Inflowtech Motors - South San Francisco / California

Bought Brand New and Very Carefully and Regularly Maintained. Been a super dependable family vehicle. Fully Equipped. All systems functional (see below for exceptions) Delivered complete with all records, all keys, books, mats and tools. Even extra set of mats included. Oil Service done about every 3K miles. Tires and Brakes Super. Never Smoked or Eaten In. Never off roaded. Always hand washed and detailed-waxed regularly (about every 6 mos). Clay done about every 2 years. Interior leather regularly cleaned and conditioned If you are looking for a super clean older SUV that will be a dependable vehicle, given its meticulous service history and care---This is The One! Issues: 1. Rear wiper washer fluid inoperable 2. CD Changer will not load CD's 3. Front bumper plastic trim on passenger side loose Best to check it out in person. Call with questions. Thanks! -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed.....Features..Camper/Towing Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 5.3l Flex Fuel V8 OHV 16v FI Engine, 5.3l V8 OHV 16v FI Engine, Front Side Airbags....FOR COMPLETE info and additional pictures cut/past this URL in your browser.....http://www.inflowtechmotors.com/vehicle-details/2003-gmc-yukon-slt-suv-2677aab644cf4be8a0192b4ccee43168......... -- EXTERIOR: Good Overall Exterior Condition; Original Paint; Excellent Windshield; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Excellent Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- SERVICE HISTORY: One Owner; Non-Smoker; Garage Kept; All Scheduled Maintenance Completed; Have All Service Records, Original Manuals, Keys -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Center Console, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt-Adjustable, ABS: 4-Wheel, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Power Brakes, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Clock, Radio: AM/FM, Tachometer, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheel Type: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Roof Rack, Front Airbags: Dual, Power Door Locks, Rear Seat Type: Split-Bench, Camper/Towing Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 5.3L Flex Fuel V8 Ohv 16V Fi Engine, 5.3L V8 Ohv 16V Fi Engine, Front Side Airbags

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEK13T63J164352

Stock: 010112VK01

Certified Pre-Owned: No

