Used 2009 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 205,358 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,490$4,444 Below Market
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
White Diamond Tricoat 4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 20 x 8.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/Navigation, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Chrome Mirror Caps, Compass, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLT Chrome Edition, SLT Chrome Edition w/Polished Wheels, SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM NavTraffic, XM Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4D Sport Utility 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel CapableDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33039R223101
Stock: 8710B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 171,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,998
El Dorado Chevrolet - Mckinney / Texas
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Traction control, XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC33329R247313
Stock: 9R247313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 170,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,900$2,426 Below Market
Norseman Motors - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
This used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in Detroit Lakes, MN is worth a look. Age shouldn't matter for this SUV. It's a 8 cylinder Onyx Black SUV that makes room for the whole family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK03269R291585
Stock: 6437B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 180,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,990$5,654 Below Market
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore. <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. A moon roof lets more light into this 1/2 ton suv and makes the interior feel more spacious. Enjoy the heated seats in the GMC Yukon you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this unit. The vehicle is complimented by a front cooled seats. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this model. Average MPG City 12 Hwy 19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK03279J100464
Stock: 100464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 199,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,990$2,280 Below Market
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33009R246741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,998$2,067 Below Market
Ray Laethem Buick GMC - Detroit / Michigan
Check out our great looking Clean Carfax One Owner 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 4WD shown in Onyx Black! Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 provides plenty of power while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV delivers nearly 20mpg on the highway while offering alloy wheels, running boards, and fog lights. Inside our SLT, you are welcomed with three rows of comfortable Ultrasoft leather seating, premium trim, a great audio system, power accessories, and much more! Our GMC Yukon comes with a long list of standard safety features you will appreciate such as ABS and overhead airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We will deliver, at no cost to you, your new or pre-owned vehicle anywhere in MI, OH, IN, or the Chicagoland Area. Call or email for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33049R260691
Stock: B9R260691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 192,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,765$1,380 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* REMOTE START, REAR HEAT / AC, BACKUP SENSORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, MULTI-ZONE AC, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this four wheel drive 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 features an impressive 5.30 Engine with a Onyx Black Exterior with a Ebony Fabric Interior. With only 192,351 miles this 2009 GMC Yukon is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 GMC Yukon represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Bose System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9R163242* Honda Marysville has this 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 14.0 City MPG! This GMC Yukon comes Factory equipped with an impressive 5.30 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Roof / Luggage Rack, Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 388 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33059R163242
Stock: 9R163242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 178,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$12,990
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
Style and functionality go hand in hand with the used GMC Yukon! This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 8 cylinder Stealth Gray Metallic SUV that has room for both passengers and cargo. With 178,614 miles and priced at $12,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33029R245896
Stock: 3324B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 118,929 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD -- GREAT COLOR COMBINATION ---RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --THIRD ROW SEATS --POWER WINDOWS -POWER LOCKS --RUNNING BOARDS --CHECK OUR WEBSITE FORE MORE YUKON'S /SUBURBANS / TAHOE'S --WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US . -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning, Third row air conditioning, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Headphone jacks: rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Rear brake diameter: 13.5, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.79, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Cargo area light, Center console: dual level, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 5 total, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting, Axle ratio: 3.42, Locking differential: rear, Alternator: 160 amps, Body side moldings: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-functional information center, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rack, Roof rack color: black, Roof rails, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Rear seat: ventilated, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: vinyl, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: OnStar, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33059R101596
Stock: 19333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,973
Hubler Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
: Yukon Denali trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $16,000, $1 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Seat Audio Controls, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof, SEAT CUSHION AND SEAT BACK FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 SFI (403 hp [300.4 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD). EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $16,000. This Yukon Denali is priced $1,600 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles and is one of the oldest and most prolific auto dealers in the State employing 550 people. The Hubler Auto Group can claim the title for selling more G.M. vehicles in the State of Indiana than any other dealer or group, and has earned the right to brag of having the largest and most loyal customer Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Pricing based on best incentive scenario. See associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK03219R196528
Stock: P12355A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 137,586 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$13,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ... JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO **** VERY WELL CARED FOR .... IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR LEGENDARY GMC Yukon SLT 4x4 4dr SUV --THAN I URGE YOU NOT TO LET THIS ONE GET A WAY.....THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , COMPLETELY RELIABLE AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER...MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EZ FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK330X9R242843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC03269J114675
Stock: 8681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-29-2019
- 185,835 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,998
Jack Powell Ford - Mineral Wells / Texas
<html> <body> Check Out this 2009 GMC Yukon SLT SUV!! Lots of Comfort, Safety & Performance features!!! * 5.3L V8 Engine * Automatic Head Lamps * Summit White Exterior Color * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seats * Cruise Control * Liftgate w/ Liftglass, Rear Door System w/ Rear Window Wiper/Washer * Tire Pressure Monitoring System * OnStar System Equipped * LATCH Child Safety System * 17 Steel Wheels * Rear Parking Assist, Camera w/ Sensors * Remote Keyless Entry * And So Much More! Jack Powell Ford is serving all of the North DFW area including: Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto, Millsap, Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Dallas, Fort Worth, Cool, Garner, Brock, Graham, Salesville, Graford, Granbury, Whitt, Perrin, Peaster, Jacksboro, Poolville, Springtown, Aledo, Bryson, Azle, North Richland Hills, White Settlement, Lake Worth, Benbrook, Dennis, Gordon, Santo, Strawn, Caddo, South Bend, Willow Park, Boyd, Rhome, Paradise, Bridgeport, Oran. Jack Powell Ford also serves customers in Frisco, Little Elm, Denton, Lewisville, Flowermound, Keller, The Colony, Richardson, Murphy, Corinth, Allen, Prosper, Celina, Farmers Branch, Euless, Colleyville, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Plano, Carrollton, Southlake, Garland, Arlington, Grapevine, Irving, Wylie, Rowlett, Rockwall. </body> </html>
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC33049R147773
Stock: U141A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,182 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,455
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
Super condition SL500 coupe convertible. Unmatched in style and luxury. Sleek, sporty, and the sophisticated look the only Mercedes Benz can deliver. Fully loaded with power options and loads of extras. Truly a driving pleasure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK032X9R160711
Stock: 64710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 78,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
Ron Craft Chevrolet - Baytown / Texas
Load your family inside this 2009 GMC Yukon SLT comes well-equipped with STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER seek-and-scan digital clock and auto-tone control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Rear Parking Aid, Climate Control, Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, and much more. This is a One Owner vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Interested? Don't let this opportunity slip away! Call today for a test drive. Please verify any information in question with Ron Craft Chevrolet Cadillac located at 4114 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-3800, E-mail: rcraftchevycadillac@eleadtrack.net .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC330X9R155182
Stock: P9R155182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 85,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Traction control, XM Radio. CARFAX One-Owner. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC33339R173464
Stock: LW344353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 182,956 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2009 GMC YUKON 5.3L V8 AUTOMATIC NICE LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TEST DRIVE ANY OF THE VEHICLES IN OUR INVENTORY WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC33JX9R164313
Stock: 5588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2018
- 182,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Don Davis Motor Bay City - Bay City / Texas
Stealth Gray Metallic 2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC23C39R152032
Stock: 8272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(63%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(25%)
