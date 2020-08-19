Used 2018 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,863$6,003 Below Market
Greenwood Ford Lincoln - Bowling Green / Kentucky
ONLY 12,734 Miles! SLT trim. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, "The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort.". WHO WE ARE: You're a Smart Shopper! You know what it takes to find a great deal on a New Car. You can be in-control as you use the Car Shopping Tools on this website to find the vehicle you want! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC8JR389140
Stock: R389140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 37,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,987$8,691 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
Certified. DENALI PACKAGE, 22 ALUMINUM WHEELS, 4WD, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REAR VISION CAMERA, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD. HEADS UP DISPLAY, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, LEATHER, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, 4WD, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, CD Player, Denali Ultimate Package, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Security Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22 x 8.5 Ultra-Bright Aluminum, Wireless Charging. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.White Frost Tricoat 2018 GMC Yukon Denali 4D Sport Utility EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WDGMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Transferable WarrantyOdometer is 5111 miles below market average!PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ3JR376445
Stock: P16190A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 15,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$53,999$9,232 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.2 Liter V8 Ecotec3 Engine, 420 Horsepower, Denali Package, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Factory Bluray TV / DVD Player Rear Entertainment System RES Blueray, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Non Smoker, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Gray Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Heated Quad Seating Quads, 3rd Row Seats Bench Seating, Seven Passenger 7, Power Fold Flat Third Row Seats, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Heated Power Fold-in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Bridgestone Dueler H/L Dueler H/L P285/45 R22, 22 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Fold Down Running Boards, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Running Lights, LED Tail Lamps, Roof Rack Rails, Sonar with Front and Rear Bumper Sensors, Easy Fuel Capless Fuel Fill, GMC IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Android Auto Compatible, Apple Car Play Compatible, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Push Button Start, Power Raise Rear Gate with Manual Raise Glass, Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, 2nd Row Power Windows, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Heads up Display, Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Wireless Cell Phone Charge Pad, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Side Window Antenna, 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Remaining Factory Bumper to Bumper Warranty, Whichever comes first, 5 Year / 60,000 Mile Remaining Powertrain Factory Warranty, Whichever comes first, Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2018 GMC Yukon suvs we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7JR358031
Stock: 10956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 20,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,993$7,920 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
GMC Certified Pre Owned!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC3JR162860
Stock: C200239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 18,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$44,611$4,484 Below Market
Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Jefferson / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Onyx Black Yukon SLT AWD *BLUETOOTH, *LEATHER INTERIOR, *REMOTE START, *4X4, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *HEATED SEATS, *UPGRADED SPEAKER SYSTEM, *AUTO DIMMING MIRROR, *POWER LIFTGATE, *AUTO HEADLAMPS, *BLIND SPOT DETECTION, *VENTILATED SEATS, 4WD. Odometer is 12703 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We are part of the Griffin automotive group that has been family owned and operated since 1960. When you purchase a car or truck from Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, you are more than just a customer, you become a part of our family. We will provide you with a Great selection of vehicles to choose from to fit your lifestyle needs and budget. We will deliver you the best financing terms and warranty options available. And our trusted Service Department will drive with you for as long as you own your vehicle, ensuring your safety and peace of mind. Visit us today, we look forward to you joining the Griffin Family! Call our knowledgeable sales staff today at 920-674-7070 or come in and visit us in person at 1121 S Main in Jefferson, WI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC6JR204146
Stock: P3523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 29,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,898$6,016 Below Market
Jerry Seiner South Jordan - South Jordan / Utah
1 Owner, Accident Free, Yukon Denali, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. We’re picky because we know you’re picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that don’t pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in South Jordan!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ1JR206147
Stock: 614683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 12,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,388$2,472 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Smart Hyundai is excited to offer this 2018 GMC Yukon SLE. This 2018 GMC Yukon comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this GMC Yukon SLE offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. The GMC Yukon SLE's pristine good looks were combined with the GMC high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage GMC Yukon. A rare find these days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AKC6JR141935
Stock: 141935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,999$5,701 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6JR347621
Stock: G40603X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 24,429 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,995$3,605 Below Market
Brown's Honda City Pre-Owned - Glen Burnie / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Yukon SLE RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8Buy Happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AKC0JR385550
Stock: A92159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 80,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,300$5,293 Below Market
