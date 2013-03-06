Used 2009 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Yukon Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    205,358 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,490

    $4,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    171,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon Denali

    170,853 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon Denali

    180,629 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,990

    $5,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    199,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,990

    $2,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    152,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,998

    $2,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    192,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,765

    $1,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    178,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT1

    118,929 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon Denali

    182,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,973

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    137,586 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon Denali

    126,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in White
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    185,835 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon Denali

    151,182 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,455

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 in Light Brown
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT1

    78,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT1

    85,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    182,956 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLE1

    182,354 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Overall Consumer Rating
4.48 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (25%)
*Caution 2009 Yukon
lemonyukon,06/03/2013
I am the unfortunate owner of a 2009 Yukon XL, it currently has 49,500 miles on it and in the last 6 months has been in at least once with problems. This is the short list: 1) Door module of course as you see that many times 2) hot air coming out of drivers side vents and a/c on passenger. 3) oil sensor model and remember this one it enabled us to find out that bulletins exist concerning oil consumption. The valve covers do not allow the oil to drop back down to the engine 4) after we got that done and the repair did not work it tossed another code about emission module and it then had metal in the oil 5) the valves rings had to be replaced. 6) 3 more codes in shop today! 5)
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
