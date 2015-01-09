Used 2015 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford Expedition XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition XLT

    71,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,491

    $5,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition Platinum

    134,643 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,696

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch

    107,453 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $5,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    120,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,997

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    131,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,000

    $2,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition Platinum in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition Platinum

    106,838 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT in White
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    126,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition Limited

    48,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,991

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    91,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,890

    $2,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum

    110,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,488

    $2,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    95,227 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,025

    $4,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    163,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,883

    $1,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum

    98,507 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $2,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition Limited

    70,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    85,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,990

    $1,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    98,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,031

    $2,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    145,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,457

    $2,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Expedition Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Expedition Limited

    93,963 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,777

    $2,707 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Overall Consumer Rating
3.56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (17%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (17%)
AC problems
Matt Sprenger,09/01/2015
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Our 15 XLT El has all the options we could want, and is almost as loaded as a Limited. However the AC cycles from icy cold to warm all the time every few seconds or minutes. We have had the vehicle in the Ford dealer to repair it 4 times. On the final repair they indicated that the EL is such a large vehicle that the AC compressor will cycle on and off constantly and that this operation is normal. We are very disappointed as this can't possibly be normal. Help!! Problem still persists. The dealer says this is normal and that the compressor should cycle on and off every few seconds. We can't seem to get help at all. This can not be normal as the temp coming from the vents fluctuates some 20 degrees every few seconds. Help! Update: 7-17-2016 The AC compressor still cycles on and off with every push or release of the gas pedal. Ford says there is nothing they can do, but I find this to be unacceptable. It takes about at least 15 mins to cool the cabin. Please help.
Report abuse
