Used 2005 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 149,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$2,992 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 GMC Yukon 4dr 4dr 1500 4WD SLE features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T55R251759
Stock: EYC-251759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 112,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,200$3,150 Below Market
Motor Inn of Carroll - Carroll / Iowa
Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,Anti Theft System,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Rear Radio Controls,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking Rear Differential,Four Wheel Drive,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Electrochromatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,-,Running Boards,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Traction Control,Transmission Overdrive Switch,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T65J116983
Stock: TTT3306B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 171,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,873$1,380 Below Market
King Chevrolet Buick GMC - Longmont / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Olympic White 2005 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD.Recent Arrival!We're Family!! King GM is a GM Mark of Excellence Award Winner five years in a row. We've been the recipient of many community awards in Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley too. We're family owned and operated, and community-oriented. Price valid only through our internet department. Price includes all applicable incentives. Internet price includes $750 dealer arranged finance rebate. Call 303-776-2650 to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T35J206446
Stock: 19060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 163,224 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,945$641 Below Market
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2005 GMC Yukon SLT. Moonroof, Heated Seats, DVD, Yukon SLT 4WD, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Sport Red Metallic, Pewter/Dark Pewter Leather, 2-Position Driver-Side Memory, 60/40 Split-Folding Middle Bench Seat, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Assist Steps, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Color-Keyed Power Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Cupholders, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Floor Console, Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Universal Transmitter, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, SLT Marketing Option Package 1SD, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Ultrasoft Leather Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 9334 miles below market average! 2005 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T75J154674
Stock: 20301B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 245,192 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,995$407 Below Market
Herpolsheimer's - Seward / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U05J118413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,922
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2005 GMC Yukon SLT 4D Sport Utility Carbon Metallic RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **TOW PACKAGE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13T15J196125
Stock: TT200273Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 180,700 miles
$6,575
AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Slt Preferred Equipment Group Safe And Secure Package Suspension Package; Autoride Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Seats; Rear 3Rd Row Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; All-Belts-To-Seat; Removable Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Captains Chairs 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Front Passenger Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Wheels; 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 6-Spoke Premium Aluminum Cargo Package Pedals; Power Adjustable Universal Transmitter; Homelink Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Customer Dialogue Network Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power Folding; Power Adjustable; Heated Paint; Solid Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package Discount Not Desired Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Ultrasoft Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Hyundai Tempe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2005 GMC Yukon SLT. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13T55J238683
Stock: 5J238683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 184,895 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,498
Ford Lincoln of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee
AWD, Priced below Market!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63UX5J263698
Stock: T263698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 177,339 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
SLT trim. Leather Seats, DVD, Tow Hitch, Premium Sound System, WHEELS, 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 6-SPOKE PREMIUM ALUMINUM, Rear Air, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, CARGO PACKAGE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Running Boards, Premium Sound System MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (PDC) Cargo Package, (JF4) Pedals, power, adjustable, (AN3) Seats, front leather seating surfaces power reclining full-feature buckets, (AS3) Seats, rear 3rd row vinyl 50/50 split-bench, 3-passenger, (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (ZM9) Universal transmitter, HomeLink, (DL3) Mirrors, outside rearview, power folding, power adjustable, heated, color-keyed, driver side electrochromic, (LM7) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI, SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T15J116180
Stock: 7301D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 224,695 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Serra Kia of Gardendale - Gardendale / Alabama
Silver Birch Metallic 2005 4D Sport Utility GMC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Yukon SLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI**KEY FEATURES**, Cold A/C, Runs Great, Drives Great, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Assist Steps, Cupholders, Floor Console, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, SLT Marketing Option Package 1SC, Ultrasoft Leather Seating Surfaces.Here at Serra Kia of Gardendale. We have a wide selection of late model well maintained cars that receive a multi-point inspection to ensure it runs great, drives great, blows cold A/C and receives any required maintenance to makes sure its in great running condition. Beat the heat and drive home with cold AC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC13V65J234188
Stock: P234188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 162,400 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
Ultimate Rides - Coal City / Illinois
LIFTED!! 20 INCH WHEELS!! 35 INCH TIRES!! RUST FREE TEXAS TRUCK!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T85R165880
Stock: E110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,440 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick - Wahoo / Nebraska
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2005 GMC Yukon SLT makes room for the whole team. StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system (Standard on TC15706. Required and only available on TK15706 with (LM7/L59) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI.) (Not standard on Commercial Fleet orders), Air bags, frontal, dual-stage, driver and right front passenger, includes Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints, even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owners Manual for more safety information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE includes 46mm diameter high pressure gas shocks (STD), SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (PDC) Cargo Package, (JF4) Pedals, power, adjustable, (AN3) Seats, front leather seating surfaces power reclining full-feature buckets, (AS3) Seats, rear 3rd row vinyl 50/50 split-bench, 3-passenger, (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (ZM9) Universal transmitter, HomeLink, (DL3) Mirrors, outside rearview, power folding, power adjustable, heated, color-keyed, driver side electrochromic, (LM7) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI, CARGO PACKAGE includes (AP9) cargo net, (V1K) luggage rack center rails, (B39) cargo mat (not included if 3rd row seat is ordered) and (RYJ) cargo shade (not included if 3rd row seat is ordered), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, TIRES, P265/70R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE includes 46mm diameter high pressure gas shocks (STD). Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Sid Dillon Wahoo located at 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066 to make this car yours today! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, Nebraska Sid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T45J113712
Stock: 5L563B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 114,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,234
Jerry Seiner Cadillac - Salt Lake City / Utah
AWD. 13/17 City/Highway MPG Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive AWD We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. Were picky because we know youre picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that dont pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in Salt Lake!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U75J123222
Stock: 94186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,597 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Government Use
$7,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!!! Your JOB is your CREDIT! Take a look at this 2005 GMC Yukon for the family! This super clean family SUV is V8, 5.3L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We have been in business for over 20 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T65J227145
Stock: c038288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2017
- 150,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,500
Wheels and Deals - Santa Clara / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U65J179801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,000$1,599 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.3L V8 engine with 295hp @ 5200rpm and 335ft-lb @ 4000rpm 15mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2006 GMC Yukon 1500 and drive with confidence. This model features a high end BOSE stereo system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this unit. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z46R132011
Stock: UT132011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 182,797 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,502 Below Market
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z44J149161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,971$2,936 Below Market
Uebelhor & Sons Chevrolet - Jasper / Indiana
4WD. Onyx Black 2004 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelRecent Arrival!Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z64J169329
Stock: 24351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(82%)
- 4(16%)
- 2(2%)
