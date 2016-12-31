Used 2016 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,498$9,020 Below Market
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
LUTHER CAMBRIDGE BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 763-689-7600 ==== 700 Garfield St S. Cambridge, Mn 55008 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AKC2GR228477
Stock: N228477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 83,613 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,997
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes power sunroof rear seat entertainment system and Audio system with navigation, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated/Cooled Front Seats.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ7GR337854
Stock: TGR337854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 14,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,435$4,753 Below Market
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2016 GMC Yukon Denali CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 GMC Yukon Denali in Onyx Black vehicle highlights include, *One Owner*, *Low Miles*, *Local Trade*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, *Navigation System*, *Leather*, *Sunroof / Moonroof*, **6 Month / 6000 Mile Limited Warranty at No Cost To You*, Yukon Denali, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather, 17" Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, Air Conditioning, Automatic Collision Preparation, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Brake assist, CD Player, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Liftgate, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control, Unauthorized Entry Electrical Theft Deterrent Sys., Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 22" x 9" 6-Spk Chrome Multi-Feature Design, Wireless Charging. 4WD Odometer is 52975 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2GR351092
Stock: LFA41980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 39,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,500$4,529 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *NAVIGATION*, *LEATHER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, *AUX PORT*, REMOTE START, *4WD*, *POWER SEAT*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS*, Yukon Denali, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 4WD, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Security Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Open Road Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Unauthorized Entry Electrical Theft Deterrent Sys., Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ0GR330970
Stock: A3865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 94,478 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,800$6,447 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! . THIS CAR IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document or preparation charge. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Amg auto inc. is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ3GR245590
Stock: 245590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 105,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,894$3,655 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
4 WHEEL DRIVE!!! NAVIGATION!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! LEATHER INTERIOR!!! SUNROOF!!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT!!!! RUNNING BOARDS!!!! THIRD ROW SEATS!!! CAPTAIN CHARS!!! CLIMATE CONTROL!!!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!!! HEATED REAR SEATS!!! PUSH START BUTTON!!! FOG LAMPS!!! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!!! TRACTION CONTROL!!! PARKING ASSIST!!! LANE ASSIST!!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! ALLOY WHEELS!!! POWER WINDOWS!!! POWER MIRRORS!!!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!!! POWER AND MEMORY SEATS!!!! BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 GMC Yukon IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Pagackages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8GR152807
Stock: 152807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 60,481 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,300$4,590 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, **AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **LEATHER**, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *4WD*, 4WD, 17" Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. 4WD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6GR363276
Stock: P4340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 149,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998$2,918 Below Market
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2016 GMC Yukon Denali has a 6.2L V8 engine, Automatic 8-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 21 MPG Hwy** This car sparkles! SPECIAL WEB PRICING*** 4 Wheel Drive... Optional equipment includes: Wheels: 22' x 9' 6-Spk Chrome Multi-Feature Design, Open Road Package, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, (0 P) Crimson Red Tintcoat, Head-Up Display, Enhanced Security Package, Polished Exhaust Tip (LPO)... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6GR475625
Stock: 45075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 121,883 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,680$4,466 Below Market
Carl Black Buick GMC - Roswell / Georgia
Please contact dealer for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8GR181627
Stock: 2300372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 68,723 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,800$5,964 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. On almost any road condition, this GMC Yukon SLT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Yukon SLT. Well-known by many, the Yukon has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2016 GMC Yukon: The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that occupy the road. With three rows of seating, powerful engines and a truck-based chassis with good ground clearance, the Yukon excels at taking anyone anywhere. Its secondary mission is one of luxury, the Yukon can be outfitted with enough options to do a credible impersonation of a limousine if need be. Everything from sumptuous leather to state of the art rear-seat entertainment systems can be had on the GMC Yukon. Prices start at around $48,00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC3GR235394
Stock: 235394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,935$4,470 Below Market
Lester Glenn Ford - Ocean / New Jersey
This 2016 GMC Yukon SLT is offered to you for sale by Lester Glenn Ford.If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued "utility" above "sport." Not anymore! The GMC Yukon SLT redefines the SUV and makes the perfect "all around" family companion.Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Equipped with 4WD, this GMC Yukon SLT gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take.Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Yukon SLT is in a league of its own This pre-owned GMC Yukon looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept.Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream.More information about the 2016 GMC Yukon:The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that occupy the road. With three rows of seating, powerful engines and a truck-based chassis with good ground clearance, the Yukon excels at taking anyone anywhere. Its secondary mission is one of luxury, the Yukon can be outfitted with enough options to do a credible impersonation of a limousine if need be. Everything from sumptuous leather to state of the art rear-seat entertainment systems can be had on the GMC Yukon. Prices start at around $54,000.Interesting features of this model are rugged truck-based chassis, luxurious interior appointments available, Spacious interior, and three rows of seating.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: 732-775-1500***THIS VEHICLE IS BE SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC5GR140285
