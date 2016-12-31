Used 2016 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. On almost any road condition, this GMC Yukon SLT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Yukon SLT. Well-known by many, the Yukon has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2016 GMC Yukon: The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that occupy the road. With three rows of seating, powerful engines and a truck-based chassis with good ground clearance, the Yukon excels at taking anyone anywhere. Its secondary mission is one of luxury, the Yukon can be outfitted with enough options to do a credible impersonation of a limousine if need be. Everything from sumptuous leather to state of the art rear-seat entertainment systems can be had on the GMC Yukon. Prices start at around $48,00

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2BKC3GR235394

Stock: 235394

Certified Pre-Owned: No

