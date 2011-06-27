  1. Home
1998 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo space. Powerful V-8 engine. Easy to drive in urban areas.
  • Unrefined on-road ride. Mushy brake pedal. Oddly reclined seatbacks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until this year, General Motors had a lock on the midsize sport-utility market, but couldn't build enough to meet demand because of a serious lack of production capacity. The result? Inflated prices as dealers struggled to keep the Yukon and its Chevrolet Tahoe twin in stock. Then, GM refurbished a plant in Arlington, Texas, (which used to produce full-size Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillac sedans) and Yukon/Tahoe production was effectively doubled.

Unfortunately for GM, the additional plant capacity may have come a bit too late. Ford released the midsized Expedition last year, and this F-150 pickup-based SUV is more refined but less powerful than the GM twins. This year, Dodge releases the Durango, based on the fresh Dakota platform and sure to be slightly smaller and easier to maneuver than the GM and Ford behemoths. And Lincoln is assaulting our eyesight with the overdone Navigator, which is currently selling faster than condoms at a drive-in theater. Since four-door SUVs sell much better than two-door models, the smaller Yukon has been retired from the lineup this year.

In the size race, the remaining Yukon four-door fits squarely between the Jimmy compact and the big-bruiser Suburban wagons. Squint your eyes, in fact, and the difference between a Yukon and Suburban begins to evaporate, despite the latter's extra 20 inches of steel. Ford's Expedition is a bit larger than the Yukon, while the Dodge Durango is slightly smaller. Both of these competitors offer eight-passenger seating, which is not available on the Yukon.

Yukon's interior has been borrowed from the full-size Sierra pickup. This year, the airbags are of the reduced force second generation variety. Carpeted floor mats and a carpeted reversible cargo mat are standard equipment. Also standard for 1998 is a power driver's seat, a theft-deterrent system, an electrochromic rearview mirror, and a new automatic 4WD system on K-series models. Rear air conditioning is newly optional, as is a Luxury Convenience Package that includes heated seats, heated exterior mirrors, a power passenger seat, and a HomeLink transmitter.

How does the Yukon stack up against the Expedition? The Ford is more refined and comfortable, but we prefer Yukon's dated exterior styling and more maneuverable size. Smooth overhead-cam engines power the Ford, but we prefer the torque and roar of GMC's Vortec 5700 V8. Neither is easy to climb into, particularly without running boards, but the Yukon's lower ride height makes access much easier. As drivers, we prefer the Yukon's powerful engine over the Expedition's refinement. Naturally, though, you can still expect truck-style ride and handling, but reasonable comfort on the road.

With new competitors arriving annually and increased production capacity, GMC dealers have little reason to gouge customers on Yukon pricing. Just threaten to go down the street and pick up a new Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, or Dodge Durango; the dealer should be eager to play ball.

1998 Highlights

The two-door model gets the ax this year. Rear-seat passengers are cooled by a newly optional rear air conditioning system. A host of new standard features has been added, including carpeted floor mats. Three new colors spruce up the outside a bit, and second-generation airbags are standard inside.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Yukon.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

98 Yukon SLT
BROWNIE,11/12/2008
This is the second one I have owned. Very comfortable, good tow vehichle, fairly decent fuel mileage for the size. Gas mileage as good or better than much smaller SUV's but with much more room and comfort. Tailgate model much more versitile for hauling than barn door models. Nice highway ride, and excellent turning ablilities in parking lot situations.
Love My SUV
Love My SUV,05/03/2010
I bought my truck a few years ago, already used, with 100,000 miles already on it. I have been very satisfied with my truck. Very comfortable and roomy. I have had a few front end repairs such as suspension and etc. but no engine or transmission problems to date. I am currently over 200,000 miles and its still going strong. The fixes have been costly but few. I would recommend this truck to anyone who has the money for gas!
Reliable and Indestructible
Don,12/02/2015
SLT 4dr SUV
Purchased this vehicle brand new in 1998 and has given me no major troubles. Great power and always starts. If your purchasing check the running boards and check for play in the front end. Besides that it will be 100% solid.
mvsuv
suv,08/04/2002
did not like the suv until we test drove it.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 GMC Yukon


Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 GMC Yukon

Used 1998 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, and SLE 4dr SUV.

