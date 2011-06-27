2021 GMC Acadia
What’s new
- Elevation Edition debuts with black wheels and exterior trim
- Wireless functionality for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Minor changes to trim option packages
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality
- Quick acceleration from optional V6 engine
- Simple, easy-to-use cabin layout
- Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
- Cabin isn't particularly luxurious, even in the priciest trim level
- Some rival SUVs offer more cargo and third-row space
- Lackluster base engine
2021 GMC Acadia Review
As a three-row midsize SUV, the 2021 GMC Acadia fills the gap between the smaller GMC Terrain and the larger Yukon. After a styling refresh and several upgrades last year, the Acadia returns in 2021 with only minor changes. From the affordable albeit modestly appointed base model to the off-road-themed AT4 and luxurious Denali trim, there's a wide range of Acadias to choose from. The question is: Should you?
We like the Acadia for its smooth ride and optional V6 engine, but its interior quality doesn't meet expectations for the price. It also comes up a little short on third-row space and cargo room. As such, we suggest cross-shopping some of Edmunds' highly rated three-row SUVs such as the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride.
Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Acadia models
The 2021 GMC Acadia is offered in five trim levels — SL, SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali — and comes with one of three engine choices. Most Acadia trim levels have standard front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. Feature highlights include:
SL and SLE
The SL base model has a second-row bench seat and seven-passenger capacity. The SLE has second-row captain's chairs, reducing passenger capacity to six. Otherwise, these two trims are very similar, though the SLE is eligible for more options than the SL. Standard features include:
- A 193-horsepower four-cylinder engine
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Six-speaker sound system
- Five USB ports
- OnStar connected services with an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SLT
The midrange SLT trim receives a more powerful engine and bevy of extra features such as:
- A 230-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- Roof rails
- Hands-free power liftgate
- Foglights
- Remote ignition
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Universal garage door opener
- Household-style power outlet for the middle row
- Navigation system
- Eight-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio
You also get these safety features as standard:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Acadia back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Automatic high beams
AT4
The AT4 trim is similar to the SLT but has a few extra features that enhance its off-road capability. Feature additions include:
- A 310-hp V6 engine
- All-terrain tires
- Standard all-wheel drive with componentry unique to the AT4 for greater traction
- Hill descent control
- Hill hold assist
Denali
The top-of-the-line Denali forgoes the AT4's off-road features but keeps the V6 engine. Standard feature additions include:
- Power-folding heated mirrors
- Digital instrument panel
- Head-up display
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Driver-seat memory functions
- Wireless charging pad
The Denali is also eligible for two exclusive option packages:
Technology package
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Acadia and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Acadia and the vehicle in front)
- Enhanced automatic braking for forward collision mitigation system
- Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area)
Denali Ultimate package requires the Technology package and adds:
- Sunroof
- Adaptive suspension dampers (enhance ride comfort and handling stability)
- Tow package
Many of the features found on the upper trim levels are available on supporting trims as options. Other optional features include a rear entertainment system, a second-row bench seat (for seven-passenger seating), and an Elevation Edition package that adds black exterior styling accents and 20-inch wheels.
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Acadia.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,800
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$48,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$38,800
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$46,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Acadia safety features:
- Side Blind-Zone Alert
- Gives you a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds a warning if you signal in that direction.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you of an impending front collision with both an audible and visual alarm.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle while in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Acadia vs. the competition
GMC Acadia vs. Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride has been an Edmunds top-ranked pick for two years running. With a standard V6 engine and plenty of space, comfort and technology, it's easy to see why. Fuel economy isn't stellar, and it could stand to have more interior storage, but otherwise this is as good as it gets. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Telluride.
GMC Acadia vs. Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade is mechanically related to the Kia Telluride, so it should come as no surprise to see it listed here too. The Palisade has a distinctly different style but shares the same strengths such as a roomy interior, plenty of features and a capable V6 engine. It can get pretty expensive at the top of the lineup, but overall it's an all-around better choice than the Acadia.
GMC Acadia vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is another well-regarded three-row SUV. It offers a roomy interior, a smooth ride quality, strong fuel economy figures and helpful storage areas. It also comes standard with more advanced safety features than the Acadia. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
FAQ
Is the GMC Acadia a good car?
What's new in the 2021 GMC Acadia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Acadia:
- Elevation Edition debuts with black wheels and exterior trim
- Wireless functionality for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Minor changes to trim option packages
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Is the GMC Acadia reliable?
Is the 2021 GMC Acadia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Acadia?
The least-expensive 2021 GMC Acadia is the 2021 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,800.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,800
- Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,300
- SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,800
- Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $46,300
- SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,800
- SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $33,600
- AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,100
- SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,800
What are the different models of GMC Acadia?
More about the 2021 GMC Acadia
2021 GMC Acadia Overview
The 2021 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A), AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2021 GMC Acadia?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Acadia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Acadia.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Acadia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Acadia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Acadia?
Which 2021 GMC Acadias are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,795 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Acadia.
Can't find a new 2021 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Acadia for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,846.
Find a new GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,178.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Acadia?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2021 GMC Acadia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- GMC Yukon XL 2019
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL
- 2020 Canyon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan