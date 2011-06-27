2006 GMC Yukon Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, rugged chassis, numerous available amenities.
- Spotty build quality, interior materials could be better.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenities, the 2006 GMC Yukon is a full-featured family SUV that's tough to beat.
Vehicle overview
GMC is no newcomer to the sport-ute game; it rolled out its version of a full-size SUV more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Yukon, debuted in 1992. Formerly known as the Jimmy, the Yukon was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, GMC described it as a "rugged, multipurpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise. The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Yukon. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the Yukon also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before.
In 2001, the upscale Denali model was moved to the new platform and in the process picked up a 6.0-liter V8 as well as numerous other luxury amenities. The Yukon continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a full-size SUV that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2006 GMC Yukon should be on your short list.
2006 GMC Yukon models
The GMC Yukon comes in three trim levels -- SL, SLE and Denali. The base SL boasts standard features like tri-zone manual climate control, keyless entry, cruise control, a CD player and OnStar. The uplevel SLE model is similar but grants access to additional features like power front seats, leather upholstery, satellite radio and rear audio controls via an SLT option package. Top-of-the-line Denali models come standard with just about every feature available, although items like a DVD-based entertainment system, second-row captain's chairs and a sunroof are still optional.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 4.8-liter V8, offering 285 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, is standard on two-wheel-drive Yukons. A larger 5.3-liter V8 with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque is optional and comes standard on four-wheel-drive Yukons. The Yukon Denali, which has a standard all-wheel-drive system, is the most powerful version thanks to a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 335 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All engines are connected to a standard four-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the standard Yukon can tow up to 7,700 pounds, and the Yukon Denali can handle up to 8,100 pounds.
Safety
The Yukon has a tire-pressure monitoring system, dual-stage front airbags (with a passenger sensing system), stability control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side airbags are standard on the Yukon Denali and optional on other trims. In NHTSA government crash testing, the GMC Yukon rated four out of a possible five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts.
Driving
Any one of the Yukon's V8 engines delivers ample power in most situations. Those who pull a trailer often would be wise to opt for the 5.3-liter engine, as it provides a substantial bump in torque despite only 10 additional horsepower compared to the 4.8-liter V8. For the ultimate in luxury and towing power, the Yukon Denali is the best of this bunch. The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride, regardless of whether it travels on or off pavement, while the steering is light enough to maneuver the big sport-ute easily in tight situations.
Interior
Inside, the 2006 GMC Yukon offers comfortable seating and simple controls, but the quality of interior materials could stand improvement. Second-row bucket seats are available when you order leather upholstery, as is a DVD-based entertainment system. An optional 50/50-split third-row seat gives the Yukon nine-passenger seating capacity. With the third-row seats removed and the second-row seats folded forward, the Yukon offers 104 cubic feet of cargo volume.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Yukon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2006 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana