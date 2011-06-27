Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a full-size SUV, you probably already know that the 2014 GMC Yukon effectively is the mechanical twin to the Chevrolet Tahoe. But there are differences, the most obvious being the Yukon's different front and rear sheet metal, additional standard equipment and more upscale interior appointments -- particularly if you go for the highfalutin Denali version.

Like its Chevy relative, GMC's Yukon is one of the dwindling choices for a traditional full-size SUV that rides on a beefy truck frame and has standard V8 power and available four-wheel drive. Those attributes orient the Yukon more for those who plan to tow a boat or camper, or load it up with heavy cargo on a regular basis.

Even with this focus on utility, GMC has made sure it keeps up with customers' expectations for refinement and everyday ease of use. Without question, the Yukon is a big, heavy vehicle that's more at home on rural roads than city streets, but thanks to its quiet interior and comfortable ride, it's quite pleasant to drive for the most part. Inside, there are good-quality materials, modern controls and a mostly up-to-date suite of electronics. One key gripe about the interior is the third-row seats' lack of fold-flat capability: You have to remove them and store them in your garage when you need more room.

If you are considering a SUV more for its people-hauling capacity, a lighter-duty crossover is likely to be a better choice. There are many crossovers with three rows of seats, just like the Yukon. One of our top picks for a full-size crossover is in the same showroom, in fact: the 2014 GMC Acadia. The Acadia seats up to eight and actually has more cargo volume than the Yukon.

If big-time towing (as much as 8,500 pounds) or off-road travel is on your list of requirements, though, the 2014 GMC Yukon is a fine choice. Its main rival is the Toyota Sequoia, which presents a very similar mix of ruggedness and refinement. Also, bear in mind that a redesigned GMC Yukon arrives for the 2015 model year, and among its many upgrades will be a more powerful and efficient V8 engine and a stow-away third-row seat. If you're set on buying a large, traditional SUV before then, though, the current Yukon remains an appealing option for consumers who need seating capacity and utility in large helpings.