General Motors is reviving its most embarrassingly macho nameplate for an unlikely new pickup truck. After GM finishes retooling its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant for EV production, the first vehicle off the line will be the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. You read that right — the brand most closely associated with burly gas-guzzling SUVs is going eco-friendly. Equally shocking are the new Hummer's stats.

GMC says the Hummer EV will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, which is highly impressive for what we expect is a full-size pickup. Power output is estimated at 1,000 horsepower, which is significantly higher than what Rivian projects its R1T — the Hummer EV's most direct rival — will produce.

But most shockingly, GMC is reporting a staggering 11,500 lb-ft of torque, which, if true, would represent a quantum leap in both electric motor and battery technology. But not that long ago Tesla reported the new Roadster would have over 7,000 lb-ft of torque only to later clarify that the figure was wheel torque and not engine torque.

The difference has to do with gearing between the motor and the wheel. In fact, based on some loose back-of-the-napkin math, a current GMC Sierra 2500HD with a diesel motor produces a bit more than 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque in first gear. The Sierra's diesel makes 910 lb-ft of engine torque, so it's definitely no slouch, but either way we expect that at some point GM will clarify its torque numbers just as Tesla did.

Additional information, including battery size, estimated range, towing capacity and price, will be revealed closer to the Hummer EV's expected release date of early 2022.