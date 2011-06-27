1992 GMC Yukon Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,054 - $2,235
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Totally redesigned and based on same platform and sheetmetal as Sierra pickup, the old Jimmy becomes the Yukon to differentiate it from the Sonoma-based Jimmy. Six-passenger seating is standard. Cargo area gets fixed metal roof rather than fiberglass shell. Four-wheel ABS is standard and works in 4WD. New Sport appearance package includes two-tone paint and wheelwell flares. Diesel option is dropped. Five-speed manual is standard transmission. An automatic is optional. Shift-on-the-fly 4WD is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Yukon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
S. Bradley,10/23/2003
A perfect "tank" for my teenaged (and now college aged) daughter! It holds ALL her stuff when packed to the gills with a cargo carrier on top. Mileage is surprisingly good (15-16 mpg) with its low gear ratio for towing. Its bright Bahama Blue with a red stripe and its good performance make it the only "sports car" in our family of SUVs. Some maintenance, but no real mechanical trouble compared to my two newer Tahoes. This is more like my trusy old suburban.
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
