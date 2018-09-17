  1. Home
2019 GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV Exterior
6.9/10 Expert Rating
GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV Exterior
GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV Exterior
GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV Exterior
GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV Exterior
+166
2019 GMC Yukon
MSRP Range: $49,600 - $69,700

Select a trim
Build & Price

Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?

If you're opting for the GMC Yukon over the nearly identical Chevy Tahoe, you might as well skip right to the Denali. You get a much better powertrain and more sophisticated suspension, nicer interior materials, and all the bells and whistles. It's also only a tiny price bump over the SLT with the powertrain upgrade from the Graphite Performance Edition package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Seating for up to nine people
  • Impressive towing capacity from standard V8 engine
  • Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
Cons
  • Sluggish engine and brake responses with standard engine
  • High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
What's new
  • New Graphite Edition package for the SLT trim
  • Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

There aren't many body-on-frame SUVs being made these days, but the 2019 GMC Yukon happens to be one of them. Like its corporate sibling, the Chevy Tahoe, the Yukon offers ruggedness and high towing capacity that only this kind of vehicle can deliver. A V8 engine comes standard, and available four-wheel drive with low-range gearing provides traction when you need it most.

The Yukon, however, also has some flaws commonly associated with this kind of vehicle. Cargo space isn't as efficient as what you get from a car-based crossover SUV, nor is its use of fuel. We're also not fond of the base V8's sluggish responsiveness. Opt for the bigger 6.2-liter V8 and the road-adapting MagneRide suspension, though, and the Yukon's ride and driving experience begin to fall in line with more modern vehicles. As a bonus, the 10-speed automatic transmission that comes with the bigger engine can match the highway mileage of the smaller V8.

Even so, we'd recommend checking out the Yukon's closest competitor, the recently redesigned Ford Expedition. It's also a traditional body-on-frame SUV, but it has a higher maximum towing capacity and superior cargo space and it's all around a more refined and upscale vehicle.

GMC Yukon models

The 2019 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven.

GMC offers two different engines based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is available with a single-speed transfer case that is optional for all trims, and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available. The Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with a new 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. The optional four-wheel drive includes a standard two-speed transfer case.

Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.

On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar communications (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt household power outlet, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.

There are two versions of the SLT trim: SLT Standard Edition and plain-old SLT. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, along with leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. The SLT further gets you hands-free operation for the rear liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats.

For 2019, the SLT also gets two new packages. The Graphite Edition package is basically a blackout appearance package with 22-inch wheels. Then there's the Graphite Performance Edition package, a pricey add-on that includes the upgraded engine, transmission, and suspension from the Denali along with some extra tech features such as a head-up display and navigation.

Compared to the SLT, the top-of-the-line Denali trim adds the larger engine and 10-speed transmission (with low-range gearing on 4WD models), 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller, a head-up display, active noise cancellation, a wireless charging pad, second-row bucket seats, an upgraded driver information display, a navigation system and a 10-speaker surround-sound system.

Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional for SLE and SLT trims is an HD Trailering package with a unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension. The SLT and the Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Denali also offers power-retractable side steps.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the GMC Yukon SLT (6.2L V8 | 10-speed automatic | 4WD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.5

Driving

7.5
Equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 and adaptive suspension, the Yukon accelerates and handles impressively. Even so, the Yukon can't fully mask its truck-based roots. The braking and steering are also less than exceptional.

Acceleration

8.5
The optional 6.2-liter V8 sounds healthy, and power builds all the way to the redline. The Yukon is quick for the class with a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds. The engine is definitely strong, but it lacks responsiveness at low speeds. Some competitors feel more responsive in city driving or traffic.

Braking

5.5
The pedal feel is firm, but you have to push the pedal down quite a bit to get a strong braking response. In our panic-braking test, the Yukon took 141 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph. That's long by the current standards of this class.

Steering

6.0
The Yukon's steering is precise, and it builds appropriate resistance when going around turns. But there's no feedback from the road, and a numb spot is found around on-center. The Yukon requires a lot of tending to keep it tracking straight.

Handling

8.5
There's no denying physics — this is a big and heavy SUV. But the optional adaptive suspension does a good job of resisting body roll when cornering. The Yukon stays planted as long as you're not making tight turns.

Drivability

8.0
The 10-speed automatic performs well, executing rapid and smooth shifts without hesitation. It tends to hunt around on inclines or in traffic, but the transmission's quick responses mean that behavior isn't much of an annoyance.

Comfort

8.0
The comfortable front seats and a quiet cabin are the highlights. But even the trick adaptive suspension can't overcome the oversize wheels and unsophisticated chassis. All the options make this Yukon more comfortable than a base model, but they don't make it a class leader.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front- and second-row buckets are accommodating and nicely padded. They're certainly comfortable enough for long drives, but they're not as supportive as seats in some competitors. The third-row bench is very flat.

