's a level of quality and refinement in this GMC Yukon Denali that you won't find in your average vehicle. This GMC Yukon Denali is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC Yukon is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. If you're in the market for an incredible GMC featuring an Entertainment package that will surely keep your passengers enthralled, then you'll definitely want to check out the GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC Yukon Denali comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, GMC decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this GMC Yukon will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. This GMC Yukon comes equipped with hard-to-find custom wheels. More information about the 2013 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet it is still fully capable of hauling heavy loads. Strengths of this model include quiet, refined interior, available 9-passenger seating, Towing and hauling ability, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! This outstanding example of a 2013 GMC Yukon Denali is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning GMC Yukon Denali. Take home this 2013 GMC Yukon Denali and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven GMC Yukon. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Yukon Denali is in a league of its own More information about the 2013 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet it is still fully capable of hauling heavy loads. Interesting features of this model are quiet, refined interior, available 9-passenger seating, Towing and hauling ability, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF2DR154714
Stock: DR154714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 135,625 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,995$669 Below Market
Capital Motor Group - Medford / New York
4WD, SLT, Priced to Sell!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE06DR329899
Stock: 329899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,176 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,900$575 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** ** FREE 3 MONTH 3OOO MILE - POWER TRAIN WARRANTY ** **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE** ** AWD ** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** RUST FREE ** ** REAR VIEW CAMERA** ** SUNROOF ** ** NAVIGATION ** ** REMOTE START ** ** DVD PLAYER ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** COOLED SEATS ** ** 3RD ROW SEATING ** ** CAPTAIN CHAIRS ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER LIFT GATE ** ** AUX PORT / MP3 / IPOD ** ** TOW PACKAGE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** ** SOUTHERN VEHICLE ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** AWD Heated rear seats.Awards: * JD Power Dependability StudyWhy Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF3DR306144
Stock: 9247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,540 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$13,300$1,512 Below Market
Auto Max - Ocala / Florida
Black 2013 GMC Yukon SLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE07DR269604
Stock: A7576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 62,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,740
Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville - Statesville / North Carolina
WE'VE MOVED! Stop by and see our HUGE SELECTION of Pre-Owned Vehicles at 1011 Folger Drive in Stateville, NC!!! Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study Clean CARFAX. **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **BLINDSPOT MONITORING**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**, **TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION**, **2ND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **POWER FRONT SEATS**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS**, **TILT/TELESCOPE STEERING COLUMN**, **MEMORY DRIVER SEAT**, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AND SO MUCH MORE**, AWD, 10 Speakers, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 2nd Row Reclining Captain's Bucket Seats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Autoride Suspension Package, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Blind Spot Sensor, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. The 'KING OF PRICE' is at 1011 Folger Drive Statesville, NC 28625. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF5DR354583
Stock: FD3432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 111,056 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,800$927 Below Market
Cole-Valley Motor - Warren / Ohio
Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Rear view Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation | GPS | Navi, Remote Start, Power Lift Gate, Newly Detailed, Leather, Third Row 7 Passenger Seating, Non Smoker, And More!!, AWD.2013 GMC Yukon Denali Mocha Steel MetallicAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF0DR356340
Stock: 10563C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 115,866 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,998
INFINITI of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
Recent Arrival! This 2013 Yukon Denali is part of our Value Direct Program. This Yukon Denali has not been inspected and is being sold to the public at a deeply discounted price from retail. It is being sold AS IS with no warranty. Act quickly as this 2013 Yukon Denali will only be available for a short period of time before it goes to the auction.Free Car Washes For Life!, AWD, 10 Speakers, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 2nd Row Reclining Captains Bucket Seats, Automatic Air Level Control, Autoride Suspension Package, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, CD player, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Denali Package, DVD-Audio, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Side Blind Zone Alert, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Universal Home Remote. INFINITI of Boerne has been honored as one of the elite INFINITI retailers in the United States earning the Circle of Excellence Award. This prestigious award is granted to less than ten percent of all INFINITI retailers for their outstanding customer service and performance. View Our Story (https://youtu.be/pefb6aU3Hww) and see why INFINITI of Boerne stands out from the rest of the competition. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study Visit INFINITI of Boerne today or contact us at 210-477-1775 to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF8DR264358
Stock: DR264358T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,681
Shamaley Buick GMC - El Paso / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 GMC Yukon. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Yukon Denali. Quality and prestige abound with this GMC Yukon Denali. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this GMC Yukon Denali, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The Yukon Denali is well maintained and has just 64,681mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2013 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet it is still fully capable of hauling heavy loads. This model sets itself apart with quiet, refined interior, available 9-passenger seating, Towing and hauling ability, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, and available luxury features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF7DR275724
Stock: DR275724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 128,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,500$1,278 Below Market
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
LOADED 3RD ROW SUV! CLEAN! Call today and schedule your test drive in the sought after '13 GMC Yukon Denali well equip with Tan Leather/AWD/6.2L V8 Engine/Navigation/Sunroof/20 Chrome Wheels/Towing/Bose Premium Stereo/Bucket Seats/Heated and Power Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4DR379605
Stock: 8309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
