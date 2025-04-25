Ford F-150 vs. Chevy Silverado vs. GMC Sierra vs. Ram 1500 vs. Toyota Tundra: Every Full-Size Truck Compared

5th place: Chevy Silverado

Edmunds Rating: 7.5

The good: Technology

The Silverado's last full redesign came all the way back in 2019, with a refresh in 2022. Even so, it's got the largest standard touchscreen of any of the trucks in this group (along with the closely related GMC Sierra), at 13.4 inches. And we also really like what's powering the screen, with an infotainment system that has deep Google integration and lets you use Google Maps as the default navigation app and the Google voice assistant to answer natural speech commands. This means that, if you log in to your Google account, you can get all of your places, contacts and preferences loaded right into the truck, and you can even download apps from the Play Store like Spotify or Audible. On top of that, higher trim levels also offer the hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system — our favorite example of this tech.

There is a downside though: subscriptions. After a three-month trial period, you'll have to pony up for a data plan to power that Google stuff. And if you have Super Cruise, that'll require a subscription as well.

The bad: Comfort

This manifests in two ways: the seats themselves and overall ride quality. The front seats are too firm and flat, so they lack both comfort and support. On a long trip, they get uncomfortable pretty quickly, and you'll find yourself squirming from time to time to try to get settled unsuccessfully. In the back seat (of the crew cab) there's a lot of room for passengers or cargo, but the cushions are even firmer and the seatback is set too vertical with no way to adjust it. On top of that, the ride quality is very busy. Even if you account for the "truckier" expectations of a big body-on-frame pickup, the ride still sucks. Small and large bumps alike upset the suspension and make the cabin bounce around, more so than any of the other trucks tested here.

Wildcard: Going off-road for less money

The Silverado is offered in several off-road trims — everything from the Z71 Off-Road package to the even more capable Trail Boss and ZR2. If you line these up with the off-road trims of the other trucks, it becomes clear that you're getting nearly the same capability for a significantly lower price. Take our latest full-size truck off-road challenge as an example, which pitted the Trail Boss with the diesel powertrain up against the Ram 1500 Rebel and Ford F-150 Tremor. The Chevy came in at just $68,550, well below the prices of the Ford ($81,865) and Ram ($81,835).