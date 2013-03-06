Used 2009 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

I am the unfortunate owner of a 2009 Yukon XL, it currently has 49,500 miles on it and in the last 6 months has been in at least once with problems. This is the short list: 1) Door module of course as you see that many times 2) hot air coming out of drivers side vents and a/c on passenger. 3) oil sensor model and remember this one it enabled us to find out that bulletins exist concerning oil consumption. The valve covers do not allow the oil to drop back down to the engine 4) after we got that done and the repair did not work it tossed another code about emission module and it then had metal in the oil 5) the valves rings had to be replaced. 6) 3 more codes in shop today! 5)

