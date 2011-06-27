2002 GMC Yukon Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 lineup, roomy cabins, extensive list of standard features.
- Interior fit-and-finish concerns, still too similar to the Chevy Tahoe.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A comfortable and easy-to-drive SUV loaded with premium features.
Vehicle overview
With a spacious interior that has legitimate room for seven, strong V8 engines that provide ample power and a truck-derived chassis that assures long-lasting durability, the Yukon is a versatile package that appeals to active-lifestyle families that need a little bit of everything from their family truckster.
Buyers can choose between two different trim levels: base SLE or uplevel SLT. SLEs come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower, front and rear air conditioning, aluminum alloy wheels and deep-tinted glass. Add to that power windows, locks and doors, a nine-speaker AM/FM CD stereo, and an electrochromic rearview mirror with an integrated compass, and it's easy to see why these are popular SUVs.
Step up to SLT trim and you'll enjoy leather upholstery, heated driver and passenger front seats with power lumbar and lateral support, electronic climate control, and the OnStar communications system. All Yukons come with four-wheel disc ABS for short stopping distances and a five-link coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth highway ride. An optional Autoride suspension system varies shock damping automatically as needed, and 4WD models can be equipped with a Z71 off-road package that includes protective skid plates and a high-capacity air filter. Front and side airbags are standard, and an optional traction control system keeps the 2WD Yukon's tail planted in the slippery stuff.
A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the new Yukon, but an optional 5.3-liter V8 engine is available if you need the extra torque for towing. Other extra cost items include a power sunroof, locking rear differential, rear-seat audio controls and polished aluminum wheels.
One of the great things about the Yukon is that it gives you plenty of interior room and luggage capacity in a garageable daily-driver package. Despite its full-size SUV status, it delivers an enjoyable highway ride while remaining manageable in tight quarters. With third-row seating, you can have the practicality of a minivan and the go-anywhere capability of an SUV in one easy-to-live-with package. If you're looking for a versatile full-size SUV, the GMC Yukon is hard to beat.