Stock: GR14028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 90,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,275$4,764 Below Market
Bob Steele Chevrolet - Cocoa / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, *Sirius XM, * Bluetooth, * 8' Diag HD Color Touchscreen, *Apple Carplay / Android Auto, * Backup Camera, * 3RD Row Seating, * Navigation, * Bose High End Sound Package, * 4g LTE Wi-Fi, * OnStar, * Leather Seats, * Side Blind Zone Alert, * Lane Change Alert, * Rear Park Assist, *Rear Cross Traffic Alert, * Remote Start, * Rear Liftgate Power, * Heated & Ventilated Seats, * Forward Collison Alert, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Navigation System, Safety Alert Driver Seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com SteeleDEALS.com. 2016 GMC Yukon Denali
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2GR263434
Stock: G6761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 51,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999$4,054 Below Market
Concord Honda - Concord / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This GMC Yukon boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE FROST TRICOAT, WHEELS, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD).*This GMC Yukon Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD Increased capacity, Premium Smooth Ride with Air leveler, OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, HD TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (GU6) 3.42 Axle Ratio, (JL1) Trailer brake controller, (Z85) Suspension Package and includes (NQH) transfer case, active, 2-speed with 4WD models, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE body security content, includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system, (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, door and liftgate lock shields and glass break sensors in rear quarter glass and liftgate window, removes sunglass holder and conversation mirror from overhead console , TRANSFER CASE, ACTIVE, 2-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM content theft alarm, self-powered horn, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Concord Honda, 1461 Concord Ave, Concord, CA 94520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC4GR247327
Stock: MGR247327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Yukon Denali54,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995$3,256 Below Market
Simpson Buick GMC - Buena Park / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package! Ask us how., Please call for more details., 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, 17' Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, CD Player, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Memory Package, Navigation System, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20' x 9' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging. Onyx Black All Roads Lead to Simpson.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ5GR394392
Stock: X394392
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 41,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,800$3,616 Below Market
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Abundant in style, comfort, and power, our ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CAR FAX CERTIFIED, FULLY LOADED, SHOW-ROOM 2016 GMC Yukon Denali in Onyx Black is everything you want and more! Powered by an impressive 6.2 Liter V8 that offers 420hp while tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Rear Wheel Drive combination, enjoy near 20mpg on the open road. Jump in, enjoy spirited acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride with a stable coil-over-shock front suspension and impressive strength you can feel the moment you slip behind the wheel. The statuesque stance of our Denali is accentuated by 20-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate. Once inside our Denali, you'll love remote engine start, leather heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats and a heated steering wheel. GMC IntelliLink3, full-color navigation, sunroof, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free voice pass-through, Apple CarPlay, available WiFi, DVD entertainment, and Bose audio are top-shelf amenities that keep you connected and in-the-know as you make your way in your Yukon Denali. With our GMC, drive with supreme peace of mind knowing your Yukon has been meticulously crafted with airbags, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, anti-lock brakes, and available OnStar emergency telematics. Reward yourself with the security and style that can only come from Yukon Denali! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ5GR449861
Stock: 11150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$4,422 Below Market
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2016 GMC Yukon Denali ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ0GR104236
Stock: SA1319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2019
- 79,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,498$3,604 Below Market
Pettijohn Ford Lincoln - Bethany / Missouri
+ No Hidden Fees of Any Kind, 4WD/AWD, Leather Seats, Third Row Seating / 3rd Row Seating, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seats, A/C Seats/Cooled Seats, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Memory Seat, ** Trailer Brake Controller **. For complete details visit PettijohnAuto.com. Pettijohn Auto Center is located right on Interstate 35 halfway between Des Moines, Iowa and Kansas City, Missouri. Pettijohns is Family Owned and Operated and weve been selling and servicing cars in Northwest Missouri since 1924. We never charge any hidden fees (that means no doc fees, no restocking fees, and no forfeited discounts if you dont finance or have a trade in) the price you see online is highest price youll pay. Plus we price our cars by scanning the market to make sure our prices are among the best in our region so our vehicles sell fast! To make sure this one is still available click the enter your name and email in the contact form or call 660-425-2244.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ3GR400560
Stock: P6501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 60,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2016 GMC Yukon SLE is a One Owner vehicle, Iridium Metallic exterior, and Jet Black interior. Key features include Convenience package, Back up camera, Smart device integration, WIFI hotspot, Multizone air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated mirrors, Premium sound system, CD player, Smart device integration, Aluminum wheels, Auxiliary input, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AKC2GR185911
Stock: TGR185911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon
- 5(40%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(30%)
- 2(20%)
Related GMC Yukon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Beaumont TX
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Little Rock AR
- Used GMC Envoy Fargo ND
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Columbus GA
- Used GMC Envoy Melbourne FL
- Used GMC Terrain Wilmington NC
- Used GMC Terrain Omaha NE
- Used GMC Envoy Little Rock AR
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Miami Beach FL
- Used GMC Terrain Fayetteville NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Terrain 2017 Fort Worth TX
- Used GMC Acadia 2014 Bangor ME
- Used GMC Terrain 2011 Little Rock AR
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020