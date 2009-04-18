Used 2001 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    140,669 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    75,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    268,397 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    179,235 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    167,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,759

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    187,672 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    271,010 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,650

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    141,294 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    211,530 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    201,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,502

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    216,298 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    $1,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    157,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Gray
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    145,469 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,780

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    173,056 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,134

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    152,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLE

    200,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon Denali

    195,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.541 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
5.3 L GMC Yukon SLT
brandon,04/18/2009
Overall, a pretty good SUV... The 5.3 V8 gives you the horsepower you want. Gas mileage is the only downside, I average 14 with heavy city driving. I previously owned a 2004 Avalanche with the 5.3 V8 and I averaged 16.7, and I wish that my Yukon averaged that, because I was happy with 17. I recently replaced my O2 sensors (rear), as they were going bad, and improved my gas mileage by 2 MPG. I think I am going to get a K&N high-flow air filter. I had it on my truck, and I improved my gas mileage by about 1.5-2 MPG. I also noticed a little bit of a performance increase. Summary: Great car, just wish it got better gas mileage.
Report abuse
