2021 GMC Yukon
What’s new
- The GMC Yukon has been fully redesigned for 2021
- This marks the first year for the Yukon's fifth generation
Pros & Cons
- New independent rear suspension benefits ride and cargo capacity
- Longer wheelbase increases passenger comfort
- Redesigned interior is substantial improvement over the outgoing model
- Newly available diesel-powered engine
- Lacks maneuverability in parking lots and city streets
- Not much different than the less expensive Chevrolet Tahoe
2021 GMC Yukon Review
The Yukon is one of the few truck-based SUVs still around. But being truck-based can't be an excuse for being behind the times. The previous-generation Yukon offered plenty of towing capacity but came up short in refinement, versatility and features. This year's redesigned 2021 Yukon looks to have addressed many of those shortcomings.
A GMC design brief could have very well read "bigger is better" because the new Yukon is 6.1 inches longer than its predecessor. That's opened up more legroom for rear passengers as well as more cargo space. Fold down the second- and third-row seats and you've got a pretty massive 122.9 cubic feet at your disposal. A lower load floor also helps make loading big items easier than last year.
The Yukon also gets an independent rear suspension for the first time. Compared to the old Yukon, which had a traditional solid-axle rear suspension, the new Tahoe should ride more smoothly over bumps and around turns. GMC is also offering an air-ride suspension system that provides 4 inches of ride-height adjustment. This allows you to switch the Yukon from a low easier passenger access mode to an off-road mode that adds 2 inches of ground clearance over the standard ride height.
We haven't tested the new Yukon yet but our early prognosis is favorable. A more car-like three-row crossover SUV such as the Kia Telluride will still be easier to drive and get you better fuel economy. But all of these upgrades add up to a large SUV that should now be fully competitive with the excellent Ford Expedition, along with other rugged SUV stalwarts such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Toyota Sequoia.
Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Yukon models
The 2021 GMC Yukon is a large three-row SUV that typically seats seven to nine passengers, depending on configuration. It is sold in four trim levels: SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali. Most Yukon models are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque). Two other engines are also available:
The Denali exclusively has a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft). Later in the model year, GMC will offer an optional turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine (277 hp, 460 lb-ft). All engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional except on the AT4, where it's standard.
SLE
The base SLE trim kicks things off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Eight-person seating configuration (2-3-3)
- 10.2-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto compatibility
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
There are several options for the Yukon SLE, including:
- GMC Pro Safety Plus package
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Max Trailering package
- Trailer brake controller (helps you adjust the brakes on your trailer)
- Heavy-duty cooling system
- Two-speed active transfer case (4WD models only)
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
- Nine-passenger seating configuration (3-3-3)
SLT
The midgrade SLT comes standard with:
- GMC Pro Safety Plus package
- 20-inch wheels
- Hands-free liftgate
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Wireless charging pad
As with the SLE, a number of options are available for the SLT. These include:
- Rear Media and Nav package
- Navigation system
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- SLT Luxury package
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated outboard second-row seats
- Power-folding third row
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Yukon and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Max Trailering package
- Additionally, the blind-spot monitor extends to cover a trailer, if attached
- Seven-passenger seating configuration with second-row bucket seats
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
AT4
The AT4 is the Yukon's off-road-oriented trim and is offered in 4WD only. Features unique to the Yukon AT4 include:
- Unique front fascia to improve the Yukon's approach angle
- Dark gray wheels with all-terrain tires
- Front tow hooks and skid plate
- Heavy-duty air filter
On top of SLT equipment, the AT4 also adds:
- Adaptive suspension dampers (better ride and handling capabilities)
- Hill descent control
- Two-speed active transfer case
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated outboard second-row seats
- Power-folding third row
Options for the AT4 include:
- Technology package
- Rear cross-traffic alert system can now detect pedestrians
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Yukon and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD package
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Electronic limited-slip differential
- AT4 Premium Plus package
- Max Trailering package
- Rear Media and Nav package
- Technology package
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD package
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power-retractable side steps
- Max Trailering package
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
Denali
The Denali includes all non-unique AT4 features, though the two-speed active transfer case is reserved for 4WD models. Further additions include:
- 6.2-liter V8
- Technology package
- Navigation system
- 14-speaker Bose audio system
Even the top-trim Denali doesn't include every feature available for the Yukon. Optional extras include:
- Advanced Technology package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Yukon and the car in front)
- Digital rearview mirror (can display an image from the rearview camera in the mirror)
- Advanced security system
- Denali Deluxe package
- Advanced Technology package
- 22-inch wheels
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- Denali Premium package
- Advanced Technology package
- 22-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power-retractable side steps
- Denali Ultimate package
- Denali Premium package
- Max Trailering package
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- Air suspension (rear-wheel-drive models only)
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD package
- Max Trailering package
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 GMC Yukon.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- interior
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
the interior design is anything but a utility vehicle...unfortunately. There is so much wasted space inside the vehicle. The 3rd row cannot be removed, which takes up an immense amount of space. the side cavities are hollow plastic, wasting more space. the bed, once again does not lay flat. its tilted up and very high due to the permanent folding seats. Most Honda SUV's have more floor to ceiling clearance. For the size of the vehicle, you would expect more movable space throughout the vehicle. At this point its just a large and heavy station wagon.
This car is beyond amazing. Loving it!!!
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$71,400
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$68,400
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$60,800
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$57,800
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts you when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert you to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
GMC Yukon vs. the competition
GMC Yukon vs. GMC Yukon XL
As the name suggests, the GMC Yukon XL is a larger version of the Yukon. The extra room is all in the cargo area, which increases from 25.5 cubic feet in the Yukon to 41.5 cubes in the Yukon XL. This is the only key difference between the two vehicles.
GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet 2021
The Chevrolet Tahoe is essentially Chevy's version of the Yukon. The two vehicles are mechanically similar, and trim levels more or less match up between the two vehicles. The Tahoe is less expensive, but the Yukon gives off a slightly more luxurious vibe.
GMC Yukon vs. Ford Expedition
The Yukon has some truly tough competition in the Ford Expedition. The Expedition is priced to rival the Tahoe, and it undercuts a similarly equipped Yukon by thousands. The Expedition is notable for its quick acceleration and adult-friendly third-row seat.
FAQ
Is the GMC Yukon a good car?
What's new in the 2021 GMC Yukon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Yukon:
Is the GMC Yukon reliable?
Is the 2021 GMC Yukon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Yukon?
The least-expensive 2021 GMC Yukon is the 2021 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,700.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $71,400
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $68,400
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $60,800
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $57,800
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,700
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,700
- AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $64,800
What are the different models of GMC Yukon?
More about the 2021 GMC Yukon
2021 GMC Yukon Overview
The 2021 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 GMC Yukon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Yukon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Yukon 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Yukon.
What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Yukon?
2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $86,965. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,217 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,217 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $84,748.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $86,425. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $26 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $26 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $86,399.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 0% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,780. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $298 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $298 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,482.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2021 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 GMC Yukons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 116 new 2021 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Yukon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,875 on a used or CPO 2021 Yukon available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Yukon for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,262.
Find a new GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,477.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Yukon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