Randy Wise Buick GMC - Fenton / Michigan
2018 GMC Yukon 4 new tires, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 4WD, Perfect Carfax, Power Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 9 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated front seats, 18' Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) All vehicles come with a 3-day 150 mile exchange policy 5) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 6) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 7) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 8) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today, 810-629-1551.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC3JR275692
Stock: B200329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 29,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,500$7,094 Below Market
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2018 GMC Yukon Denali makes room for the whole team. Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes traction control., Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Know the GMC Yukon is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.com for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model.), Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for Children), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the date of initial vehicle purchase for model year 2018 or newer GMC vehicles. See onstar.com for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability and additional services enabled by Connected Access are subject to change.), Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.), Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Daytime Running Lamps, with automatic exterior lamp control, Brakes, Hill Start-Assist, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE body security content, includes (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, door and liftgate lock shields and glass break sensors in rear quarter glass and liftgate window, removes sunglass holder and conversation mirror from overhead console, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (PCJ) Open Road Package contents: additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UTT) Enhanced Security Package contents: (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, (BRS) power-retractable assist steps, (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking and (JB1) 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc brakes, and (SII) 22 ultra-bright aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver premium paint, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, SENSOR, VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT will detect movement within the cabin of the vehicle, SENSOR, VEHICLE INCLINATION will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up. Stop By Today For a must-own GMC Yukon come see us at Sid Dillon Fremont Buick GMC Cadillac, 2420 E. 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Fremont, NebraskaSid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, located in the Greater Omaha Area in Fremont, NE is part of the largest volume GM Dealerships in Nebraska. We value our customers and want to do all we can to make sure you are completely satisfied. Please visit us today to experience the best in customer service. CALL US TODAY (888)721-2448.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJXJR295846
Stock: 2U18982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 47,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,590$5,983 Below Market
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Certified. Yukon Denali, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking, Adjustable pedals, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, CD Player, Denali Ultimate Package, Enhanced Security Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Automatic Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Open Road Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Wireless Charging. 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty GMC Yukon Denali See this vehicle today at Motor City West Call GM Internet sales direct at (661) 412-0354. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2JR292598
Stock: M560674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 72,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,014
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, Yukon SLT, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, White Frost Tricoat, cocoa Leather, 22" 6-Spoke Split Chrome (LPO) Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, All-Weather Floor Liner Package (LPO), Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bright Bodyside Moldings, CD Player, Chrome Grille Insert (LPO), Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory Package, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium Edition, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Home Remote. Clean CARFAX.Thank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC5JR145447
Stock: C00540B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 31,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,900
Don Davis Motor Bay City - Bay City / Texas
Odometer is 4924 miles below market average! Iridium Metallic 2018 GMC Yukon SLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC3JR148752
Stock: 8250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 24,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,500$2,905 Below Market
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2018 GMC Yukon SLT **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, CD Player, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory Package, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Home Remote.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC0JR365529
Stock: A285029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 28,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,985$7,509 Below Market
Colonial Buick GMC - Loganville / Georgia
LOW MILES - 28,521! Denali trim. Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort.'. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $66,200*. MORE ABOUT US Here at Colonial Buick GMC, we work hard to find you the perfect new or used car, truck, SUV, or crossover that best fits your needs. Looking for parts or need an oil change? Colonial Buick GMCs got you covered there too. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ0JR386319
Stock: G21501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 34,000 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,495$3,099 Below Market
Ron Davidson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ebensburg / Pennsylvania
**ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY REPORT PER AUTOCHECK**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AKC7JR277147
Stock: 277147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 46,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,900$4,808 Below Market
Doyle Subaru - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC9JR101271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(43%)
- 4(29%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(14%)
