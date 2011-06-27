Used 2003 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$3,200Great Deal | $1,251 below market
2003 GMC Yukon SLE216,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z23J106145
Stock: 122699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$5,500Good Deal | $654 below market
2003 GMC Yukon SLE157,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lunghamer Buick GMC - Waterford / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27499 miles below market average! Pewter Metallic 2003 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Pewter Metallic, Neutral/Shale w/Ultrasoft Leather Seat Trim, 2-Position Driver-Side Memory, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Assist Steps, Color-Keyed Heated Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Compass, Driver Information Center, Dual front impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Power Adjustable Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Rear Seat Radio Controls, Remote keyless entry, SLT Marketing Option Package, SLT Marketing Option Package w/R7D, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasoft Leather Seat Trim, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z03J312936
Stock: 567241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,780Good Deal | $333 below market
2003 GMC Yukon SLE145,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION YUKON HAS TO OFFER---PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --GRAY Interior and GRAY Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options 26 gallon fuel tank 4-wheel drive Air bags frontal driver & right front passenger-inc: Passenger Sensing System Air dam Gray Alternator 145 amps Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps-inc: rundown protection & retained accessory power Brake/transmission shift interlock Bumper rear chrome step-inc: pad Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator Cruise control electronic w/set & resume speed-inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster Cupholders in front seating area Cupholders in rear of floor console Defogger rear-window electric Door trim lights on front doors side reflectors on rear doors Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler & tailpipe Floor covering color-keyed carpeting Fog lamps front rectangular halogen Grille chrome surround Headlamps dual halogen composite-inc: flash-to-pass feature & automatic lamp control Pwr steering Recovery hooks 2 front frame-mounted SLT decor Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable-inc: brake/transmission shift interlock Steering wheel leather-wrapped rim Black Storage bin behind rear driver side quarter panel Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride Suspension front independent torsion bar & stabilizer bar Trailering wiring harness 7-wire Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver safety belt unfasten turn signal on Wipers intermittent front wet-arm w/pulse washers Transfer case electronic Autotrac-inc: push-button controls GVWR 6800 lbs. (3084 kg) Suspension rear multi-link w/coil springs Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear w/matching tire Tire carrier outside spare lockable Tools mechanical jack & wheel wrench gloves & courtesy mat stored in rear quarter trim Bumper front chrome Moldings bodyside body-color w/bright insert Assist steps Black mounted between front & rear wheels at bottom of rocker panel Glass Solar-Ray deep tinted (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield driver & front passenger) Body liftgate w/liftglass rear door system-inc: rear-window wiper/washer Console floor-inc: storage area coin holder cupholders & integrated 2nd row audio & HVAC controls Tow/haul mode selector button located at end of shift lever Cupholders driver & passenger side in 3rd row side trim Smoker's Package-inc: ashtray & lighter Floormats color-keyed carpeted front & 2nd row removable Instrumentation analog-inc: speedometer odometer w/trip odometer fuel level voltmeter engine temperature oil pressure tachometer Windows power-inc: driver express-down & lockout features Air conditioning tri-zone automatic individual climate settings for driver right front passenger & rear passengers-inc: front & rear HVAC systems Heater & defogger-inc: front & side window defoggers rear passenger heating ducts & heater rear auxiliary Sound system feature Bose Premium speaker system 9 speakers-inc: subwoofer in center console Sound system feature rear audio controls-inc: dual headphone jacks Power outlets auxiliary 2 on instrument panel 1 in cargo area 12-volt Armrests driver & passenger doors padded Mirror inside rearview electrochromic (light-sensitive auto-dimming) 8-point compass outside temperature indicator & right front passenger air bag status Visors padded Shale-colored driver & passenger side w/cloth trim extenders illuminated vanity mirrors & corner storage pockets on back of visors Assist handles front passenger & outboard 2nd row seats Coat hooks driver & passenger side rear seat & cargo area
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z53R296329
Stock: C35R4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,134
2003 GMC Yukon SLE173,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2003 GMC Yukon SLT Garnet Red MetallicYukon SLT, 4D Sport Utility, RWD, Garnet Red Metallic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13V03J291192
Stock: 1159403Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $9,000
2003 GMC Yukon SLE152,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inflowtech Motors - South San Francisco / California
Bought Brand New and Very Carefully and Regularly Maintained. Been a super dependable family vehicle. Fully Equipped. All systems functional (see below for exceptions) Delivered complete with all records, all keys, books, mats and tools. Even extra set of mats included. Oil Service done about every 3K miles. Tires and Brakes Super. Never Smoked or Eaten In. Never off roaded. Always hand washed and detailed-waxed regularly (about every 6 mos). Clay done about every 2 years. Interior leather regularly cleaned and conditioned If you are looking for a super clean older SUV that will be a dependable vehicle, given its meticulous service history and care---This is The One! Issues: 1. Rear wiper washer fluid inoperable 2. CD Changer will not load CD's 3. Front bumper plastic trim on passenger side loose Best to check it out in person. Call with questions. Thanks! -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed.....Features..Camper/Towing Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 5.3l Flex Fuel V8 OHV 16v FI Engine, 5.3l V8 OHV 16v FI Engine, Front Side Airbags....FOR COMPLETE info and additional pictures cut/past this URL in your browser.....http://www.inflowtechmotors.com/vehicle-details/2003-gmc-yukon-slt-suv-2677aab644cf4be8a0192b4ccee43168......... -- EXTERIOR: Good Overall Exterior Condition; Original Paint; Excellent Windshield; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- SERVICE HISTORY: One Owner; Non-Smoker; Garage Kept; All Scheduled Maintenance Completed; Have All Service Records, Original Manuals, Keys -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Center Console, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt-Adjustable, ABS: 4-Wheel, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Power Brakes, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Clock, Radio: AM/FM, Tachometer, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheel Type: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Roof Rack, Front Airbags: Dual, Power Door Locks, Rear Seat Type: Split-Bench, Camper/Towing Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 5.3L Flex Fuel V8 Ohv 16V Fi Engine, 5.3L V8 Ohv 16V Fi Engine, Front Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T63J164352