Ride comfort

7.0
The adaptive suspension takes the edge off the Yukon's otherwise very truck-ish ride. Small, sharp impulses are transmitted into the cabin, making for a busy ride over broken pavement. And while the ride is more settled than with the standard suspension, there's still a lot of body motion.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Noise isolation falls just short of excellent. You and your passengers are well-isolated from both traffic and tire noise, and wind noise stays a low whoosh at speed. Road noise over bumps is still audible, but that's about it.

Climate control

8.0
The three-zone system is easy to manage thanks to straightforward controls. Air blows strong and very cold or very hot. The back-and-butt or back-only heated seats warm up quickly, and seat ventilation is effective. It is annoying that you can't manually change air recirculation without kicking the system out of automatic mode.

Interior

7.0
The Yukon offers straightforward controls, plenty of room for first- and second-row passengers and a commanding view of the road ahead. But third-row leg- and footroom are severely limited, and outward visibility is mediocre.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls are clearly labeled and easy to locate, and you also get large buttons and dials. The infotainment was great when it launched, but this previous-generation system hasn't fared well with feature bloat. It's less easy to use than GM's newer setup found on other models.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The door openings are tall and square, and the doors open wide for easy access. The second-row seats flip forward to provide excellent third-row access. But the floor is very high off the ground, and the narrow running boards aren't that easy to use. Adults of average height or shorter will face a climb.

Driving position

8.0
Drivers should be able to find a comfortable position thanks to the wide range of adjustment for the seat height and telescoping steering wheel. You also get adjustable pedals and high armrests. Even though you sit quite high off the ground, you don't feel that tall in the vehicle because of the high beltline.

Roominess

6.5
Front- and second-row passengers get plenty of space. There is knee, elbow and shoulder room to spare. The third row has enough headroom for adults but is placed directly on the high floor, so adults will sit hugging their knees. There's also no toe room for third-row passengers. On anything more than a short trip, the third row is ultimately for kids only.

Visibility

6.0
The views straight ahead and to the sides are commanding, but otherwise visibility is poor. Thick front roof pillars make for big obstructions of cross-traffic. There are large rear three-quarter windows, but the second-row seats block their sightline. The rear view is partially obstructed when the third-row seat is raised.

Quality

6.0
GMC has added some extra surface coverings that make the cabin a bit nicer, but it's still a more plasticky interior than you'll find in some rivals. In our test Yukon, we also noted a few creaks throughout the cabin during normal driving.

Utility

7.0
An absurdly high load floor and tiny space behind the third row hurt the Yukon's utility. If you want to carry three rows of people and their stuff, you'll need to upgrade to the Yukon XL. Towing capacity is excellent, but the Yukon lacks the newest generation of towing aids.

Small-item storage

7.0
There is a generous center console bin, reasonably size cupholders for everyone, and door pockets with space for water bottles. But other SUVs offer more comprehensive storage solutions. It should be easier to organize all your stuff, especially for a vehicle this large.

Cargo space

5.5
With all the seats folded down, you get an impressive 94.7 cubic feet of storage space. But with the third row in place, the load floor is barely the length of a grocery bag. Plus, the load floor is almost 3 feet off the ground, so even adults will have to lift items above waist height to load them. To carry three rows of people and some stuff, opt for the longer Yukon XL.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
You'll need to lift safety seats and infants pretty high to get them situated or stand up in the vehicle. The LATCH anchors are clearly marked, and there's plenty of second-row room for even the bulkiest car seats. Third-row access is good (even though the floor is high), so kids in front-facing seats and boosters shouldn't have issues.

Towing

8.0
The Yukon's base towing capacity of 6,300 pounds and maximum capacity of 8,500 pounds are plenty stout. You can get an integrated brake controller and Trailer Sway Control but no backup assist. A few competitors have more tech and capability.

Technology

6.5
There's a decent array of technology features on the Yukon, but the full suite of driver aids and active safety features are optional extras on high-trim models. The infotainment system is dated.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Compared to the new generation of GM infotainment systems available in other GMC products, this version is noticeably dated. It's more complicated to navigate, and the mix of touch and button controls is awkward. The stereo's sound quality is average, but the system can handle plenty of volume without distortion.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard and connect quickly. We appreciate that the voice controls for the truck and your smartphone are both accessible. However, integration isn't entirely smooth. For example, you have to stop playing your phone audio to adjust the stereo's tone settings.

Driver aids

5.0
It continues to be frustrating that GMC restricts driver aids and safety features to option packages, and those are only available on the highest trims. Thankfully, we didn't have usability issues with the safety features that were installed on our test SUV (which lacked adaptive cruise control). The notable exception is the rearview camera, which is low-resolution and barely usable at night or in dark spaces.

