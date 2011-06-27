Vehicle overview

Redesigned three years ago, the GMC Yukon continues its strong appeal for 2009. Growing families and other serious truck shoppers who require a roomy and comfortable full-size SUV that can also pull or haul most anything they'd require will find much to like in the Yukon. Unlike lighter-duty car-based crossover utilities intended primarily for transporting passengers, GMC's Yukon (as well as its siblings, the Chevy Tahoe and extra-long Yukon XL variant) features a full truck frame ideally suited for towing heavy loads and hauling up to nine occupants and their stuff wherever road or trail beckons.

Since its overhaul, the GMC Yukon (and its Chevy Tahoe twin) has successfully addressed a previous shortcoming with dramatically improved cabin design, fit and finish. GM's standard full-size SUVs now compare favorably in terms of interior quality with rivals such as Ford's Expedition and Nissan's Armada.

Revisions for 2009 consist of a few features upgrades and several economy-related enhancements. All models feature a standard third-row seat, and a more flexible six-speed automatic transmission is now paired with the 5.3-liter V8 engine. A fuel-economy-minded XFE package debuts, as does a heavy-duty trailering package with integrated brake controller.

For those who want to stay connected and informed, there's the latest OnStar system with Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio with real-time traffic alerts. Safety advances include an available blind spot alert system on Denali models that uses radar sensors to signal traffic in your blind zones. There is also a new rearview camera system (available separately from the navigation system combination of the past) that uses a 3.5-inch screen inside the rearview mirror. The luxurious Denali model moves further upscale with premium amenities like a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, and a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 with more than 400 horsepower and E85 FlexFuel capability.

If you truly need the versatility to haul around a large group or tow 8,000 pounds, it doesn't get much better than the nicely finished and versatile 2009 GMC Yukon. While not exactly nimble, it has reasonable maneuverability while providing all the space, comfort and capability that shoppers of large sport-utilities could hope for. But unless you need this workhorse's massive towing and hauling capabilities, you'd probably be better served by a more fuel-efficient and carlike large crossover, such as GMC's own Acadia or the Mazda CX-9.