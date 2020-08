BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo AWD Automatic Phytonic Blue MetallicAutomatic, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Rhombicle Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility with 1-year trial, Connected Package Plus, Connected Package Pro, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navigation, M Sport Package, M Sport Package 2, M Steering Wheel, Navigation, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowline, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 M Double-Spoke (Style 698M).Factory MSRP: $56,34024/29 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXTY5C03L9D65319

Stock: B01243

Listed since: 07-25-2020