Used 2018 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2018 GMC Yukon Denali makes room for the whole team. Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes traction control., Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Know the GMC Yukon is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.com for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model.), Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for Children), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the date of initial vehicle purchase for model year 2018 or newer GMC vehicles. See onstar.com for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability and additional services enabled by Connected Access are subject to change.), Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.), Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Daytime Running Lamps, with automatic exterior lamp control, Brakes, Hill Start-Assist, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE body security content, includes (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, door and liftgate lock shields and glass break sensors in rear quarter glass and liftgate window, removes sunglass holder and conversation mirror from overhead console, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (PCJ) Open Road Package contents: additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UTT) Enhanced Security Package contents: (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, (BRS) power-retractable assist steps, (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking and (JB1) 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc brakes, and (SII) 22 ultra-bright aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver premium paint, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, SENSOR, VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT will detect movement within the cabin of the vehicle, SENSOR, VEHICLE INCLINATION will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

VIN: 1GKS2CKJXJR295846

Stock: 2U18982

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020