Voice control

6.5
The voice controls work well enough for simple functions such as changing radio stations, but we had some issues inputting navigation destinations. The system sometimes forced us to take extra steps to complete a command.
2019 GMC Yukon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Yukon.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 50%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • interior
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • comfort
  • sound system
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Good Luxury SUV without being Too Blingy
Randy,
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

I have been driving a 2016 Yukon for 2 years, and now the 2019, so I have a pretty good knowledge of Yukon XL Denali. It drives more like a car, doesn't not feel as big as it is. I exchanged the 22" wheels for the 20". I think 20" gives it a better ride. Compared with other vehicles in its class the only think, I think it lacks is the seats could be a softer leather. Not as nice as Escalade ESV or Lincoln L but it is $15,000 - $20,000 less so I think the value is a great deal. I've taken trips cross county with it, and it is a smooth ride, cabin noise is quiet, acceleration plenty to get up and go when I need to. See our video review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUOcu8w2My8

2 out of 5 stars, Yukon
Yukon ,
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Very frustrating and disappointed that the A/C had a faulty muffler line assembly off the compressor . Had at the dealer at 740 miles found no refrigerant in system filled system added dye leak detection. Two weeks later May 7 2019 took truck back the dealer system not cooling. Replaced mentioned part and filled system seems to be working now . How can this have happened??

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

Denali 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$69,700
MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Denali 4dr SUV features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$66,700
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$60,600
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$57,600
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Yukon safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
Lane Keep Assist
Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of car.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover22.3%

GMC Yukon vs. the competition

GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet Tahoe

The Chevrolet Tahoe is the vehicle on which the Yukon is based. Mechanically and dimensionally, the two are identical, and both have the same optional upgraded drivetrain and suspension. The base Yukon comes with more standard equipment than the base Tahoe, and at the high end of the trim spectrum the Yukon Denali offers nicer interior trim than anything you'll find in the Tahoe.

Compare GMC Yukon & Chevrolet Tahoe features

GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban is related to the Yukon XL, with both adding 20 inches to the Yukon's overall length. That means there's a lot more space for people and their things on the inside, and a lot more metal to park on the outside. Otherwise, the experience is essentially identical to the Yukon. There's even a Suburban RST that gets the 6.2-liter V8 and other mechanical upgrades you see in the Yukon Denali.

Compare GMC Yukon & Chevrolet Suburban features

GMC Yukon vs. Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is a more recently redesigned full-size, body-on-frame SUV. Not only is it a more refined vehicle on the road, but properly equipped it can tow up to 9,300 pounds, handily outdoing the Yukon. (Although its standard capacity is 5,900 pounds — less than the Yukon's base 6,300 pounds.) It relies on a powerful turbocharged V6 instead of a V8, making for better fuel economy. Throw in the option of long-wheelbase version and some nice luxury features, and the Expedition makes a strong case for itself when compared with the Yukon.

Compare GMC Yukon & Ford Expedition features
FAQ

Is the GMC Yukon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Yukon both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Yukon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Yukon gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Yukon has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Yukon. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 GMC Yukon?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Yukon:

  • New Graphite Edition package for the SLT trim
  • Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the GMC Yukon reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Yukon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Yukon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Yukon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 GMC Yukon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Yukon is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Yukon and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Yukon is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Yukon?

The least-expensive 2019 GMC Yukon is the 2019 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,600.

Other versions include:

  • Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,700
  • Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $66,700
  • SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
  • SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
  • SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,600
  • SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,600
  • SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,800
  • SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,800
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Yukon?

If you're interested in the GMC Yukon, the next question is, which Yukon model is right for you? Yukon variants include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Yukon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 GMC Yukon

The 2019 GMC Yukon can carry up to nine people and tow up to 8,400 pounds, placing it in a rarefied class of large SUVs with extreme capabilities. It also has a nicely appointed and quiet cabin, with easy-to-use controls and plenty of standard features.

The base Yukon SLE comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers and remote entry. Inside there's three-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row benches, and a tilting steering wheel. The Yukon also comes with GMC's 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Bluetooth music streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite and HD radio, and a nine-speaker Bose stereo system. For practicality, the Yukon includes side steps, roof rails, and a trailer hitch with a wiring harness. Even the entry-level Yukon is ready to tow.

Move up to the Yukon SLT, and you get a lot more amenities. There's a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, proximity entry and push-button start, a power tilt-and-telescoping wheel and power-adjustable pedals, heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats. Safety features on the SLT include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a driver seat that vibrates as a warning to a potential collision.

Both the SLE and the SLT come with a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic transmission. New for 2019 is the option of adding the Yukon Denali's powertrain and suspension upgrades with the Graphite Performance Edition package.

The top-of-the-line 2019 GMC Yukon Denali adds a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission, along with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension. A trailer brake controller, a head-up display, an active noise cancellation system, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo are also included.

Plenty of optional features are available for the Yukon as well, from 22-inch wheels to a trailering package with self-leveling suspension. Other options include a sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a rear-seat DVD system.

If you need to haul a lot of people and a lot of gear at the same time, the Yukon is worth a look. Be sure to read our full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 GMC Yukon near you.

2019 GMC Yukon Overview

The 2019 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Yukon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Yukon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Yukon 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Yukon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Yukon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Yukon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Yukon?

2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

The 2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $80,890. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $9,096 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,096 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,794.

The average savings for the 2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 11.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,425 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Yukon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,276 on a used or CPO 2019 Yukon available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Yukon for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,559.

Find a new GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,288.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

