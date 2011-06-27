To explain- I purchased this used with only 10K miles in 2006 for under $30K (Was listed at $52 when new). For the time this was plush, all leather, big capacity for people and cargo. It always got about 16MPG, and at the time with little kids, I needed room more than saving 3-4 MPG on a foreign SUV with tight quarters. The legroom was so good, I can't to this day find the same in a smaller SUV, although I just purchased a Toyota Highlander to downsize as my kids are grown and gone. To be fair, 6 years ago I had to replace the engine at 166K (Blue smoke, dealer said he could not rebuild the engine for under $3900. Bought brand new GMC replacement engine and had it installed for $6000, because I thought that was better than making payments. I'm now at 285K so I have 120K miles on the new engine. A wonderful ride, sluggish when you need to step on the gas on the highway, feels like a pickup truck then. Still for $34K ($28 originally and $6K for the engine) a great deal. Have not needed to replace much, starter, batteries, never needed a brake job! Even now as I sell it, it is pretty nice. Paint held up for 10 years, still shines. Typical GMC with a couple of electrical issues (Seat heater stopped working, big LED bar in back needed to be replaced) but overall glad I had it in my family for a decade. Edit- Never did sell it, gifted to my 25 year old son, he sold his Subaru, needed a big vehicle to haul band equipment. Spark Plugs and wire job at 300K (150K on new engine). Transmission has slipped for last 150K but still holding up. Now at 340K miles. Replace tailgate struts and good as new!

