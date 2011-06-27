Bought it used 14 years ago with 38k miles on it. It now has 425,000 and is still going strong. The 6.5 Turbo Diesel is original and has never been opened, the transmission was rebuilt at 265k miles. Other than that it has just needed the normal wear out items replaced (brakes, shocks, batteries, etc.). I have driven this truck all over the US and Mexico, in all forms of weather, and it has never left me stranded. It's also pretty good on gas (er..diesel), i usually get 20-22 on the highway at 75, which I think is great considering it's size and it being 4wd. Why doesn't GM make these anymore?

Read more