Consumer Rating
(59)
2002 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 lineup, roomy cabins, extensive list of standard features.
  • Interior fit-and-finish concerns, still too similar to the Chevy Tahoe.
List Price
$4,977
Used Yukon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A comfortable and easy-to-drive SUV loaded with premium features.

Vehicle overview

With a spacious interior that has legitimate room for seven, strong V8 engines that provide ample power and a truck-derived chassis that assures long-lasting durability, the Yukon is a versatile package that appeals to active-lifestyle families that need a little bit of everything from their family truckster.

Buyers can choose between two different trim levels: base SLE or uplevel SLT. SLEs come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower, front and rear air conditioning, aluminum alloy wheels and deep-tinted glass. Add to that power windows, locks and doors, a nine-speaker AM/FM CD stereo, and an electrochromic rearview mirror with an integrated compass, and it's easy to see why these are popular SUVs.

Step up to SLT trim and you'll enjoy leather upholstery, heated driver and passenger front seats with power lumbar and lateral support, electronic climate control, and the OnStar communications system. All Yukons come with four-wheel disc ABS for short stopping distances and a five-link coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth highway ride. An optional Autoride suspension system varies shock damping automatically as needed, and 4WD models can be equipped with a Z71 off-road package that includes protective skid plates and a high-capacity air filter. Front and side airbags are standard, and an optional traction control system keeps the 2WD Yukon's tail planted in the slippery stuff.

A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the new Yukon, but an optional 5.3-liter V8 engine is available if you need the extra torque for towing. Other extra cost items include a power sunroof, locking rear differential, rear-seat audio controls and polished aluminum wheels.

One of the great things about the Yukon is that it gives you plenty of interior room and luggage capacity in a garageable daily-driver package. Despite its full-size SUV status, it delivers an enjoyable highway ride while remaining manageable in tight quarters. With third-row seating, you can have the practicality of a minivan and the go-anywhere capability of an SUV in one easy-to-live-with package. If you're looking for a versatile full-size SUV, the GMC Yukon is hard to beat.

2002 Highlights

GMC's strong-selling Yukon heads into 2002 with few changes. The 5300 V8 is now ultralow emission certified (ULEV) for California. For states with less restrictive emission requirements, the Yukon offers flexible fuel capability with the use of cleaner burning gasoline blends. A more efficient starter, more durable steering gear housing and LATCH child seat attachments anchors round out the Yukon's upgrades for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Yukon.

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Value
Denali2002,01/24/2010
Perfect SUV for a family of five, surprisingly MPG's is not as bad as we were expecting...average 16-17 with the 6.0L. Handles great in the Wisconsin winter roads.
Great Rig
mcinpdx,06/12/2012
Bought my 02 Yukon 6 months ago, and love it. Yes, she's a little thirsty (14/18), but it's like driving a Cadillac on a 4x4 frame (w/ a tighter turning radius!) Fun to drive, safe in a wreck, and the easiest interior configuration I've ever used. As a gig musician, I'm always loading/unloading varying amounts of gear. This rig is so easy to pull seats out, rearrange space, etc.
Love it!
dutch91,07/15/2009
Bought this truck at an off lease five years ago. Just got back from a 4000 mile road trip with no issues (115,000 miles with just routine maintainance). Nice leather interior, stylish exterior (with 20" rims from 2007 Yukon) plenty of 12v outlets & plenty of power (with the 5.7L you hardly know your trailer is back there). Fuel milage (not great) beats my friends with Lexus G470 and Lincoln Navigator with 16-18 mpg. Before my big road trip, I overhauled the brakes, plugs, belts, filters, hoses etc. Hadn't done the brakes in 60,000 miles and I was amazed to see that the massive rear brakes had about 60% life left on them and the original plugs were almost like new.
Too old for an SUV
Charlotte Morean,11/22/2006
This has served me well but need a smaller car. I'm 75 years old and friends my age don't like to drive with me because they can't get into it. Also, the tailgate is getting to be too much for me.
See all 59 reviews of the 2002 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
10 city / 14 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2002 GMC Yukon

Used 2002 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2002 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

