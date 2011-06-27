Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,561
|$37,262
|$40,855
|Clean
|$32,296
|$35,870
|$39,329
|Average
|$29,767
|$33,087
|$36,277
|Rough
|$27,238
|$30,304
|$33,226
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,024
|$32,422
|$35,719
|Clean
|$27,930
|$31,211
|$34,385
|Average
|$25,743
|$28,789
|$31,718
|Rough
|$23,556
|$26,368
|$29,050
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,618
|$28,473
|$32,204
|Clean
|$23,691
|$27,409
|$31,001
|Average
|$21,836
|$25,283
|$28,596
|Rough
|$19,981
|$23,156
|$26,191
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,761
|$31,155
|$34,448
|Clean
|$26,715
|$29,992
|$33,162
|Average
|$24,623
|$27,665
|$30,589
|Rough
|$22,532
|$25,338
|$28,016
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,744
|$29,775
|$33,677
|Clean
|$24,774
|$28,663
|$32,419
|Average
|$22,834
|$26,439
|$29,904
|Rough
|$20,894
|$24,215
|$27,388
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,897
|$35,502
|$39,000
|Clean
|$30,696
|$34,176
|$37,543
|Average
|$28,292
|$31,524
|$34,630
|Rough
|$25,888
|$28,873
|$31,717