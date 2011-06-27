Vehicle overview

GMC is no newcomer to the sport-ute game; it rolled out its version of a full-size SUV more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Yukon, debuted in 1992. Formerly known as the Jimmy, the Yukon was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, GMC described it as a "rugged, multipurpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise. The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Yukon. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the Yukon also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before.

In 2001, the upscale Denali model was moved to the new platform and in the process picked up a 6.0-liter V8 as well as numerous other luxury amenities. The Yukon continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a full-size SUV that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2006 GMC Yukon should be on your short list.