Stock: 010112VK01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999
2003 GMC Yukon Denali195,274 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Buick GMC - Statesville / North Carolina
Plus Tax, Tag and 799 Admin Fee. Plus 750 First Place Finish. Must finance with GM financial . Must qualify for all rebates. All Rebates to Dealer. See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U63J204984
Stock: J204984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $8,995
2003 GMC Yukon Denali145,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Priced Below Market! ThisYukon Denali will sell fast!* *This 2003 GMC Yukon Denali Denali* will sell fast *Leather Seats* *Satellite Radio* *Multi-Zone Air Conditioning* *Please let us help you with Finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and Explaining purchase, lease, and financing options.* *George Gee Buick GMC prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U93J283471
Stock: 16732U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,977
2003 GMC Yukon SLE116,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13T73R238652
Stock: 10485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,502 below market
2004 GMC Yukon SLE182,797 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z44J149161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,971Great Deal | $2,936 below market
2004 GMC Yukon SLE198,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Uebelhor & Sons Chevrolet - Jasper / Indiana
4WD. Onyx Black 2004 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelRecent Arrival!Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z64J169329
Stock: 24351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Price Drop$4,499Good Deal | $1,418 below market
2004 GMC Yukon SLE223,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve's Hometown Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fruitland / Idaho
Delivers 18 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This GMC Yukon boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Customer Dialogue Network, WHEELS, 4-16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) 6-LUG BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM includes steel spare (aluminum with 3rd row seat) (STD), UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER, HOMELINK includes garage door opener, programmable.*This GMC Yukon Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE bi-state variable shock dampening and rear air-assisted load-leveling, SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power., SOUND SYSTEM PLUS PACKAGE includes (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (U2K) Sound system feature, satellite XM digital sound system (requires extra charge customer paid subscription) and (UK3) steering wheel mounted controls for audio and driver information center, SAFE AND SECURE PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar, (UK3) Steering wheel, mounted controls, (AJ7) Air bags, side-impact and (JL4) StabiliTrak, CARGO PACKAGE includes cargo shade, cargo net, cargo mat and luggage rack center rails, 1SD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (L59) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI Flex-fuel or (LM7) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI, (AN3) Seats, front leather seating surfaces power reclining full-feature buckets, Driver information center, (PDC) Cargo package, (DL3) Mirrors, outside rearview, power folding, (UE1) OnStar, 1-year safe and sound service, (JF4) Pedals, power adjustable, (UK3) Steering wheel, mounted controls, (ZM9) Universal transmitter, Homelink, (PDF) Sound System Plus Package, (AS3) Seats, rear 3rd row vinyl 50/50 split-bench , ULTRASOFT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC , electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, TIRES, P265/70R16, ALL-SEASON TOURING, BLACKWALL (STD).* Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 16 Service Records.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Steve's Hometown Chevrolet located at 1011 NW 16th Street, Fruitland, ID 83661 can get you a trustworthy Yukon today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T74J244454
Stock: 20244454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $4,983 below market
2004 GMC Yukon Denali118,598 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U94J174087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,250Fair Deal
2004 GMC Yukon SLE194,460 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Today we have a 2004 GMC Yukon SLT with 3rd row seating sunroof 4WD 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission tow package rear DVD heated leather seats and Bose system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z24J282761
Stock: 24133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,950Fair Deal
2004 GMC Yukon SLE207,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
2 J Motor Company - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z84R285715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,977
2002 GMC Yukon SLE187,672 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Cloud Auto Group - Stafford / Virginia
**2002 GMC YUKON 4X4 with powerful 4.8L (293) SFI V8 (Vortec) engine and driven only 187000 miles! Fully loaded and much more! CARFAX CERTIFIED**FINANCING AVAILABLE** This Car also qualifies for 3 Months Nationwide Warranty in the Car Cloud Auto Group inventory only if you pay full price plus the fees. Car Cloud Auto Group provides FINANCING to all it respectful customers, NO finance available for this unite. CASHONLY . Please do not hesitate if you have any question. This car is a must see, so feel free to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z42R281187
Stock: CCA2317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,599Fair Deal
2004 GMC Yukon Denali150,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Cadillac - Warren / Michigan
LOCAL TRADE from a very conscience owner. We completed our inspection, and found no service work needed. None. Nada. All required maintenance was completely up-to-date! So now, all it needs is you behind the wheel!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63UX4J166712
Stock: X90690A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $8,299
2004 GMC Yukon Denali178,463 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [2... SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRI... SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE, BI-STAT...KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat GMC Yukon Denali with Onyx Black exterior and Stone Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 5200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector (Includes (UG1) Universal transmitter), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE, BI-STATE VARIABLE SHOCK DAMPENING AND REAR AIR-ASSISTED LOAD-LEVELING (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [242.1 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. [492.8 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD).EXPERTS CONCLUDE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U64J137255
Stock: T4J137255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $13,990
2004 GMC Yukon Denali116,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Coal City / Illinois
1 OWNER!! LIFTED!! 35 INCH TIRES!! RUST FREE CALIFORNIA SUV!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U54J160204
Stock: E128
Certified Pre-Owned: No