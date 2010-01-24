Used 2002 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Car Cloud Auto Group - Stafford / Virginia

COVID-19 NOTE: Our team at Car Cloud Auto Group will remain open and continue to monitor updates while taking additional provisions required to protect our customers and employees. Car Cloud Auto Group will now provide customers with FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Please contact for more information.we are also committed to minimizing time in-store to better serve you. Please use our online store to allow you and your family the ability to shop our virtual showroom and finalize your deal from the comfort and safety of your home. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Face-time, YouTube, Google Hangout, WEBSITE or your choice of APP. PLEASE VISIT OUR VIRTUAL SHOWROOM @ CARCLOUDAUTOGROUP.COMWe encourage everyone to stay safe by taking the proper precautions and look after your loved ones.Thank you from the Car Cloud Auto Group’s family.**2002 GMC YUKON 4X4 with powerful 4.8L (293) SFI V8 (Vortec) engine and driven only 187000 miles! Fully loaded and much more! CARFAX CERTIFIED**FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192. This Car also qualifies for 3 Months Nationwide Warranty in the Car Cloud Auto Group inventory only if you pay full price plus the fees. Car Cloud Auto Group provides FINANCING to all it respectful customers, NO finance available for this unite. CASHONLY . Please do not hesitate if you have any question. This car is a must see, so feel free to schedule a test drive. Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEK13Z42R281187

Stock: CCA2317

Certified Pre-Owned: No

