Used 2015 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

- 71,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,491$5,085 Below Market
- 134,643 miles
$16,696
- 107,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,495$5,168 Below Market
- 120,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,997
- 131,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$2,990 Below Market
- 106,838 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,495
- 126,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,995$2,165 Below Market
- 48,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,991
- 91,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,890$2,894 Below Market
- 110,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,488$2,977 Below Market
- 95,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,025$4,110 Below Market
- 163,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,883$1,168 Below Market
- 98,507 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$2,263 Below Market
- 70,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
- 85,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,990$1,580 Below Market
- 98,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,031$2,210 Below Market
- 145,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,457$2,257 Below Market
- 93,963 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,777$2,707 Below Market
Matt Sprenger,09/01/2015
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Our 15 XLT El has all the options we could want, and is almost as loaded as a Limited. However the AC cycles from icy cold to warm all the time every few seconds or minutes. We have had the vehicle in the Ford dealer to repair it 4 times. On the final repair they indicated that the EL is such a large vehicle that the AC compressor will cycle on and off constantly and that this operation is normal. We are very disappointed as this can't possibly be normal. Help!! Problem still persists. The dealer says this is normal and that the compressor should cycle on and off every few seconds. We can't seem to get help at all. This can not be normal as the temp coming from the vents fluctuates some 20 degrees every few seconds. Help! Update: 7-17-2016 The AC compressor still cycles on and off with every push or release of the gas pedal. Ford says there is nothing they can do, but I find this to be unacceptable. It takes about at least 15 mins to cool the cabin. Please help.
