2006 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, rugged chassis, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could be better.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenities, the 2006 GMC Yukon is a full-featured family SUV that's tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

GMC is no newcomer to the sport-ute game; it rolled out its version of a full-size SUV more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Yukon, debuted in 1992. Formerly known as the Jimmy, the Yukon was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, GMC described it as a "rugged, multipurpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise. The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Yukon. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the Yukon also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before.

In 2001, the upscale Denali model was moved to the new platform and in the process picked up a 6.0-liter V8 as well as numerous other luxury amenities. The Yukon continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a full-size SUV that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2006 GMC Yukon should be on your short list.

2006 GMC Yukon models

The GMC Yukon comes in three trim levels -- SL, SLE and Denali. The base SL boasts standard features like tri-zone manual climate control, keyless entry, cruise control, a CD player and OnStar. The uplevel SLE model is similar but grants access to additional features like power front seats, leather upholstery, satellite radio and rear audio controls via an SLT option package. Top-of-the-line Denali models come standard with just about every feature available, although items like a DVD-based entertainment system, second-row captain's chairs and a sunroof are still optional.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the GMC Yukon receives additional standard equipment for all trim levels. Included in the update are OnStar, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and stability control.

Performance & mpg

The 4.8-liter V8, offering 285 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, is standard on two-wheel-drive Yukons. A larger 5.3-liter V8 with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque is optional and comes standard on four-wheel-drive Yukons. The Yukon Denali, which has a standard all-wheel-drive system, is the most powerful version thanks to a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 335 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All engines are connected to a standard four-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the standard Yukon can tow up to 7,700 pounds, and the Yukon Denali can handle up to 8,100 pounds.

Safety

The Yukon has a tire-pressure monitoring system, dual-stage front airbags (with a passenger sensing system), stability control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side airbags are standard on the Yukon Denali and optional on other trims. In NHTSA government crash testing, the GMC Yukon rated four out of a possible five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts.

Driving

Any one of the Yukon's V8 engines delivers ample power in most situations. Those who pull a trailer often would be wise to opt for the 5.3-liter engine, as it provides a substantial bump in torque despite only 10 additional horsepower compared to the 4.8-liter V8. For the ultimate in luxury and towing power, the Yukon Denali is the best of this bunch. The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride, regardless of whether it travels on or off pavement, while the steering is light enough to maneuver the big sport-ute easily in tight situations.

Interior

Inside, the 2006 GMC Yukon offers comfortable seating and simple controls, but the quality of interior materials could stand improvement. Second-row bucket seats are available when you order leather upholstery, as is a DVD-based entertainment system. An optional 50/50-split third-row seat gives the Yukon nine-passenger seating capacity. With the third-row seats removed and the second-row seats folded forward, the Yukon offers 104 cubic feet of cargo volume.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Yukon.

5(68%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Yukon Opinon
GM Opinion,05/06/2010
I've own this Denali for four years, and I give it high marks on almost everything. I've also own a Ford Expedition and Toyotas Sequioa, and all have good and bad traits. Denali has the best motor, driver comfort, convenience options, and the reliablility has been great. The back seats suck for adult comfort, but my small kids like the captains chairs. The cheaply made front dash and instrument panel peel away. The dash and skweaky door panels are irritating enough to shop at Toyota or Ford next time. The space behind the third seat is stupidly small, and needs to be big enough for a cooler and a couple luggage bags.
Good bang for the buck
bigricky77,09/14/2013
Bought used in 2009, although I have a 5.3 and it is only 2wd. It rides and drives smooth. Local dealership sold it to me for 15,000$ with 49,000mi when it BB for 19,000$ at the time, found out it had a bad battery, rear right passenger window didn't work, and the dvd system was going out, not to mention the water pump was leaking. The starter went out as well.I replaced all with better more reliable parts, jokes on the dealership, the only challenging repair was replacing the DVD system with a bigger screen system.Very spacious interior, a little cheap with plastic but I can over look that due to the good reliability.Fits a family of 5 comfortably,if you want more trunk space buy an XL.
Great!
Jerry,04/14/2010
This vehicle has been unbelievable! I've already put 216,000 miles on it and the only thing replaced were the rear shocks and load leveling pump. I tow a boat 26' boat with incredible ease. Great power and handling. I owned two Ford Expeditions before and they can't hold a candle to the Yukon Denali. Great comfort (I drive over 200 miles/day). If the car went down tomorrow I would still feel I got my money's worth. Can't wait for the next one.
My 2006 Yukon
Nick Ruggeri,11/09/2005
My Yukon rides better than my 2004 Tahoe. It has great performance, acceptable fuel economy, and is very comfortable on the road.
See all 22 reviews of the 2006 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 GMC Yukon

