Consumer Rating
(121)
2003 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, rugged chassis, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could be better.
List Price Range
$2,900 - $6,780
Used Yukon for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenities, the Yukon is a full-featured family sport-ute that's tough to beat.

2003 Highlights

Despite numerous 2003 upgrades, there's not much different on the outside other than optional multifunction mirrors and new machined aluminum wheels for SLT models. Inside, you'll find tri-zone climate controls, an enhanced driver-information center and a redesigned center console and instrument panel. Satellite steering wheel controls are now optional (standard on Denali models) as are second-row captain's chairs. New entertainment options include a Bose audio system, as well as XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. For increased safety, there are a standard front-passenger sensing system, three-point belts for all second-row passengers, adjustable pedals and an available StabiliTrak stability control system. GMC also upgraded the braking system for better pedal feel and performance and retuned the Autotrac four-wheel-drive system for better efficiency and less binding at low speeds. Finally, Yukons sold in California are fitted with a new catalytic converter that earns the truck ULEV certification.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Yukon.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.5
121 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 GMC Yukon SLT 5.3L
Webhead,10/04/2010
Our Yukon has been one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. It rides like a dream, looks good, performs well, has tons of space, and can work hard. It's the all-around perfect vehicle in my opinion. Great for trips and I feel like my family is safe. We just replaced the original Michelin tires with the same model. They ride great and last forever. We bought it with 55k miles on it and it now has 108k miles. This year we repaired the A/C for around $250. No other problems at all. As far as Mpg, we get 16-18 which I think is fine for such a large and safe vehicle.
I love this truck
Jimdog,10/29/2003
Just looking at this truck gets me excited to drive it. With its rugged good looks and the v8 it screams "drive me". It has decent gas milage for such a large suv. But, if you are in a hurry and floor it for long distances, you can really see the gas milage go down. It is very smooth on the highway. You feel very safe in this truck. Its heavy weight makes it an excellent vechile in bad weather. Espically rain, when large puddles make other cars hydroplane. The cargo room is excellent. 4wd drive is very well built.
rugged practicality
xcel,11/07/2003
great truck. looks great, loads of fun and really powerful. styling is nicer than the escalade and less flashy as well. nothing is off limits in this truck.
Denali
srt671,07/19/2004
I am very pleased with the towing capacity of my Denali. I am displeased with the interior, it seems cheap. I am also displeased with the dealerships not offering loaner cars when your 50k vehicle is in the shop. We have had a noise in the steering wheel every time you turn left. The thing is almost a year old and the problem is still not corrected. The trim on the dash is starting to flake off. But other than that we have been very happy with it. We will be trading it in in Jan. 05, We will not be getting another one. Looking at the Lexus, Escalde, and Navigator.
See all 121 reviews of the 2003 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2003 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE is priced between $2,900 and$6,780 with odometer readings between 145469 and216298 miles.
  • The Used 2003 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $4,500 and$4,500 with odometer readings between 221900 and221900 miles.

