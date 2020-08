Used 2009 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington

<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore. <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. A moon roof lets more light into this 1/2 ton suv and makes the interior feel more spacious. Enjoy the heated seats in the GMC Yukon you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this unit. The vehicle is complimented by a front cooled seats. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this model. Average MPG City 12 Hwy 19

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK03279J100464

Stock: 100464

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020