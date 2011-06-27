Vehicle overview

As even the most casual observer would note, the 2012 GMC Yukon is essentially an identical twin to its Chevy Tahoe relative. Sure, minor styling differences of the front and rear ends lend some distinction, but otherwise these two full-size SUVs share the same strengths and weaknesses. Thankfully, there are much more of the former than the latter.

Sporting standard V8 power, a burly frame, up to nine-passenger capacity and the ability to tow up to 8,400 pounds, the Yukon remains one of the best choices in the dwindling class of truck-based SUVs. Additional strengths include reasonably composed ride and handling and a handsome cabin with high-quality materials.

As rugged, tow-ready vehicles go, the 2012 GMC Yukon (or its Tahoe sibling) remains one of the best. The Ford Expedition could also be considered; it isn't as powerful but does offer a fold-away third-row seat. The Toyota Sequoia is likely the Yukon's most serious competitor, as it provides a similar mix of performance and utility.

But unless you need those prodigious abilities, a large crossover SUV will likely be a better choice. The GMC Acadia, for example, drives more comfortably, gets higher fuel economy and has a third-row seat that's roomier, easier to reach and conveniently folds down into the cargo floor. The Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer are two other top models to consider.